Also, Great Wall Motor has yet to gain a firm foothold in the electric vehicle market, as compared to the company's market leadership in the SUV and pick-up truck segments.

Great Wall Motor's share price surged by +179% year-to-date, which is mainly attributable to the market's optimism with regards to the company's new product cycle.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on Chinese auto company Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCPK:GWLLF) [2333:HK] [601633:CH].

Great Wall Motor's share price surged by +179% year-to-date, which is mainly attributable to the market's optimism with regards to the company's new product cycle. There is room for disappointment and valuation de-rating, if the company's future sales growth and profitability fall short of market expectations. Also, Great Wall Motor has yet to gain a firm foothold in the electric vehicle market, as compared to the company's market leadership in the SUV and pick-up truck segments.

Great Wall Motor trades at 17.7 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.5%. The stock's valuations are unattractive relative to its peers. I will upgrade my rating on Great Wall Motor, if either forward P/E valuations correct to the low-teens, or the company's sales growth and margin expansion exceed expectations.

Readers have the option of trading in Great Wall Motor shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker GWLLF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2333:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $100 million, and market capitalization is above $31 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Great Wall Motor shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Fiera Capital Corporation, State Street Global Advisors, and Robeco Institutional Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Established in 1984 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2003, Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a leading manufacturer of SUVs (Sport Utility Vehicles) and pick-up trucks in China, and its brands include HAVAL, WEY, ORA and GWM Pickup. The company is the eighth largest auto manufacturer in China with a market share of 3.9% based on sales volume in the first half of 2020.

It is important to note that while Great Wall Motor is not the market leader in China's auto market, it is the largest player in the SUV and pick-up truck segments. Its Haval-H6 SUV model was the best-selling SUV model in China with a market share of 3.3% based on 121,800 units sold in 1H 2020. Similarly, the company's Great Wall Pao, Wingle 5 and Wingle 7 were the top three pick-up truck models in terms of domestic sale volume in the first six months of this year with a combined market share of 48.5%. Great Wall Motor derived 71.7% and 25.5% of its 1H 2020 revenue from SUVs and pick-up trucks, respectively. Sedans accounted for the remaining 2.8% of the company's top line in the first half of FY 2020.

New Product Cycle

Great Wall Motor's share price rose by +179% year-to-date from HK$5.76 as of December 31, 2019 to HK$16.08 as of November 27, 2020, and the share price surge is mainly driven by bullish expectations with respect to the company's new product cycle.

Great Wall Motor introduced the company's new technology platforms "Lemon" and "Tank" for the first time at its technology brand conference in Baoding, China on July 20, 2020. The two platforms were launched after the company invested over RMB20 billion in research & development over a five-year period. In the company's media release published on August 4, 2020, Great Wall Motor referred to Lemon as "a global high-intelligence modular technology platform that boasts high performance, high safety, and lightweight technology", and the company highlighted Tank as "a global professional intelligent off-roader platform with superb power, intelligent off-road mode, and ultimate off-road capability."

These two new technology platforms, Lemon and Tank, will help Great Wall Motor to launch new products and models, which cost less to manufacture but command a price premium due to superior performance and better features. For example, vehicles manufactured on the Lemon platform will boast thermal efficiency in the low 40s, which is relatively high based on global fuel efficiency standards. Separately, the Tank platform claims to deliver "leading off-road performance parameters through comprehensive off-road configuration and reliable hardcore intelligent four-wheel drive system" based on its press release.

Great Wall Motor's New Technology Platforms: Lemon And Tank

Source: Great Wall Motor's 1H 2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

The two new technology platforms, Lemon and Tank, mark the start of Great Wall Motor's multi-year new product cycle. Great Wall Motor has already launch new models such as Ora Baimao, Haval H6 SUV and Haval Dagou in 3Q 2020. Looking ahead, Ora Haomao and WEY Tank 300 are the new products that Great Wall Motor plans to introduce to the market in 4Q 2020. Notably, Great Wall Motor has guided for an additional 10 new models to be launched in 2021.

Great Wall Motor's New Products/Models

Source: Great Wall Motor's 1H 2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Nevertheless, Great Wall Motor's significant share price surge has already priced in most of the positives associated with the company's new product cycle. This implies that there is room for disappointment, if the company's future sales growth and profitability fall short of market expectations. It is noteworthy that Great Wall Motor's revenue only increased by +12% QoQ to RMB26.2 billion in 3Q 2020, despite a +17% QoQ growth in sales volume over the same period. This suggests that the company's average selling price declined by -4% QoQ in the third quarter of this year, despite the launch of new models. It is possible that price cuts on old models have more than offset the increase in average selling price for the new models.

Yet To Gain A Firm Foothold In The Electric Vehicle Market

Unlike the SUV and pick-up truck segments where its models are the best-selling ones in the market, Great Wall Motor's ORA R1 electric vehicle model was only ranked sixth in China's electric vehicle market with sales of slightly above 10,000 units in 1H 2020. In comparison, the sale volume of its ORA R1 (renamed as ORA Heimao) electric vehicle model in the first half of this year was a mere 22% of what the best-selling electric vehicle model. Great Wall Motor is seen as a late-mover in the electric vehicle market in China as compared to most of its peers. The company's first electric vehicle model, ORA R1, was only launched in December 2018.

But Great Wall Motor is trying very hard to narrow the gap between the company and its peers in the domestic electric vehicle market. The sales volume of the company's ORA R1 or ORA Heimao electric vehicle model jumped 287% YoY to 6,269 units in October 2020. This suggests that Great Wall Motor's electric vehicles are gaining traction with Chinese consumers. Last week, Great Wall Motor launched a new electric vehicle model known as ORA Haomao or ORA Good Cat, utilizing its new Lemon technology platform. In the medium term, Great Wall Motor's electric vehicle business should receive a boost from the company's joint venture with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

More importantly, Great Wall Motor probably needs significant capital to continue pursuing its electric vehicle ambitions. In November 2020, Great Wall Motor announced that it is raising no more than RMB8 billion in fresh capital from the proposed issuance of Chinese A-Share convertible corporate bonds. Looking ahead, further fund raising via debt or equity capital markets cannot be ruled out.

Valuation

Great Wall Motor trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 17.7 times and 15.1 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$16.08 as of November 27, 2020.

Sell-side analysts expect Great Wall Motor to achieve ROEs of 11.7% and 12.9% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

Great Wall Motor offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 2.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table, Great Wall Motor is trading at a premium to its peers based on forward P/E multiples, despite the fact that some of the peers have comparable ROEs.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Great Wall Motor

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Forward Two-Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield BAIC Motor (OTC:BCCMY) (OTCPK:BMCLF) [1958:HK] 4.9 4.2 7.5% 7.8% 6.5% 7.6% Guangzhou Automobile (OTCPK:GNZUF) (OTCPK:GNZUY) [2238:HK] 8.6 7.6 9.7% 11.7% 3.5% 4.1% Brilliance China (OTCPK:BCAUF) (OTCPK:BCAUY) [1114:HK] 3.3 4.1 20.2% 14.8% 2.9% 4.2% Sinotruk (OTCPK:SHKLY) [3808:HK] 9.2 9.1 16.3% 14.9% 4.1% 4.4% Weichai Power (OTCPK:WEICF) (OTCPK:WEICY) [2338:HK] 10.4 9.7 19.0% 17.8% 3.0% 3.2%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Great Wall Motor include weaker-than-expected sales growth and profitability in the future notwithstanding the new product cycle, and a failure to gain a firm foothold in the electric vehicle market.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Great Wall Motor shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.