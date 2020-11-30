Retailer of hydroponic and cloning items, agricultural products that focus on hemp and CBD wherein the industry is seeing substantial growth.

CBD is quickly becoming a household name as more and more individuals see the benefits of the derivative. Grow Life (OTCQB:PHOT) is a company that assists individuals and companies in the start-up phase to online status with growing hemp and other agricultural products.

While the industry itself is increasing in revenues throughout the United States and the world, Grow Life has not seen in-kind revenue increases; revenues remain flat over several years’ time period and are currently heading lower. This has weighed heavily on the stock.

In order for the stock to move upwards in a progressive manner, the company is going to have to do something about its business model; they need to find a way to increase revenues in a perpetual manner, adding new customers that continually increase their revenue stream and adding to the bottom line. Until then, the stock is likely to remain in a perpetual sluggishness that will inevitably dwindle downwards. Further, without increasing revenues, the company may be forced to raise more capital, diluting their shares.

A look at the CBD industry

Grow Life focuses on the hemp-derived CBD industry, however, their hydroponics products could be used for just about any agricultural product. A look at the CBD industry would be appropriate for analyzing Grow Life.

CBD, which is an abbreviation for Cannabidiol, is a component of cannabis. There are many components in cannabis, but the two main, highly sought-after, components are CBD and THC, the latter of which is the psychoactive component.

There are basically two types of cannabis plants: hemp and cannabis. They are fundamentally the same plant however, hemp has less than 0.3% THC rendering it useless in psychoactive aspects and is typically used for industrial uses. Hemp is said to have a great deal of CBD. But, you can also find CBD in normal cannabis along with THC.

CBD is reported to be growing in sales from its current level from $620M in 2019 to $23.7B by 2023 at a combined annual growth rate of 107% per year. That’s an astounding growth rate and far outpaces that of THC products.

It should be noted, however, that THC is a product that has many limitations with usage and sales, whereas there are far fewer limitations in CBD. This will allow for the hyper-growth of these products.

Who is Grow Life?

Grow Life is a company that focuses on hemp-based products, cloning of these products, and sales of other hydroponics materials that have CBD as the end-result product. They sell their own proprietary clones as well as all of the products necessary for a grower to raise clones on a continual basis.

Why clones? Simple: If you have a successful plant yielding the exact specific derivatives you are looking for, then you can continually reproduce that plant over and over again with little variations.

Hemp plants produce CBD and other by-products of hemp such as seeds and fibers. The other advantage of cloning is time, as the company’s website states. By purchasing clones and propagating them, there is a resulting short-cut with hydroponics getting the desired products quicker.

Cloning is extremely important within the cannabis industry; nearly every grower uses clones once they have achieved a certain target product. This reduces the need for R&D since once a company has achieved its target product theoretically they can clone that plant for eternity. All one does is clip a branch from a hemp plant, place the branch in a solution within a controlled environment, and grow the plant until it has rooted. Then, merely plant the crop in the ground or other growing manner such as hydroponics boxes.

This, of course, is a simplistic look at how to clone. But, it is necessary to understand this because here is where I see a lot of problems within the industry, and by extension, Grow Life.

Grow Life promotes that they have 10’s of thousands of customers and that they have some 12,000 products for sale. But, once they sell the basic products for cloning and hydro-farming, Grow Life is stuck for a method of continually increasing revenues.

I have never really been a big fan of a company that sells a product that the consumer does not repeatedly come back to purchase that same product again and again. Take, for instance, your cell phone or your cable bill. Once you have bought the product, you continually pay your service provider every month. Then, that service provider is continually adding new customers to their revenue streams, thereby continually building a bigger and bigger business.

With cannabis companies, if a customer comes in and purchases a product, say a pre-roll to smoke once the product is gone, the customer comes back to the retailer to purchase another product for consumption. If the cannabis company has a great product, that customer may become a lifelong customer. The cannabis company is free to continually increase supply and sell these supplies.

However, with Grow Life, there is a limited continual customer list that they sell their products. With the clones, once the initial purchase is done, the purchaser is free to clone these products every single year, ad infinitum. I see this as a huge flaw.

Monsanto gave the world a blueprint - and, a US Supreme Court victory to solidify it - as to how to operate within the agricultural world. However, the cannabis world seems to have missed this opportunity.

If a company were to genetically modify a plant, then that company could, and should, patent that plant. Once that plant is patented, then the rights to that plant are owned by the company. In the case of Monsanto, they had genetically modified corn. Then, they would license corn seeds to growers. These farmers would pay a fee to Monsanto every year and be required to purchase the necessary seeds for the next year’s crop - and, every year thereafter.

Enter a neighboring farmer. When the wind blows, or when bees buzz by, pollen is spread. However, if the neighboring farmer did not purchase their seeds from Monsanto and their crops would be contaminated by the patented pollen simply be proximity and nature the farmer would be in breach of the patent. Monsanto sued farmers and won. This forced these farmers to pay Monsanto.

What hemp producers should do is patent their plants a la the manner in which Monsanto patented its GMO crop seeds. Therefore, if someone were to purchase these patented plants then every year that an individual clipped a clipping and cloned it, the individual would be required to pay the producers who achieved the levels of CBD within the hemp plant.

But, this is not happening.

Because of this, with hemp that produces CBD, cannabis companies have no ability to continually add to their revenues over and over again from the same products. There is a one-time purchase and then these firms are forced to find a new customer to maintain revenues. Nearly all of the products that Grow Life sells are one-time purchases: The clones, the boxes to raise the clones, the carts to push the boxes around, and so on.

The solutions that Grow Life sells to actually put the clippings into are an item that needs to be sold to growers every year, but this is small when looked at from the perspective of total revenues.

A look at revenues

Given the incredible growth potential of CBD, where does Grow Life fit within the scheme of these products?

Here is a look at the annual revenues for Grow Life:

(Data Source: Company Info - Author’s Chart)

As you can see, revenues have been lower over the past few quarters. Grow Life’s revenues had declined in the past four quarters. However, the company also reported in their latest earnings that there is a $1.9M backlog not included in this earnings report. Based upon what the company states, there is no telling how this will play out for this quarter as to if sales will be completed at $1.9M for the upcoming quarter, or if this is in addition to what might be normal sales. Nonetheless, from our current perspective, revenues are not increasing on a consistent basis, with or without the additional $1.9 upcoming revenues.

(Data Source: Company Info - Author’s Chart)

Another data point stated by the company in the most current earnings release was the fact that there was an increase in gross margins from $32% to 38%. On a QoQ basis, this did not seem to affect net income. However, net income would have included COVID expenses and so the new margins may not have had the ability to affect margins as they could; this will probably occur in the next earnings.

Something else that is of concern is that the company has lost $1.1M for the quarter. However, Grow life is reported to have just $700K of cash on hand making their current situation dire for continuing operations; they will need to raise cash.

A look at the chart

(Data Source: Trading View)

The stock is currently trading at about $0.11 per share and largely has been in a tight range over the past year. Prior to this, the stock traded at a significant price higher but has traded downward.

When looking at this chart, do not be fooled too much by the spikes higher as they appear to be out of line with fundamentals and the realities of the company. That being said, the most recent activity does appear to be lined up with where the company has been over the past couple of years.

Conclusion

Grow Life is the type of company that sells one-time products to its customers. Once an individual purchases both the hemp plant and the hydroponics kits Grow Life is no longer in the loop, save for the fluids that the clones grow in; a small top-line entry. The company's revenue stream demonstrates this.

Nonetheless, within the industry, hydroponics and cloning are the foundation that the cannabis industry operates. The products and services that are sold by Grow Life are vital to the cannabis industry.

I am concerned about Grow Life’s cash position and its inability to increase revenues continually. Given the current cash position, should Grow Life not increase revenues nor become profitable, it looks inevitable that they will have to raise capital. This, despite operating in an arena where there is an expected 107% annual rate of increase in growth for the products they service.

For these reasons, I am neutral on the stock at this time. Until further evidence surfaces that shows the company gaining in revenues at a steadily increasing rate, and becoming profitable, I believe the company will have a tough time ahead of itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.