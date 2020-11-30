The potential of synergies from the acquisition through cost savings and cross-selling should justify the around 20 percent premium.

However, it is doing well on its own, and analysts have projected healthy revenue growth in the next few years.

As with many companies, IHS Markit has seen some disruptions to its businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without any prior indications, S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was reported by WSJ in an exclusive scoop to be in advanced talks to acquire IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) for around $44 billion. I have been vested in IHS Markit when it was just IHS and wrote several articles on the company.

The last piece in August was about how the stock is not an easy one to "take profit and wait for re-entry opportunities", however, tempting it is to do so whenever the share price appeared to overshoot the long-term trend line. The stock has since appreciated 11.5 percent, and a small dividend was paid out during the period. The S&P 500 returned 7.6 percent meanwhile.

Through the years, shareholders have been accustomed to mergers and acquisitions in the industry. IHS Markit is itself a product of an M&A. Separately, the duo also completed numerous deals on their own prior to them coming together. Hence, this would go down in history as just another deal, but allow me to share my initial thoughts.

IHS Markit is doing well on its own

Shareholders appreciate the steady revenue generator that IHS Markit is. The consultancy and information powerhouse covering sectors as wide as financials to energy and automotive have been a valuable partner to its clients in a world hungry for data and analytics.

As with many companies, IHS Markit has seen some disruptions to its businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The most visible suspension is its physical conferences which had previously been not just a revenue contributor, but also opportunities to upsell and/or cross-sell its other products and services to the participants. The economic uncertainties have also resulted in companies either deferring expenses or negotiating lower prices, negatively impacting the revenue IHS Markit receives.

Consequently, IHS Markit has seen its revenue on a trailing-twelve-month basis reversing from its multi-year uptrend this year. In 2015 when the energy market was not doing well, the company still managed to post flat to slightly down revenue.

Data by YCharts

Nevertheless, IHS Markit was still able to post solid EPS growth thanks to cost-cutting initiatives among other moves.

Data by YCharts

Most importantly, the company has proven it is able to delight the market consistently. Including the latest reported quarter, which ended August 2020, IHS Markit has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates for 13 consecutive quarters. Even amid adversity, the company reported an EPS beat above 10 percent (11.3 percent to be exact).

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The fairy tale is not about to end. Analysts are projecting a continuation of the EPS growth. The consensus estimate is for the EPS to increase by 13.9 percent for the fiscal year ending November 2021 and a slight slowdown to 12.5 percent for the following year. This is predicated on the revenue growing by 6.4-6.8 percent in the next two fiscal years. IHS Markit would then trade at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 7.56 times, based on the consensus revenue forecast of $4.88 billion for the fiscal year ending November 2022.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Potential for the final price to be higher

A significant part of IHS Markit business bills clients on a subscription basis. Hence, it is important to look at the deferred revenue trend. Despite the pandemic already in full swing in Q2 FY2020 (IHS Markit Q2: March-May), IHS Markit managed to close the quarter with deferred revenue at $945.9 million, about 1 percent higher year on year. That also marked the third quarterly year-on-year improvement since Q3 FY2019, when the company registered its first deferred revenue decline after the merger of IHS and Markit.

Unfortunately, IHS Markit eventually succumbed to the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the latest reported quarter ending August 2020, the deferred revenue declined slightly by 1 percent to $887.2 million. Nevertheless, note that the company reconfirmed three weeks ago its 2020 and 2021 financial guidance as presented during its third-quarter 2020 earnings call on September 29, 2020. This indicates that the management does not expect a deterioration in its businesses from earlier guidance.

Source: ALT Perspective

Investors appear to be comfortable with paying P/S multiples north of 20 times for subscription-based companies. There's also a healthy appetite for companies loaded with data and analytics businesses, with the oft-mentioned call that "data is the new oil". IHS Markit fits the bill nicely, but it is only valued at 8.7 times the P/S ratio.

Although the PS ratio has spiked to an all-time high and above the five-year average of 4.9 times, the price-to-earnings ratio is currently at a low level of 40.4 times. This is below the five-year average of 45.9 times.

Data by YCharts

The supposed acquirer, S&P Global, has consistently traded at a P/S ratio higher than IHS Markit and is currently valued by the market at 11.4 times against 8.7 times for the latter. IHS Markit is trading at a premium in terms of P/E ratio, but not by much.

Data by YCharts

A Financial Times report highlighted that large exchanges have been eyeing a takeover of IHS Markit and suggested Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) could be interested, especially following the acquisition of Refinitiv by the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY).

The firing of the first salvo by S&P Global could set up the possibility of a bidding war, to the delight of shareholders. Although Intercontinental Exchange is smaller than S&P Global in terms of market capitalization and is also lower than both S&P Global and IHS Markit in terms of P/S and P/E ratio, it might not want to be left out in the consolidation wave and thus is motivated to do a deal.

Data by YCharts

Another advantage that ICE's smaller size brings is that the regulators might be less concerned with it acquiring IHS Markit. Either way, the touted price of $44 billion for IHS Markit is a mere 19 percent premium over Friday's valuation at the close.

Interested acquirers could fork out more to entice shareholders given that the stock would have appreciated 20 percent given another 1-2 years anyway. The potential of synergies from the acquisition through cost savings and cross-selling should justify the around 20 percent premium.

