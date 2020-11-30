Flex LNG has taken delivery of four new ships in the last few months and will induct three new vessels within six months, growing its fleet significantly to 13 ships.

The coronavirus wreaked havoc on the energy companies in 2020, including Flex LNG (FLNG) which owns and operates LNG ships that help transport the fuel all over the world. But Flex LNG will likely report strong growth in earnings as the pandemic gets under control, the global economy recovers, and energy demand grows in 2021. I expect the company to post a big jump in profits next year as it realizes higher day rates and takes delivery of new LNG carriers which will grow its fleet size to 13 ships.

Image: Flex LNG Investor Presentation, September 2020

Flex LNG is an LNG pure-play shipping company that currently operates a fleet of ten LNG carriers. What I like about Flex LNG is that it owns a high-quality asset base. Its fleet consists entirely of fifth-generation, fuel-efficient LNG carries built in 2018 or later. The company's core business, like many of its peers, was hit hard by the rapid spread of the coronavirus which decimated global energy demand and pushed shipping rates down substantially.

Flex LNG ended 2019 on a strong note, realizing a lucrative average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of $94,000 per day and a robust net profit of $0.41 per share (adjusted). But from Q1-2020, it started experiencing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak which, combined with the impact of record warm winter, pushed TCE down to a little less than $68,000, although this day rate was still healthy which allowed Flex LNG to earn a net profit of $0.17 per share. However, in Q2-2020 and Q3-2020, the tough business environment caught up with Flex LNG as the weak energy demand pushed TCE rates down to nearly $46,600 per day. The company barely broke-even in this period, reporting a combined profit of just $0.01 per share ($0.5Mn) for the two quarters. But since then, the business environment has improved substantially and the company looks poised to turnaround shortly.

Global LNG Market

The global LNG trade has grown at a robust pace in the past few years, clocking an impressive 13% increase in 2019 to 354.73 million mt, as per the International Gas Union. But the growth contracted sharply this year due to the coronavirus-driven economic slump. The LNG demand weakened in China, India, Europe, and other key markets, the commodity's prices dropped sharply, causing an increase in LNG cargo cancellations, particularly in the July-August period when the US witnessed 125 cancellations. In the subsequent months, however, as the global economies opened up after lockdowns and the business activity started recovering, gas prices increased.

Image: Flex LNG Investor Presentation, Q3-2020.

The Asian LNG spot prices fell from more than $5 per MMBtu at the start of this year to the $2-$3 range in May to August, as tracked by S&P Global Platts, but gradually recovered to more than $7 by late-October. As LNG prices rose, market conditions quickly improved and we witnessed a reversal in cargo cancellation activity, as shown in the image above. This is being accompanied by improvement in LNG shipping rates, which will play a key role in pushing Flex LNG's earnings higher.

Generally, the LNG prices, which underpin LNG trading, are influenced by two factors - strong economic activity and favorable weather conditions, mainly in Asia. The widespread travel restrictions enacted to contain the pandemic hampered economic growth in Asia and pushed countries like China into a recession. China's economy contracted by 6.8% in Q1-2020. But the business activity in China, which drives LNG demand growth, has improved in the recent past after factories and manufacturing plants came back to life. Its economy expanded by 4.9% in Q3-2020 and will likely grow further in the coming quarters.

Other economies in Asia, including India, have also roared back to life and several countries, ranging from Kuwait to India to Taiwan to Pakistan, have booked LNG cargoes. On the other hand, the weather conditions in Asia, especially parts of China, Japan, and South Korea - who are major LNG buyers - haven't been great in terms of gas consumption and 2020 could turn out to be another year with a warmer than usual winter. This has caused LNG spot prices to drop by almost 15% from recent highs to around $6.40 per MMBtu this month. But the prices are still significantly above the May-July lows and are up more than 20% on a year-to-date basis, which I think indicates that the economic activity linked demand-pull is still quite strong.

The coronavirus is, however, staging a comeback, with several countries around the world reporting a surge in infections. But at the same time, pharmaceutical companies Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), and AstraZeneca (AZN) have announced vaccine breakthroughs, increasing the possibility of ending or containing the pandemic shortly. A rapid rollout of an effective vaccine in 2021 could ensure that the global economic recovery continues. China's premier Li Keqiang expects the country's economy to get back on track and "recover to a reasonable range" in 2021. In a healthy economic environment, the LNG prices and shipping activity could stay strong, benefiting Flex LNG.

Earnings Growth Ahead

In my opinion, Flex LNG is better positioned than most to capitalize on this economic recovery. The company has already said that it expects TCEs to increase to $70,000 to $75,000 per day range in the fourth quarter. This factor alone is enough to push the company's earnings meaningfully higher as compared to the previous two quarters. But what makes it even better is the fact that Flex LNG has taken delivery of four new LNG carriers in the past few months, all of which have gone to work. The company took deliveries of Flex Aurora in July which started an 11-month firm charter in August, Flex Artemis in August which immediately started working on a long-term contract, Flex Resolute in September which also went on an 11-month firm charter, and Flex Amber last month which commenced a 12-month firm charter. With the addition of these newbuild LNG carriers, combined with the jump in TCE rates, I expect Flex LNG to post a big jump in earnings from Q4-2020.

Image: Flex LNG Investor Presentation, Q3-2020 [link provided earlier]

As a reminder, the company reported an adjusted profit of $0.17 per share for Q1-2020 while realizing a TCE rate of around $68,000/day. In Q4-2020, with more vessels and a higher rate of possibly more than $70,000/day, it should report a much higher profit than Q1-2020. I believe the company's earnings could climb further in 2021 as it continues to benefit from not only healthy TCE rates but also takes delivery of three more LNG carriers. Three newbuild vessels -namely Flex Freedom, Flex Volunteer, and Flex Vigilant - will become a part of Flex LNG's fleet from January, February, and May 2021 respectively. This will increase the company's total fleet size to 13 LNG carriers and could play a big role in pushing revenues and earnings higher.

The revenue and earnings growth will be accompanied by cash flow growth. I expect Flex LNG to use the cash flows to fund capital expenditures, debt repayments, and dividends. The company has recently reinstated its quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share (suspended for Q2 and Q1). I think if the TCE rates hold firm in 2021 and bookings remain strong, then the company will gain confidence about its ability to generate robust levels of cash flows and this might pave the way for a dividend hike.

Takeaway and Key Risks

Mr. Market, like myself, is optimistic about Flex LNG's future. The company's shares have climbed by 42% in the last three months and currently seem reasonably priced at around 14-times forward earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. I expect its shares to continue moving higher on the back of strong earnings growth, although it isn't a dirt-cheap stock and value hunters might want to wait for a dip before buying.

Investors, however, should also consider some risks associated with Flex LNG. The company's balance sheet is not in great shape. It ended the third quarter with $1.13 billion of long-term debt and shareholder equity of negative $816.35 million. Although the company is highly-leveraged, which increases its risk profile, this isn't a major red flag. That's because Flex LNG is still a young company that's in the process of developing its primary asset base - the LNG carriers. But once its entire fleet becomes operational and starts generating revenues, Flex LNG will begin delivering robust earnings and free cash flows which will be used for repaying or refinancing debt. The company also has a favorable debt maturity profile, with no significant maturities until 2024-25. In the next four to five years, with Flex LNG's vessels likely generating free cash flows, the company will be in a strong position to further extend the debt maturities.

Also, one thing that I don't like about Flex LNG is that it has substantial exposure to the spot market. A large chunk of its ships are either working in the spot market or are on variable hire, which makes it difficult to predict the company's earnings and cash flows two to three quarters down the road. Flex LNG is heavily exposed to adverse movements in the LNG spot market. If for instance, the global economy witnesses a double-dip recession instead of a swift recovery in 2021, then the LNG prices and TCE rates might decline again. In this case, Flex LNG's earnings will come under pressure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.