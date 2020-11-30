I have published several articles about Signet Jewelers on Seeking Alpha. You can find those previous articles here.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) is positioned to be a huge winner this holiday selling season, making the company's stock an exceptional buy at current market prices. Through deliberate store closures and increased investment in its omnichannel experience, Signet is leading the charge to gain market share in an otherwise highly fragmented retail jewelry market. More importantly, the success of Signet's transformation is squarely attributable to its star management team. And at only slightly over 1x book and 0.3x trailing twelve months sales, Signet continues to look very attractive in what has turned out to be a robust retail-driven market. For these reasons, it is anticipated that the momentum driving Signet's stock will endure through the remainder of this year. Therefore, SIG is a buy.

The calculated store closures taking place since Signet's turnaround plans began have strengthened the firm's cost profile, increased traffic to other existing stores, while also ensured that physical locations remain widely available to customers. At the beginning of fiscal year 2018, Signet announced a three-year transformation strategy aimed at, in part, eliminating unprofitable stores and enhancing the company's eCommerce and omnichannel capabilities. See Signet March 14, 2018 8-k. The decision to close a store is based on a number of factors including location and profitability. The bulk of stores closed over the last two and a half years were located at what Signet considers "D" and "C" grade malls. Since beginning the transformation, the company has identified and closed 641 net stores, bringing the total number of stores down from 3,556 to 2,915 as of August 1, 2020. And, in taking advantage of the pandemic, the company has increased its plan to reduce its store count by approximately 90 more stores by fiscal year-end. See Signet's FY'21 Q2 conference call transcript. That will put total net stores closed at 20.5 percent of total stores over a three year period.

With those underperforming stores closed, Signet began to show margin improvement as well as positive sales trends at its marque banners--that is until the pandemic hit. Signet's fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter was the last quarter unaffected by the pandemic.

Just before the pandemic, Signet's margin profile improved all the way down the income statement on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin increased because of better inventory management, and EBIT margin improved because of both inventory management as well as the reduced overhead costs as a result of the store closures and corporate inefficiencies. It is anticipated that these margin improvements will remain once the pandemic is in the rearview mirror.

Sales comps were also trending favorably pre-pandemic. For example, leading up to the pandemic, Kay Jewelers reported two consecutive quarters of positive same-store-sales, while Zales reported positive comps in eight of its last nine quarters (for readers unaware, Kay and Zales are Signet's two largest banners by sales with a combined 60 percent of the firm's fiscal year 2020 sales).

And despite the high number of closures, Signet still maintains a physical presence in all 50 states. Therefore, potential customers can still find a store no matter where they might travel in the United States.

Just as Signet is optimizing its real estate portfolio, it is also investing heavily to create a superior eCommerce and omnichannel shopping experience. Even through the pandemic, Signet has made it a point to ensure that it is prioritizing digital investments despite the reduction in capital expenditure elsewhere in the business. See Signet's FY'20 10-k. This is because management understands the importance of delivering an easy, comfortable shopping environment that makes transitioning from online to in-store seamless when selecting and purchasing jewelry. By making these investments, customers can now not only browse Signet's entire selection of jewelry and collections online, but the customer may do so alone or with the assistance of a dedicated jewelry consultant capable of using a range of communication tools including teleconference to provide the level of service desired by the customer. These capabilities are critical, and will continue to be so as online shopping grows in importance for the overall retail shopping experience.

Thus far, the company's investment into the digital experience is paying off. As part of its transformation, management set a goal to generate 15 percent of total sales via its online selling channels by FY'21. Just two years into its goal the company had reached 14 percent of total sales from online channels. And since the pandemic, that total had increased to over 30 percent in the last quarter. See Signet's FY'21 Q2 10-q.

In all, it's believed that Signet's optimized store portfolio combined with its online selling capabilities is creating an enduring competitive advantage for the company--one that will help it capture market share. Signet is already the world's largest diamond jewelry retailer. But the company only holds 6 percent of the entire U.S. jewelry market. There are thousands of independent jewelers in the U.S. making up 70 percent of the market. See Signet's Fy'21 Q1 conference call transcript. Unlike its competitors, Signet has the scale, brand recognition, and capital resources that allow the company to make the sort of investments necessary to compete in an omnichannel environment. And with the pandemic still in full effect and many states and counties reimplementing lockdowns, Signet is primed and ready to grab a swath of market share.

Management

Virginia Drosos, Signet's CEO and board member, has been a shining star when it comes to turning around the otherwise struggling business. She took the helm in August 2017 and instantly went to work. Starting in January 2018, she announced Signet's Path to Brilliance, the company's transformation strategy, and has done a remarkable job hitting all the milestones set forth since the turnaround began. She also brought on Joan Hilson, former CFO of David's Bridal and American Eagle Outfitters, in March of 2019, which not only provided the management a fresh perspective, but it also put the two top executive positions at Signet in the hands of female leaders--something that is seldom found in corporate America. The latter point is especially salient because the jewelry category is predominantly geared toward women.

Finally, over the past several years when the market became increasingly critical of Signet's business, Ms. Drosos exuded confidence in the long-term prospects of the company by purchasing shares in the open market (she purchased shares in April 2018 and again in September 2019, during periods when Signet's stock faced exceptional selling pressure in the market). And when the pandemic hit, Ms. Drosos as well as well as other members of Signet management and board, decided to halve their cash compensation and replace it with shares. If this does not speak to her confidence in the future prospects of Signet, nothing would. In all, Ms. Drosos and her management team are doing an outstanding job with Signet and there is absolutely no reason to believe that their spectacular performance so far will not last into the future.

Valuation

Signet is currently trading at a discount to its competitors, indicating the company has the potential for more upside in the near-term despite its already fantastic performance since its late March 2020 nadir.

Due to the pandemic, earnings estimates have been unreliable to use as a market comparable. Therefore price-to-book and price-to-sales were used to compare peers operating in the consumer discretionary sector to establish a baseline valuation target for Signet.

Signet currently trades at roughly 1.1x book value while the median for its peers is approximately 1.7x book. This implies Signet could realistically increase another roughly 60 percent from its current market price. Signet is also trading at a discount based on the price-to-sales from its peers. The median price-to-sales of Signet's peers is 0.4x while Signet is trading slight less at only 0.3x sales--implying a 35 percent upside in Signet's stock price.

There is also the added chance that Signet reestablishes its dividend in the coming quarter. Like many other S&P 500 companies, Signet suspended its 37¢ a share quarterly dividend at the onset of the pandemic. But as companies have gotten more clarity about the pandemic, they have restored their respective dividends. See 11/22/20 Wall Street Journal article.

In summary, Signet is on course to come out on the other side of both its transformation plan and the pandemic in excellent form. By reducing store count and investing in digital, management has demonstrated exceptional judgment in understanding what is required to gain market share in the jewelry industry and create value for shareholders. Therefore, Signet is a buy.

