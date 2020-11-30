Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Front Yard Gets Another Boost

Merger activity decreased last week with one new deal announced and one deal completed. With only eleven new deals announced, deal activity moderated significantly during the month of November.

According to the Wall Street Journal, S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is in advanced talks to acquire IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) for about $44 billion. If announced on Monday, this would be one of the largest deals this year.

Incorporated in 1906, The Goldfield Corporation is a leading provider of electrical construction and maintenance services in the energy infrastructure industry primarily in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas and also a real estate developer of residential properties on the east coast of Florida. On November 24, 2020, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by First Reserve at a significant premium of 64% to its closing price the previous day.

Another significant highlight from last week was Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) and Pretium and Ares Management Corporation (ARES) amending their merger agreement. This amendment was negotiated after Front Yard received an unsolicited binding proposal from an unaffiliated third party to acquire all outstanding shares of Front Yard common stock. According to the press release, the revised transaction price represents a 63% premium over Front Yard’s closing share price on October 16, 2020, the last trading day prior to the date on which the company entered into the merger agreement.

Front Yard has become the gift that keeps giving. Four weeks ago when the deal between Front Yard and Ares Management was struck, I wrote the following about the deal,

One of the new deals announced was the acquisition of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) by Pretium and Ares Management in an all cash deal worth $2.4 billion. As arbitrageurs might remember, this is the second go around for RESI after their $2.3 billion acquisition by Amherst Residential at a price of $12.50 per share failed in May of this year. When the first deal for RESI failed, we wrote the following: Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) and Amherst Residential mutually terminated their merger agreement. Amherst agreed to not only pay RESI a $25 million termination fee but also agreed to purchase $55 million worth of RESI stock at $12.50 per share. They also extended RESI a two-year unsecured $20 million loan facility. Deals that fall apart can provide opportunities especially on account of forced selling by funds. I looked into RESI after the deal broke and the subsequent drop to the $8 level but came away unimpressed. With a position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), I did not want further exposure in this segment, especially when it came to a sub-par operator like RESI. Quite clearly I was very wrong. Ares Management found significant value where I did not and agreed to acquire RESI for $13.50 per share in cash. The macro environment has changed since I wrote this and there has been an exodus from cities and apartments to single family homes that has benefited both RESI and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). Nevertheless, I am glad the situation worked out well in the end for shareholders.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between November 20, 2020, and November 27, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type GNW 4.15 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 30.84% 17.28% 13.56% All Cash FBSS 17.12 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK) 27.5 8.43% 3.09% 5.34% All Stock HPR 10.94 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) 24.21 -74.77% -76.69% 1.92% All Stock DOYU 13.97 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 21.49 12.30% 10.69% 1.61% All Stock OSB 37.02 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. OTCPK:WFTBF) 72.3 1.52% 0.00% 1.52% All Stock TAT 0.24615 TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A) -47.19% -45.72% -1.47% All Cash LINX 6.77 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) 73.28 -7.68% -6.02% -1.66% Special Conditions MVC 8.48 Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) 8.75 1.67% 3.68% -2.01% Cash Plus Stock CBMG 18.7 CBMG management (N/A) 5.61% 7.92% -2.31% All Cash EIDX 90 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) 49.13 -18.60% -9.71% -8.89% Special Conditions

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 124 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 16 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 37 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 60 Aggregate Deal Consideration $814.49 billion

New Deals

The acquisition of The Goldfield Corporation (GV) by an affiliate of First Reserve for $211.12 million or $7.00 per share in cash.

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

The acquisition of Fuling Global (FORK) by Fuling ParentCo on November 23, 2020. It took 83 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.15 11/30/2020 30.84% 11257.83% GSUM 10/01/2020 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) $2.00 $1.74 03/31/2021 14.94% 44.71% DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA $15.69 $13.97 06/30/2021 12.30% 21.07% IPHI 10/29/2020 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL $170.79 $152.21 12/31/2021 12.21% 11.22% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD $150.26 $137.49 12/31/2021 9.29% 8.54% FBSS 10/01/2020 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation OTCQX:VABK) $18.56 $17.12 06/30/2021 8.43% 14.44% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (NYSE: AON $223.11 $209.55 06/30/2021 6.47% 11.09% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.7 12/31/2020 5.61% 64.05% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $86.78 $82.41 06/30/2021 5.31% 9.09% NEWA 10/02/2020 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) $3.65 $3.53 06/30/2021 3.40% 5.83%

Conclusion

Merger Arbitrage is a strategy where you are constantly picking up a few pennies in front of a bulldozer with about a 5% chance of getting run over by the bulldozer when a deal fails. On the other hand, we also see deals where there are multiple bids or bidding wars that push the price of the deal well above the original price. Front Yard is one such example and another example was the bidding war between Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) for Straight Path Communication where Verizon's final winning bid of $184/share was significantly above the $95.63 deal AT&T had originally struck for Straight Path.

