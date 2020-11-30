Therefore, the future of Velodyne seems to be questionable.

It is therefore also unclear why Velodyne does not provide specifications for a product that is supposedly available immediately. This is unusual and a reason is not apparent.

Therefore, it is not possible for shareholders to assess whether and what market opportunities this product has. Therefore, this publication is almost worthless for shareholders.

For shareholders, however, it is unclear what is so great about this LiDAR system, as Velodyne hardly mentions any specifications and does not provide any information about the resolution.

Velodyne has just announced the availability of a new "Breakthrough Solid State Sensor for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomy", a LiDAR system, the "Velarray H800".

Recently, on November 13, 2020, Velodyne (VLDR) presented the "Velarray H800", a new LiDAR system, in a press release. This in itself is not unusual and in fact it would be appropriate to discuss here now the market prospects of this product for Veloydne and its shareholders now. Unfortunately, this is not possible because Velodyne is not giving the technical specifications. This is irritating precisely because the product is supposed to be ready for delivery of test devices. Obviously the new product should open up the mass market for automotive LiDAR systems for Velodyne. Without the mass market access, Velodyne will probably not be able to survive. For shareholders, however, it is not clear without the performance data of the product whether it can succeed and whether it is therefore reasonable to continue holding the shares or even to acquire new shares. For this reason, this article briefly analyses the press release and shows what has been communicated to shareholders - and what has not.

New LiDAR system H800

Announced was the "Velarray H800":

Available in Affordable Mass Quantities, Velarray H800 is the First in a Family of Solid State Sensors to Enhance Automakers' Safety Features

Source: Velodyne

Even the title of the press release sounds very promising. Velodyne announces nothing less than a "breakthrough":

Velodyne Lidar Unveils Breakthrough Solid State Sensor for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomy

The inclined reader expects to get now in the following in the press release communicated, in what the break-through consists. This is not only interesting but also very important for the company, its customers and especially for the shareholders of Velodyne.

After all, shareholders want (and even have to be able to) estimate the impact on Veldoyne's business to secure their investment.

Unfortunately, this expectation is disappointed. The press release, which is quite extensive with approx. 8,800 characters, of which almost 5,600 are about the new product, unfortunately contains primarily general statements and hardly anything concretes about the product.

Normally Velodyne provides data sheets for the products on its website under "Downloads". But not for the new module "Velarray H800" (on November 13, 2020).

As an example, the data sheet for the older model "Velodyne Alpha Prime" is mentioned here, which contains quite detailed information. A few extracts:

Source: Velodyne Datasheet for "Alpha Prime"

According to the data sheet, the old "Alpha Prime" model offers an (quote) "ultra-high resolution", which according to the latter is approximately 2.4 million points per second:

Source: Velodyne Datasheet for "Alpha Prime"

Velodyne has thus set an expectation.

Specifications

What does Velodyne now communicate to the public and thus to the shareholders in the new press release? After the general introduction

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR) today debuted its latest innovation in its broad array of lidar sensors, the Velarray H800.

then comes the essential message that this LiDAR system is "built using Velodyne's breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA))" without it being clear what exactly is "breakthrough" about the system architecture.

It can be mentioned in advance that this is also not explained in the whole communication.

The following are general statements, such as

With combined long-range perception and a broad field of view, this sensor is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous mobility applications.

This is not surprising since it is the real purpose of LiDAR systems.

However, it is gratifying that Veldoyne then announces that "The Velarray H800's compact, embeddable form factor is designed to fit neatly behind the windshield of a truck, bus or car, or be mounted seamlessly on the vehicle exterior."

This is a real progress, LiDAR systems today are so large that they do not fit into any common car manufacturer's model, but have to be mounted on or in the roof, like systems from Luminar (NASDAQ:GMHI) (NASDAQ:GMHIU) (NASDAQ:GMHIW).

Luminar LiDAR even requires a redesign of the car roofs, which then look quite ugly and probably ruin the drag coefficient (cw) value of a car.

Here is an example from Luminar's investor presentation in November 2020 (page 1):

Source: Luminar Business Overview November 2020

The picture shows the LiDAR system "Iris" announced for 2022. Luminar also releases "Details Specs" only on request. However, it seems that the system is not ready yet, since it will not be available for two years. The resolution should be similar to that of cameras, but it is questionable which camera was used as reference by Luminar. The specification of "300dpi/spdeg" is incomprehensible for shareholders of Luminar at first sight, because it does not correspond to any common specification like "millions (3D) points per second". Shareholders of Luminar cannot convert this value, because Luminar does not indicate in which time this resolution is reached. On the other hand, the range of 500 meters and an accuracy of 1 cm is positive for Luminar. But with <10% reflectivity only 250 meters, which is still good.

Source: Luminar "Products"

This means that a serious competitor of Veldoyne has already set standards, albeit for a product that will not be on the market for two years.

Price per module

Veldoyne then announces a price of $500 for one module:

The Velarray H800 will be available at high-volume production levels with a target price of less than $500 to drive broad adoption in consumer and commercial vehicle markets.

This is the first shock for Velodyne shareholders. It is generally assumed that series-produced vehicles require five to eight modules for sufficient all-round visibility and redundancy.

Some industry projections estimate that up to 5 LiDAR sensors will be required per vehicle to achieve expected safety standards.

This means that these modules will cost a car manufacturer as little as $2,500 to $4,000 per car in purchasing. This purchase price would be included in the end customer price by a factor of at least four.

In other words, a self-driving car would be approx. $10,000 more expensive with Velodyne's LiDAR H800 sensors alone. However, this is not enough to offer a self-driving car. This functionality also requires cameras, radar sensors, etc. and of course a computer with the necessary software. So a price of $500 per module only for one LiDAR module seems to be a knockout criterion and not acceptable for car manufacturers.

This price limits the potential turnover/profit at least strongly, if not even leads to unsaleability. Therefore, the author cannot understand the statement of Velodyne's CEO that he made about the price in the press release:

allow us to offer the sensor at a price that makes economic sense for automakers.

Earlier, the CEO had pointed out that "the Velarray H800 was specifically designed for high volume automotive applications with feedback from leading OEM customers."

More details missing

The third point he made was that the LiDAR system should make roads safer. Which is a matter of course, because otherwise you wouldn't need the LiDAR system.

In the following in the press release there is only a general statement about safety and accidents in road traffic. This is probably known to Velodyne shareholders from their own experience. The CEO adds that with Veldoyne LiDAR systems lives could be saved.

The following statement where the CEO first makes concrete reference to the new system becomes interesting and exciting for shareholders:

The Velarray H800 boasts outstanding range, field of view and resolution

While reading, the questions arise instinctively:

What is an "outstanding range"?

How large is the "outstanding field of view"?

How high is the "outstanding resolution"?

And unfortunately, unfortunately: There is nothing more concrete to this except the "field of view" with "120 horizontal degrees by 16 vertical degrees".

However, this does not seem to be "outstanding", but apparently not even industry standard, see the Luminar data sheet before. Luminar even states "120° Filed of View" and "30° Dynamic Vertical FoV". Also, for example, Microvison (NASDAQ:MVIS) Automotive LiDAR should have nearly the same field of view with "110° * 30°" as Luminar.

The smaller the "field of view", the more sensors are needed and consequently the more expensive the use of LiDAR systems for car manufacturers per car becomes. In addition, it becomes more difficult to accommodate because more space is needed.

The "range of up to 200 meters" is also industry standard and not worth mentioning. Also slightly worse than the announced but not available product of Luminar. To be fair, it has to be noted that Velodyne could also improve the system in the next two years to be able to keep up with Luminar's.

The press release is silent on the actual, central point, which is most relevant for safety:

Featuring a configurable frame rate, the Velarray H800 offers the rich point cloud density required for high resolution mapping and object classification tasks.

All points are only given in general terms, so that no shareholder knows

Which "frame rate" can be configured?

What resolution is actually achieved ("rich point cloud density")?

In addition, the website for the "Velarray H800"

Source: "Velarray H800" website

does not provide more detailed information, only

Configurable frame rate and resolution

and also only

With a configurable frame rate, the H800 offers outstanding point cloud density for high-resolution mapping and object classification tasks.

But what does it mean in "points per second"?

Even Reuters does not know that, only the contract manufacturing company:

In an interview with Reuters, Velodyne Chief Executive Anand Gopalan said the company is working with contract manufacturing partner Fabrinet FN.N to assemble test devices and that mass production will happen at a Fabrinet factory in Thailand.

Available in second half of 2021

While the press release reads as if the new product is available immediately, it does not appear to be actually available until the second half of 2021, according to Reuters.

Velodyne expects automotive-grade mass manufacturing to be under way by the second half of 2021 and that the devices could show up in vehicles in 2022 or 2023, Gopalan told Reuters.

So Veldoyne will not be on the market earlier than Microvision LiDAR and only shortly before the new Luminar LiDAR.

If the old model "Alpha Prime" offers an "ultra-high resolution" (see data sheet above), but the new model "Velarray H800" only offers a "rich point cloud density" for a "high resolution mapping", does that mean according to Velodyne that the resolution of the new model is even lower than that of the old model, so lees than 2.4 million points per second because it has no "ultra-high" resolution?

Relevant information for shareholders is missing

Although the CEO states, "During meetings with investors over the past several months, I have received many questions about Velodyne's solid state roadmap", he does not seem to have understood what really interests shareholders. Namely, how good a product is compared to the competition. For this, shareholders did not need general statements like in the press release, but rather the exact technical data, especially the resolution.

After all, the resolution (alone) determines whether only objects the size of a tree can be detected or also larger stones or even parts of a tire, as recently announced by the Microvision CEO for Microvision's LiDAR system:

... to detect a target with 10% reflectance at 200 meters, which would give a lidar sensor the ability to detect a piece of tire on the roadway at that range...

Details of the Microvision LiDAR (more here, here and here):

Source: MicroVision on YouTube

Source: MicroVision on YouTube

Source: MicroVision on YouTube

Source: MicroVision on YouTube

Source: MicroVision on YouTube

Conclusion

At the end of the press release Veldoyne shareholders still do not know what the new product can do. Therefore, they can neither compare it to competing products nor assess the market prospects. As a result, shareholders cannot assess the future prospects of Velodyne.

The question that naturally arises here is: Why is Veldoyne not releasing the resolution of the LiDAR system (like other technical data)?

It is obvious that if the resolution was at least equal or even higher compared to the competition, it would have been stated. Thus, it might be too bad and even lower than of existing Velodyne products.

This has to be assumed now and thus the market prospects for the new product as well as for Veldoyne as a whole might be questionable.

Does the resolution reach at least the 2.4 million points per second of "Velodyne Alpha Prime"? For comparison: The Microvision LiDAR announced for April 2021 is expected to resolve up to 20 million points per second.

In addition, based on the prices of the previous projection modules, which already have sensing/LiDAR functionality, for Microvision LiDAR a price of $50 - $100 is expected.

This with even smaller size than announced by Veldoyne.

When comparing all products, the question arises: Why should a car manufacturer buy a Veldoyne LiDAR system "Velarray H800"?

And so: Why should investors buy Velodyne shares?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MVIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.