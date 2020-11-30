Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is a company riding two huge trends, the adaptation of electrical vehicles (EVs) and 5G. This can be seen in the revenue multiple expansion from 5x to 10x over the last 52 weeks. We view Cree as the biggest benefactor of the industry trends, but there are too many uncertainties surrounding capacity expansion at the current valuation.

Intro

Cree has historically been a company with a presence in Lighting, LED, and SiC and GaN semiconductors. After Gregg Lowe joined Cree as CEO in September 2017, the company has actively divested its Lighting and LED segment. Lowe has under his three years transformed Cree from a lighting and LED company to a semiconductor powerhouse.

Why Cree will benefit most from SiC/GaN

Cree is a vertically integrated producer of SiC and GaN semiconductor chips used for electrical vehicles and 5G. Cree has the strongest IP position and owns fundamental patents. Several competitors have supply agreements in place with Cree to provide them with wafers, diversifying the company's revenues.

What I would tell you is that all of the device losses that I've seen have basically gone to folks that we have very good relationships with in terms of materials. So if we don't win at the device, we tend to win it at the material side of things. - Q320 Earnings call

Cree operates in a fast-evolving technology sector and could quickly lose its technological edge. This is somewhat offset by the car industry's long-term contracts, and the switching costs should be high enough to give Cree time to catch up before customers start jumping ship. Further, Cree and SiCrystal (OTC:ROHCF) currently have an 85% market share, with Cree being a leader in SiC materials leaves, and it is well-positioned to pivot into a pure-play SiC/GaN Fab company, would it fall behind on the product side.

Capacity expansion

SiC and GaN products are superior to silicon chips in electrical vehicles and 5G for the properties in the material. But for SiC and GaN to become viable in their respective markets, they need to achieve lower prices through yield improvements and scale. The SiC and GaN markets have been capacity-constrained since late 2016 and several companies are expanding capacity or entering the market. A considerable amount of the supply will become available around the 2022-2025 time period.

Company Expansion Finished Cree 30x Capacity expansion 2022 STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM 2.75X Capacity expansion 2022 NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NXPI (100m investment) 2020 Rohm/SiCrystal 16x Capacity expansion 2025 Fabs X-fab 26,000 wafer per month 2020 Clas-SiC Entered recently - Episil Entered recently - Sanan Entered recently - YPT Entered recently -

It is hard to quantify exactly how much more supply will come into the market as companies' disclosures are vague. But clearly, a lot of capacity will come online close to the EV inflection point in 2024.

But what I would say is I've seen reports that say there's going to be a crossover point on the cost of electric vehicles kind of mirroring or matching the cost of internal combustion engine by 2024. - Earnings call Q121

The problem we see is that much of the capacity comes online at the same time, leaving no room to adjust should there be too much capacity. Depending on how the situation plays out around 2022, the capacity expansion might be a catalyst for shorting the industry, as overcapacity usually takes a long time to decrease again and would reduce profitability below the cost of capital for several years across the industry.

With the scale from the fab expansion, yield improvements, and moving down the learning curve, we can see Cree's gross margin reach 60% or more, similar to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in the past, assuming Cree reaches a 60% gross margin still requires a fair amount of growth to justify its current valuation.

With steep valuations across the industry and uncertainties regarding recession, EV demand, and capacity expansions, perfect execution is needed to justify these prices.

Conclusion

Cree will most likely be the biggest benefactor of the adoption of SiC and GaN chips, due to being both vertically integrated, earning high margins at each level, and supplying competitors with wafer as the industry grows. This leaves Cree with a win as long as supply and demand are in line. The risks and uncertainties regarding the capacity expansions could make the industry a great short in a few years, but for now, leaves us neutral until this has played out further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.