Looking at their fundamentals, shareholders should keep their expectations modest in the medium to long-term since their free cash is lumpy and they carry high leverage.

Introduction

It has been many years since the containership owner, Global Ship Lease (GSL) has paid a dividend on their common shares. It appears that this could be set to change in the short-term based on recent commentary from management but at the same time, part of their motivation stems from pleasing equity markets to help them raise new capital.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*If there were any further trade tensions and restrictions between the United States and China, this could easily become a decline.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

There is no historical dividend coverage to review since they have not paid a dividend on their common shares since 2015, but this undesirable situation may be about to change. During their third quarter of 2020 results conference call, the topic of restarting their common dividends in relation to debt covenants upon refinancing their 2022 debt maturities was raised with the following commentary from management being particularly interesting.

So our company's financials are pretty strong. And we do not need to have restrictions on dividends into our refinancing. ... Dividend is hugely important. GSL is in a great position now to make acquisitions, once we've refinanced. But we attempt to continue to make acquisitions. And to do that in due course, we will need to raise equity. And to raise equity efficiently, the stock should be paying a dividend. So we're very focused on, ensuring appropriate dividend capacity.”

-Global Ship Lease Q3 2020 Conference Call.

Whilst a potential restart of dividends for their common shares is quite a positive sign upon completion of debt refinancing, their fundamental ability to afford a dividend should still be considered since their primary motivation stems from enhancing their ability to raise equity. The question of whether raising equity to fund further acquisitions is desirable comes down to the differing opinions of investors and ultimately depends on whether these acquisitions produce a sufficient return to at least offset the dilution. Whilst using their retained earnings to fund an acquisition is essentially the same, at least shareholders do not face permanent dilution.

When looking at their recent historical cash flow performance from 2017-2020 it can be seen that they produced free cash flow during 2017-2018 and the first nine months of 2020, but not during 2019 as their capital expenditure surged higher from vessel acquisitions. Although some investors may feel that these should be excluded, but in my view, the acquisition of vessels is practically the same as a mining company buying trucks and thus is more alike organic capital expenditure rather than inorganic expenditure on acquisitions, regardless of whether debt or equity funded.

This creates a situation whereby their free cash flow is quite lumpy since their operating cash flow has also fluctuated over those years, ranging from $67m in 2017 to only $48m in 2018 and then way back up to $93m in 2019. Whilst they could still restart common dividends, their lumpy free cash flow does not provide a solid base for a company to provide sustainable dividends and thus shareholders would be well served to keep their expectations modest. Even though management seems confident that their financial position is quite strong, it nonetheless is still worthwhile to review their capital structure, leverage and liquidity to form an independent opinion.

Image Source: Author.

Overall their capital structure looks fairly normal with none of the three variables being too significantly outsized relative to the others, although their debt relative to their equity may be slightly concerning. Whilst this sets a decent precedence, ultimately their leverage and liquidity will determine the strength of their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at these financial metrics the situation starts looking worse with their leverage sitting in the high territory with their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.39 sitting between 3.51 and 5.00, plus their low interest coverage of only 1.77. It was also concerning to observe that their net debt-to-operating cash flow is consistently higher by a material portion each year, which indicates that their earnings are not necessarily of the highest quality since their cash conversion is rather lackluster.

Their high leverage should not necessarily threaten their ability to remain a going concern providing they do not encounter any significant black swan events. It nonetheless still further hampers their ability to provide dividends and thus reinforces my earlier findings that shareholders should keep their expectations modest.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully the risks surrounding their high leverage is partly mitigated by their strong liquidity that sports a solid current ratio of 1.04 and most importantly, a high cash ratio of 0.83, which is further supported by their credit facilities. They still retain over $150m undrawn across all of their credit facilities that are listed in the table included below, which will further support their liquidity amidst their lumpy free cash flow. Whilst there is talk of them refinancing their $323m 2022 debt maturity before reinstating their dividends, this should not prove problematic given the current supportive monetary policy since they have over one year until maturity.

Image Source: Global Ship Lease Q3 2020 6-K.

Conclusion

It was an interesting case this time that they have very solid prospects to reinstate their long-gone dividends but this stems from managerial will and not actual supportive basic fundamentals. Whilst they could easily restart their dividends in the short-term, shareholders should remain wary of counting upon it due to their lumpy free cash flow and high leverage. Given this situation and the fact that their share price has fully recovered from the 2020 COVID-19 plunge, it seems appropriate to assign a neutral rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Global Ship Lease’s Q3 2020 6-K (previously linked), 2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

