Its current dividend payout ratio is in the low 3%, below most other REITs.

Most of its tenants are likely not cash flowing positive, and this can be a problem in today's recession.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) has had a string of successful quarters. Its strategy of using a sale leaseback strategy has expanded its portfolio to the current 63 properties. The stock price has so far risen to $150 range since its IPO.

There have been a lot of home runs. If you were one of the earlier investors who had purchased the stock, then you would have done very well.

However, if you are a new dividend investor looking to add IIPR to your portfolio now, then I would advise you to be cautious. Its current dividend payout is not worth the inherent risk. The stock has risen to a point where the returns are no longer worth the risk. For dividend investors looking for steady monthly cash flow, there are better investment alternatives than IIPR.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is too Risky for Dividend Investors

Before you read on, I'm reviewing IIPR in the lens of a dividend investor. I know there are investors out there who can take on more risks and are trading for IIPR's price appreciation. This article is more geared towards those who prefer less risk and like dividends over capital gains.

Generally speaking, dividend investors have the following requirements:

Steady cash dividend

Preservation of its investment capital

Tends to be risk adverse (prefers a lower risk investment)

IIPR is a REIT and pays steady dividends. In the last couple years it had actually increased its payout:

(Source: NASDAQ)

But its stock price is too high that it's not the best return for an investor's capital. Based on the current market price of IIPR, which is currently trading at $152 per share, the current dividend payout ratio is about 3.08%:

(Source: IIPR Financials)

In comparing the dividend payout ratio against a sample of other REITs, there are better dividend-paying REITs in the market:

(Source: Google Finance)

Also, in looking at the Price to Earnings ratio (PE ratio), IIPR has the highest PE ratio out of the 4 other REITs listed above. What this means is IIPR costs more than the other REITs, and it also pays a lower dividend.

At the current price that IIPR is trading at, it is more worth while for investors to consider other REITs.

A Lack of Industry Diversification Will Hurt IIPR

The rents IIPR collects from its tenants lack the diversification other traditional REITs typically receive. All of IIPR's tenants are in the cannabis industry and face industry-specific risk.

Retail REITs in general can rely on a grocery anchor to protect its downside. Office REITs can rely on stronger tenants like big blue chip companies to offset some of its riskier tenancies. For a REIT like IIPR there really isn't a stronger tenant to offset a weaker one.

Also, any industry wide shock to the cannabis industry is likely going to affect all of its tenants. For other REITs, having tenants from different industries provides tenant diversification and protection for investors.

IIPR doesn't really provide this safety net for dividend investors.

Some Cannabis Players are Likely Struggling Right Now

While there are reports of some cannabis companies in growth mode, such IIPR's partnership with Kings Garden and Green Thumb Industries, there are also some companies such as DionyMed that have filed for bankruptcy.

Along the way, some cannabis companies may have overstretched themselves by expanding too fast or hiring too many people. Where revenue is not growing fast enough to cover costs, we may see more companies like DionyMed filing for bankruptcy - especially when the economy is in a recession and COVID cases are rising.

In looking at IIPR's list of tenants, for the tenants who have disclosed its financials a bit over half has reported positive earnings. Below is a list of all IIPR's tenants. Out of all the 23 tenants shown, 14 do not disclose financials and 9 are publicly traded:

(Source: Various Tenant Websites)

Out of the 9 tenants with financials disclosed, 4 of them are reporting an operating loss.

What this all means is there is quite a bit of uncertainty as to how most of these tenants are doing.

Dividend Investors: Not Worth the Risk at Today's Price

IIPR itself is not a bad company to invest in. Its sales leaseback strategy works. The growing list of tenants also means there is a demand for what IIPR is offering. As long as cannabis companies continue to grow and invest, there will always be a need for REITs like IIPR for an alternate type of financing.

What I am suggesting is the stock price has risen to a point where IIPR will not make a good dividend play. Its stock price has grown faster than its earnings and dividends can catch up.

If you are a dividend investor who purchased shares early, then great. You were greatly rewarded for its huge price appreciation. If you are a new dividend investor contemplating whether to open a position here, then I would say you are better off looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.