The preferreds are likely to get called on their call date, but the potential returns are not that attractive to present them investable even if it doesn't.

Investors have traded the preferreds to a massive premium, capturing its attractive dividend. However, at this huge premium of around 28%, the yield on call is currently about -4.69%.

In this article, we want to take a look at IIPR's preferred shares and check whether they are also worthwhile, as is their common stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a truly unique REIT whose unusual properties we have discussed in the past. In our last article, we highlighted its massive return potential, with shares having rallied by 37% since. A few weeks ago, the company reported another great quarter, achieving revenue growth of 197% as it continues to take the cannabis real estate market by storm. Our bullish thesis remains intact based on the favorable market environment ahead as cannabis is constantly being legalized in more states and countries. The stock continues to offer a great growth/income combination, in our view.

The preferred shares

In this article, we want to take a look at the company's preferred shares (IIPR.PA) and whether they are also worthwhile. The company has only one series of preferred shares, Series A, and they have the following characteristics:

Par value $25.00

Current price $32.23 (as of 11/26/2020)

Original coupon: 9%

Call date 10/19/22

Current yield: 7.00%

Yield to call date: -4.69%

Perpetual?: Yes

Cumulative?: Yes

The fact that IIPR's preferreds are cumulative and issued by a company that is snowballing and rapidly growing its common dividend should make investors feel quite safe about its own dividends.

Indeed, dividends on the preferred shares are covered by multiple times the IIPR's net income (and even more times if one considers the FFOs.) Realizing that the company's common dividend has doubled YoY, and coverage on the preferred shares is constantly expanding as the REIT grows, the dividend on its preferred shares is truly safe.

Source: Q3 report

As investors have been rushing to capture IIPR.PA's safe payouts at its hefty 9% initial coupon, they have been pushing its price higher, pulling its current yield to 7%.

As you can see, since the preferred shares began trading publicly, they have been on an overall upward trajectory while suffering limited volatility compared to the periods the overall market was turbulent. It is currently trading near all-time high levels, just over $32.

Source: Google Finance

However, at this huge premium of around 28%, the yield on call is currently about -4.69%. In other words, if the company were to actually redeem its preferred shares at the call date, current investors would suffer negative returns.

So why would investors pay such a high premium?

The market likely expects that Innovative Industrial will not actually execute its option to redeem its preferred shares. The only way investors would see positive returns by buying at the stock's current price levels would be if shares trade long enough for the dividend payments to compensate for the potential capital losses on the preferred shares.

The company has issued 600,000 shares, which at their liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), they account for $15M. Over the past nine months, the company has reported an AFFO of $66.6M. While a significant portion is going to the common dividends (currently a payout ratio of 74%), the company should be able to easily redeem its preferred shares by the time the call date arrives. The company's latest quarterly net income alone exceeds the liquidation preference amount, while at its current growth rate, this margin should grow way larger. Sparing $15M by the end of 2022 should be quite simple.

What are the possible scenarios?

As we mentioned, if the company does indeed redeem its shares, investors who were to buy now would suffer negative returns. That's scenario #1.

The other is that the company won't redeem its shares. Why would they do it? Well, Innovative Industrial currently has a cost of debt of around 8.1%. Due to the uncertainty attached to the future of cannabis (despite it being bright so far), potential issues with regulation, litigation (remember that IIPR is the only publicly traded cannabis U.S. REIT that got listed through a loophole), and the fact the company was quite small a couple of years back (therefore more risks attached back then), creditors have had high demands, hence the high cost of debt.

There is a chance that IIPR will find future financing cheaper by selling preferred shares at the open market, with a cost equal to the dividend yield (e.g., the current 7%). Hence the preferreds can be used as a future financing vehicle if they still offer a cheaper financing option for IIPR. Then again, we believe that this is highly unlikely. The company has been issuing common stock at a rapid pace since the cost of those shares is way cheaper. Hence common stock investors are ok with being constantly diluted.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Therefore, we believe that the preferreds will indeed be redeemed. For context:

For investors to break even on the preferreds at their current price levels, shares would have to trade for a year + 1 quarter past their call date.

If shares were to be called 5 years past their call date, the yield to call would be around 4.37%

If shares were to be called at a way further date, say 15 years past the call date, the yield to call would be 6.27%.

As a result, not only is one subject to negative returns if they were to buy now and IIPR does redeem on 10/19/2022, but even if the preferreds don't get redeemed anytime soon, the returns are not sufficient enough, in our view, to compensate for the possibility of a call date redemption. Investors are likely to find better investment opportunities in the preferred shares world elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IIPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.