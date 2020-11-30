If you do want to trade Coca-Cola here, consider selling puts against the stock rather than buying shares outright.

Even so, is the future that much brighter? Coca-Cola has had no meaningful growth for many years now.

After a turbulent year, Coca-Cola (KO) finds itself back where it started. The loss of on-premise sales due to the novel coronavirus has hurt, with overall revenue dropping 8.4% in the most recent quarter. Despite that, KO's stock price has regained its pre-pandemic level in the low $50s.

Given the low interest rate environment, it's not surprising that investors are turning to a trusted Dividend Aristocrat like Coca-Cola for reliable yield. However, while the dividend is safe, investors should be prepared for some pretty mediocre results out of Coca-Cola in coming years. Before we get to that though, it's worth giving the company some credit.

The Good

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular stocks out there with dividend growth investors, and with reason. It has a fantastic brand and the best beverage distribution network on the planet. People will always want to drink something, and Coca-Cola will be in restaurants, grocery stores, stadiums, fridges, and vending machines within reach of nearly all of humanity for decades to come. The company has truly built something remarkable in the unparalleled scope of its trademark and brand awareness.

In the past, when I've argued in favor of KO stock, it's been in large part because of its out-sized exposure to demographically-favorable emerging markets such as Latin America. In many of the more promising parts of the world where soda demand hasn't yet rolled over, Coca-Cola crushes PepsiCo (PEP) in market share.

Given Coca-Cola's broad product line-up, A+ rated balance sheet, and recession-resistant operations, the company is as close to a sure thing as you get in the dividend investing world. There was never much concern that Coca-Cola would have to cut the dividend in 2008 or in the March 2020 crisis. That's a nearly bulletproof income stream there.

From a business model standpoint, another point in Coke's favorite is that it has far higher operating margins than chief rival PepsiCo:

Data by YCharts

And, notably, Coca-Cola's has been trending higher in recent years, while Pepsi's has fallen. A big chunk of that is related to Coca-Cola's maneuvering with its bottlers, so that's not pure margin growth there by any means. However, Coca-Cola does get credit for its efforts at streamlining operations, cutting low-performing brands, and getting the most cash flow out of its existing volumes.

PepsiCo, by contrast, has done more in launching new products and line extensions and is willing to accept lower-margin business. This has helped Pepsi score better revenue and earnings growth in recent years.

However, if you're bearish on the long-term outlook for sugared beverages, Coca-Cola's focus on profitability rather than revenue growth could be good in a world where the revenue pie is going to shrink. As things stand now, I'd rather own PepsiCo than Coca-Cola. However, in a worst case scenario for the industry where it is dogged by sugar taxes and heavy regulatory crackdowns, Coca-Cola's profit margin advantage would be invaluable.

The Bad

Data by YCharts

Coca-Cola has dramatically underperformed the market since its peak moment of success back in 1998. Even including dividends, KO stock has returned less than half of the S&P 500 since then. Some of this is on the fault of a "farcical" management team in the early 2000s that ran the company way off track. Coca-Cola should have outperformed dramatically between 2000-09, as many other old economy blue chips did, and yet Coke came up short. Since then, it's been left in the dust as the tech stocks have powered the indexes.

Even with a much sharper management team in recent years, Coca-Cola is struggling to overcome the fact that soda sales are in steady decline in developed markets. From 2004 onward, for example, U.S. soda sales declined for 12 consecutive years at one point.

Between 2012 and 2017, the soda market shrank 1.6% compounded each year. This isn't a catastrophic decline rate, and we've seen products such as tobacco do alright as investments with a low single digit decline rate. However, it's still hard for a company that is primarily reliant on carbonated beverages to make money when that market is slowly eroding.

Unlike cigarettes, there are not as many barriers to entry. New players are still joining the carbonated beverage market even as the overall market opportunity is not growing.

Additionally, unlike tobacco, soda can still be marketed, thus reducing profit margins as Pepsi and Coca-Cola spend billions in their advertising wars. If Coca-Cola were selling at a cheaper P/E multiple, these challenges wouldn't be as much of an issue. But when you pay 25x earnings for a company whose primary product is in slow decline, you are setting yourself up for a bit of a challenge.

The Ugly

The long-standing problem with Coca-Cola is there's simply no growth. We're not talking about slow growth here, to be clear. There's nothing happening here whatsoever:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company hasn't grown the top-line at all. In fact, if analysts are right, perhaps the company can get back to 2017 levels of revenue in 2021. That's not a great achievement.

Perhaps the company is making cost-cutting and efficiency efforts and driving more of its revenues through to the bottom line? The earnings per share picture is indeed a little better but this is hardly inspiring either:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings are flat over the past five years, even considering the huge corporate tax cut that came along the way. After 2020's earning dip, analysts are hopeful that 2021 earnings can get back to where they were in 2018 and 2019. That beats earnings going down, but again, this is unremarkable.

That's especially true when we consider that the current earnings slowdown might drag on for a bit. The big issue for Coca-Cola has been that out-of-home consumption has dropped sharply this year. Many beverage-consumption locations, such as movie theaters, theme parks, restaurants, and stadiums are either shut down entirely or operating at greatly reduced capacity.

In addition, Coca-Cola's acquisition of Costa was unfortunately timed. Coca-Cola completed the $4.9 billion deal at the beginning of 2019, and at that time, it was supposed to reinvigorate the growth story. Coffee is growing strongly around the globe, and Costa's operations in more than 30 countries gave Coca-Cola a strong footprint to build on.

Also, Costa's ready-to-drink beverages made for a natural fit within Coca-Cola's unmatched distribution system. However, with the pandemic, Costa's coffee shops have done far less business than they normally would.

Data by YCharts

Despite both on-premise and Costa sales still being well below where they were modeled for this year, shares have nearly recovered all their pandemic losses and are flat over the past 12 months. This seems to be jumping the gun a bit.

It'd be one thing if Coca-Cola were a fast-growing company that just had one off year; in that case, sure, bid shares back up all the way. Here, though, risk is to the downside if it takes longer to recover from the pandemic than expected and/or some prime consumption venues such as cinemas never reopen. Yet investors have already priced away any uncertainty even as the core Coca-Cola business is barely able to maintain flat revenues in good times. What's the rush to get back into the stock before the business turns the corner?

Coca-Cola's Bottom Line

If you just want to play a bounce-back in beverage consumption once theaters, restaurants, stadiums, etc. reopen, there are probably better instruments with which to do so than Coca-Cola. Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) for example, has reported 3% volume growth from its dairy business, flat results from its baby nutrition business, and -7% from its bottled water year-to-date.

If you assume bottled water sales come back next year (or even in 2022), DANOY stock is an easy pick here, given that it has fallen from 10-year highs to 10-year lows thanks to the market panicking over the bottled water sales:

Data by YCharts

Danone also gives you a higher dividend, so if you're seeking a low drama food and beverage blue chip that is still undervalued thanks to the pandemic, that's where I'd be looking at the moment.

Coca-Cola shares, by contrast, have already reclaimed nearly all their pandemic losses even though actual sales and profits aren't back to prior levels yet. If you want to bet on bottled beverage sales recovering, Danone will pay out much more if the thesis is right.

More broadly, just how high do you think the market will drive the multiple on Coca-Cola when it consistently can't grow revenues or profits? The stock is selling at 25x forward earnings, which isn't a terrible price in a zero-interest rate world. You get a 4% earnings yield from one of the globe's most well-known and liked companies.

But if those earnings never go up, you're not going to get total returns much in excess of that 4% either. I look for at least 7%, and ideally 8-9% annual returns off my stable blue chip type holdings. Coca-Cola just won't get there from this starting price unless they find some new lever to grow the business again.

---

One option to consider if you wouldn't mind buying KO stock a little cheaper than the current $52.70 quote would be to sell put options. With the market volatility index still above its long-term average, there are decent premiums out there for option selling. Looking at the May 21, 2021 expiry, which is six months out from today. Here are the current offers:

Source: Yahoo Finance, data as of November 27, market close.

Assuming midpoint pricing, a KO $52.50 put would fetch $335 per contract. That's a 6.4% yield on capital over 6 months, or more than 12% annualized. If you're buying primarily for the dividend, this is interesting given that the dividend yield on the stock is 3.1% per year. And if Coca-Cola's shares go down, you'd end up owning the stock at the same price anyway.

With the option, you're getting KO stock at $52.50 if shares decline over the next six months -- no worse than buying on the open market today -- but you receive significantly more income. That's because, if the put is exercised, you'd effectively own the stock at a $49.15 basis (the $52.50 strike price minus the premium already paid to you).

The instance where you'd rather buy KO stock than sell the put would be if you think Coca-Cola stock is about to shoot up. The profit on the put is limited to the initial $335 for 100 shares of stock, whereas if, say, KO stock went to $57.50 by expiry, the stock owner would have a $500 capital gain plus any dividend payments along the way.

However, given the specific challenges Coca-Cola is facing into 2021, such as the travel and hospitality industries still operating way below normal levels, I doubt you're going to see a quick recovery in Coca-Cola's operating metrics from here. And the broader market is currently exuberant and vulnerable to a correction. As such, selling puts looks more attractive than owning the stock outright for anyone taking a position today.

