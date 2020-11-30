Technology has been a very popular theme in the overall market this year and has generally been a good place for investors to have their money parked. This actually makes a great deal of logical sense since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused governments around the country to encourage or force people to work at home, and the various technology companies are the ones providing the solutions that enable people to do this, so they would naturally see growing business. Unfortunately, one of the problems with the technology sector is that the yields tend to be incredibly low. Thus, it may be difficult for those investors that need income to devote much of their assets to the industry and thus take advantage of the growth potential. Fortunately, there is a way around this, and that is to invest in a closed-end fund that focuses on technology. One of the most popular ones is the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK), which currently yields an attractive 7.26%. We will have a closer look at this fund over the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is one of the few closed-end funds that focuses specifically on the technology sector. The overwhelming number of people that use funds to gain exposure to the sector do so through exchange-traded funds such as the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW). There are a few advantages to a closed-end fund, though, including the ability to use leverage to boost returns and the higher distribution yields that they are able to pay out. Although exchange-traded funds are often touted for their tax efficiency, closed-end funds are often able to enjoy a certain degree of this too by paying out unrealized gains as tax-deferred return-of-capital distributions. Overall, then, both types of funds have their advantages.

According to the fund’s webpage, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has the objective of delivering long-term capital appreciation and current income. This is similar to the objectives of virtually every equity closed-end fund in the market, so there is nothing particularly unique about this. The thing that is unique is the method that the fund uses to accomplish this objective. The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund generates its returns by investing in a portfolio of 50 to 65 technology and technology-related companies across all market capitalizations. This gives investors exposure to some of the giant companies that everyone is familiar with and relies on their everyday lives as well as to the small companies that have the potential to deliver outsized market-beating returns. In addition to this, the fund sells covered calls against the holdings in the portfolio in order to generate income and reduce risk by effectively lowering the cost basis of the stocks in the portfolio.

The largest positions in the fund include a number of companies that are undoubtedly familiar to pretty much everyone reading this:

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

We can see here Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet/Google (GOOGL)(GOOG), which are three of the largest technology companies in the world. These firms are mainstays in pretty much any technology or broad large-cap fund and, as I pointed out in the past, have been singlehandedly responsible for much of the return generated by the S&P 500 index this year. Curiously, though, we do not see Amazon (AMZN), which is the other mainstay in most funds like this, among the largest positions in the fund. Amazon is a company that has seen its stock price surge this year as people increasingly relied upon it during the lockdowns, and its cloud-computing unit saw growth from businesses that needed to become more virtual. This may be a sign that the fund’s management believes that Amazon has become overvalued as a result and no longer offers the potential for superior returns.

We can also see a number of smaller companies in the largest positions of the fund, but they are still names that are likely to be familiar to anyone that invests in or is otherwise involved with the technology industry. Broadcom (AVGO) is fairly well known for its networking and security products, for example, while Micron (MU) is fairly well known for its memory and storage products. It is nice to see some diversity here as investing in companies that are a bit less well known and followed can often lead to superior returns.

As I discussed in a prior article, small-cap stocks have the potential to deliver much larger gains than large-cap stocks. This is partly due to the law of large numbers as it takes a lot more to double the revenues of a gigantic company than it does to double the revenues of a small firm that may only be bringing in $1 billion or so annually. In addition, a small-cap company is not likely to have the same liquidity or attention that the giant company will, so it is more likely to be undervalued by the market. Unfortunately, though, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund does not devote much attention to small-cap stocks, despite what it claims on its website. According to Morningstar, the fund is a large-cap blend fund:

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

This may result in the fund underperforming compared to other funds that do focus on the small-cap space. With that said, though, this may not be a significant handicap in the technology space based on recent performance. Apple is up 58.05% year-to-date, while Alphabet is up 32.49% over the same period. These are the kinds of returns that we can normally only get off of much smaller companies. It is uncertain whether these kinds of returns will be able to continue going forward, given that Apple is already at a market capitalization of about $2 trillion, which is actually higher than the gross domestic product of all but eight countries. Thus, it would be nice if the fund did have some more exposure to small-cap technology stocks.

The technology sector as a whole though does seem likely to outperform going forward. This is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is far from over despite what the recent headlines about a vaccine might make one thing. According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 restrictions are likely to continue regardless of a vaccine. Thus, people will likely continue to work at home and do their shopping online and similar things simply to avoid the annoyance of dealing with the mandates like masks and social distancing. It is the various technology companies that make all of these things possible. In addition to this, we have seen a number of companies that have adapted to the work from home environment state that they will not be returning to the traditional office work setup even when and if the restrictions are ultimately lifted. Thus, there is likely to continue to be demand for the products and services provided by these companies going forward. The ultimate question, though, is whether this is already priced into the stock, and in the case of some of the larger or more popular companies, it very well might be.

As I mentioned earlier, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund also sells covered call options against the positions in its portfolio. This is one of the simplest and most conservative options strategies. Basically, the fund will sell an option against a position that it already holds. The fund receives an upfront payment in the form of the option premium, which it is entitled to keep no matter what, and in a worst-case scenario, it only has to sell a stock position that it already owns. This, therefore, removes much of the risk inherent in selling a call option because the fund will not have to go out on the market and buy the stock to deliver if the option is exercised and, thus, take a sizable loss in the process. The downside of this strategy is that, if the stock price gets pushed over the strike price of the option, then the fund will end up sacrificing some of the upside. The sale of call options is still a good way to generate a synthetic dividend off of the notoriously low-yielding stocks in the technology sector, though.

The sale of covered call options also has the effect of reducing the overall risk of the companies in the portfolio. This is because of the premium that is received from the sale of the options. This effectively reduces the cost basis of the stock position by the amount of the premium received. Thus, should the stock price decline, it will reduce the amount of money that the fund will lose. There can be a good deal of volatility in the technology sector, although that is much more common in the young and small-cap space and not as much with the huge and profitable companies like the ones held by this fund. There is still something said for lowering the cost basis of our holdings when we consider the extremely high valuations that are found in the technology sector, though, since a market correction could be devastating.

The fact that this fund’s risk profile is lower than that of many other technology funds could be appealing to retirees and other conservative investors that need to ensure the preservation of principal. The fact that it also has a much higher yield than other similar funds is undoubtedly appealing too due to their general need for income. The big downside, of course, is the fact that the fund might have to sacrifice some of the upside potential should a stock run up quickly and surpass the option strike price, but that is not normally a problem due to the fact that the fund is selling out-of-the-money call options that are usually still out-of-the-money upon expiration.

Stability And Performance

A closed-end fund is what is known as a registered investment company, similar to a real estate investment trust or a business development company. This means that they are required to pay out 90% of their income to investors, which is why these companies tend to have higher yields than most other things in the market. In practice, closed-end funds tend to pay out all of the income and capital gains that they generate to their investors. This fact, along with the diversity that these funds tend to boast, means that their share price tends to remain flat over extended periods. The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is an exception to this. As we can see here, the fund’s shares are up 40.05% over the past five years:

This is almost certainly due to the strength that the technology has exhibited since the Great Financial Crisis. This strength has caused investors to buy up pretty much anything that is even tangentially related to the technology sector. This includes closed-end funds that invest in the sector. Granted, though, this performance is nowhere near as strong as what the iShares U.S. Technology ETF has returned. As we can see here, the index fund has appreciated by a whopping 202.59% over the same period:

The Columbia Seligman fund boasts a substantially higher yield though, which is partly because it pays out some of its capital gains to investors in the form of distributions. Admittedly, too, the options strategy used by the fund may also have limited its gain somewhat compared to the index. As such, just because the index fund outperformed the Columbia Seligman fund does not necessarily reflect badly on management. In order to more accurately compare the two, we need to look at the returns on net asset value of both funds. Here are the values for the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund:

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Here are the comparable figures for the iShares U.S. Technology ETF:

Source: iShares

This certainly does not bode well for the Columbia Seligman fund. As we can quite clearly see above, the index fund completely outperforms it over any time period that we are looking at. There are two likely reasons for this. The first is that, as I have pointed out in a few past articles, (see here and the article previously linked above), the majority of the returns of both the technology sector and the S&P 500 over the past few years have been due to five stocks – Facebook (FB), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. As we have already shown, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has exposure to some of these stocks but certainly not all of them. The fund’s covered call strategy also could have reduced the capital gains by capping upside in the short term, although it does boost the fund’s income.

Distribution Analysis

The one area in which the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund does beat the index fund is its distribution yield. This is because the closed-end fund is able to pay out both capital gains and other income (such as dividends and the sale of call options). As of the time of writing, the fund pays out a regular quarterly distribution of $0.4625 per share ($1.85 annually), which gives the fund an appealing 7.26% yield at the current price. This is certainly the kind of yield that retirees and others seeking income tend to appreciate.

One thing that might be problematic for those that are not investing inside of some tax-advantaged vehicle like an IRA is that the majority of the fund’s distributions are classified as short-term capital gains:

Source: Fidelity Investments

This is one of the reasons why many investors prefer exchange-traded funds as they can be much more tax-efficient than a closed-end fund that is distributing short-term capital gains. This does not really matter as much if the fund is held in some sort of tax-advantaged vehicle, however.

There could be another problem with the fund’s reliance on short-term capital gains to fund its distributions, however. That is the fact that there is no guarantee that the fund will always be able to deliver the gains needed to finance these payouts. Thus, let us have a look at its finances. In the first six months of the year (the most recent data that is available as of the time of writing), the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund brought in a total of $4,200,549 in dividends, which was more than enough to cover its $1,857,547 in expenses and leave $2,343,002 left over for the investors. The dividend income is nice because it tends to be more stable than capital gains, especially in the technology sector where payouts tend to be fairly low. The dividends alone were not nearly enough to cover the $14,690,889 that the fund paid out in distributions though, which was actually expected, given the low yields in the sector. Thus, the difference would have to be made up for with capital gains.

Unfortunately, though, the fund did not generate nearly enough in capital gains over the period to cover the distribution. In fact, the fund did not make any capital gains at all. The fund suffered $14,656,854 in realized losses during the first six months of the year. This is admittedly surprising, given the sharp rebound that we saw in the technology sector beginning in late March, so even if the fund did take some losses in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, it should have had plenty of time to recover. With that said, though, the fund’s lack of exposure to the giant FAAMG stocks may have caused it to drag somewhat. More importantly, for our purposes, the distributions were somewhat destructive to the fund’s net asset value as it declined by $38,503,782 in the first six months of the year.

This alone does not mean that the fund cannot afford its distributions. In 2019, it had a very profitable year due to the booming market and saw its net asset value increase by $106,748,182 even after accounting for the distributions that it paid out that year. This gain was clearly more than enough to make up for the weak performance in the first half of this year with a significant amount of money left over. Thus, for the time being, there does not appear to be anything to worry about.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This includes high-yielding technology-focused closed-end funds. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate a sub-optimal return off of those assets. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value, which is the current market value of all of the assets owned by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is, therefore, the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase the fund when we can get it at a price that is below the net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. As of November 25, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund had a net asset value of $25.43 per share. However, it currently trades for $25.47 per share, which gives it a slight premium of 0.15%. Thus, the fund does appear to be overpriced but not by very much, so it might be worth it for someone that wants exposure to the technology sector and also desires a high level of income.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund might be a reasonable way for an investor seeking income to gain exposure to the technology sector. Most people would be better served with an index fund though, as the higher returns off of those assets will result in much more money when compounded over years. Fortunately, the closed-end fund is nowhere near as overpriced as it was when I last discussed it, so the value is certainly much better. The outlook for the technology sector as a whole is still quite positive as the pandemic restrictions are likely to be with us regardless of any vaccine, although there are certainly some companies in the sector that are overpriced. Overall, this fund is an okay choice for income, but otherwise, stick to an index fund.

