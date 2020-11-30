Since the time of Justeat’s acquisition of Grubhub, Grubhub has lost significant marketshare in USA making it a highly overvalued investment.

Grubhub has been the biggest loser in the food-delivery space as Doordash and Ubereats have raced ahead to secure the top two spots in the foodtech space.

Grubhub stock will be moving towards $75.15 in H121 (from the current price of $74) as the merger with Justeats gets regulatory approval.

Investment Thesis

At the time of writing this article, Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) trades at the price of ~$74. Given that Justeats Takeaway has already agreed to purchase Grubhub at a price of $75.15, this implies an upside of $1.15 per share. The merger is expected to take place in H121. The only risk in such an M&A deal is the weighing the risk of regulatory disapproval (which is a tiny risk) against the acquisition premium price (i.e. $1.15 per share).

About Foodtech

Globally, the foodtech (online food delivery space) has been one of the more interesting technology solutions in recent history. There are a LOT of companies that have popped up around the globe to compete in the food delivery space. Today, most regions have a mixture of global and local players battling for market share. Some of the examples are here:

North America has Doordash, UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub

China has Ele.me and Meituan

India has Swiggy and Zomato

Europe has Takeaway.com, Deliveryhero, Justeats and Deliveroo

South-east Asia has Grab and Gojek

These are just a handful of companies that operate in the food-delivery space. While the foodtech market was ripe for disruption, the high competition has resulted in poor unit economics through constant promotions. This has resulted in only one company being able to generate positive net income in the food delivery space- Meituan in China. As a result, investors have poured in billions of dollars to keep the other food delivery companies afloat.

The industry is dominated by a "Winner takes all" mentality (i.e.Market share >50%). This has caused a lot of M&A activity in the foodtech space. In this article, we're going to dive deep into the North American food delivery market (focusing on USA) and the investment opportunities arising from it.

USA food delivery market

As mentioned before, the USA food delivery market has 4 players- Doordash, UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub. The USA food delivery market is the largest in the world with ~1.5tn dollars spent annually on consumer food services. Out of this 1.5tn, ~390bn is spent on restaurants (takeaway and delivery)

Grubhub was the first player to enter the foodtech space in USA as early as 2004 while Doordash was the last player to enter. Doordash recently decided to go public (last week) and have submitted their S1 filing. There is a lot of useful information about the USA foodtech market in the report and the most important was market share variation.

Source: Doordash S1 Filing

As shown in the chart above, Doordash has made significant gains in market share (especially at the expense of Grubhub). It is clear that Doordash is the market leader with ~50% GTV market share.

Given the "Winner takes all" mentality, this proved to be very bad for Ubereats and Grubhub which were slowly losing their grip over the largest foodtech market in the world. This is when the Uber-Grubhub merger talks begun.

Uber Merger Discussions (May-20)

As shown in the market share chart, Uber had steadily maintained its market share at ~26% from Jan-18 up to Oct-20. Simultaneously, Grubhub lost market share from 39% to 16%. A merger of Grubhub and Ubereats would put the combined entity at an equal footing against Doordash and effectively transform the USA food market into a Duopoly.

Conversations between Grubhub and Uber began as early as Jan-20 (pre-pandemic) and were accelerated during the pandemic. Both Uber and Grubhub had to make a series of cost cutting measures and pull out their financial forecasts for the year due to the pandemic. After talks reached the advanced stage, the merger was axed due to anti-trust concerns. This put Grubhub in a tough situation as Uber went ahead and acquired Postmates (~7% market share) in an all-stock transaction.

Justeats Merger (Jun-20)

After an unsuccessful merger with Uber, on 10-June'20, Grubhub and Just eat takeaway.com announced an agreement in which they would takeover Grubhub in an all-stock merger. At around April-20, Grubhub stock was trading at the 35-40 USD range. Post the rumors about the Uber Merger, Grubhub began to trade in the ~60 USD range. Justeats announced that they would be acquiring Grubhub shares for a total equity consideration of $7.3bn (implying $75.15 per share)

This was a pretty high valuation of ~4x EV/Rev (~1x EV/GMV) for a company losing market share.

How to analyze the risk-reward ratio of investing in Grubhub today?

As mentioned before, Justeats announced that they would be acquiring Grubhub shares for an equivalent of $75.15 per share. Today, Grubhub trades at $74 per share. This often happens during the time between a merger announcement and the actual merger date. There is still risk (although minimal) that the merger gets halted for some regulatory or financial related reasons. The merger is expected to close in H121 and at that point in time Grubhub shares will be valued at $75.15. Hence, the return of $1.15 per share should be weighed against the minimal chance that the merger is unable to take place.

GrubHub Performance

Over the course of Q3'20, Grubhub continued to lose market share to Doordash

Source: Grubhub 10-Q Report

Revenues and Gross Food Sales grew strongly by ~50% y/y to 493mn for Q3'20 (compared to 322mn in Q3'19)

Simultaneously Cost of Revenues grew at an even faster pace of ~60% y/y to 509mn (compared to 318mn in Q3'19). This resulted in operating income being slightly negative at ~(9mn) for the quarter.

While these financials were strong, they represent a slower chunk of the market compared to Doordash and Ubereats.

Forward Looking Estimates

As mentioned before, I expect Grubhub to continue losing market share to peers such as Uber and Doordash. Given the unit economics in the foodtech space is highly dependent on maintaining a high market share, Grubhub will face deteriorating margins leading to worsening operating income.

Topline forward looking estimates are highly dependent on post-merger integration and Justeats strategy in the USA. However, given the competitive environment, I predict operating income to be in the red over the next few years.

Takeaway

Grubhub is bound to head for the $75.15 price target barring any regulatory changes. However, given the recent shift in market dynamics (Uber and Postmates merger) combined with Doordash's exponential growth and access to public markets, it is unlikely for Grubhub (eventually Justeats) to regain its position in the market.

A better foray into the USA foodtech market will be through Doordash as it has the largest market share in the country. Besides that. Uber has battles spread across multiple product verticals in multiple regions around the world. Doordash is pure-play foodtech company focused on USA.

Doordash recently filed its S-1 report and more information related to its path to an IPO is expected to be released over the next few weeks. I will be writing an article on Doordash in the coming few weeks digging deep into its financials.

