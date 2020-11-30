OPEC+ Meeting Is A Huge Deal

We expect that OPEC+ will continue, or potentially expand its production cuts, however, what happens remains to be seen.

There's a lot of factors worth paying close attention to, including the one of particular importance - that markets are recovering.

As the COVID-19 collapse happened, putting massive pressure on oil prices, OPEC+ agreed to a record-setting production cut. Current production cuts are roughly 6 million barrels / day that are expected to gradually taper through April 2022. OPEC+ is now expected to have a short meeting this weekend, that was postponed, with a longer meeting next week, to discuss production cuts.

OPEC+ - Naira Metrics

Current OPEC+ Production Cut

OPEC+ has undergone a massive production cut to handle the COVID-19 collapse.

OPEC+ Production Cut - EIA

The above chart highlights the massive cut in OPEC+'s monthly crude production from the time of the production cuts. Specifically, from January to April, production averaged 42.4 million barrels a day. From that point however, it dropped by nearly the agreed upon 9.6 million barrels / day. That was primarily from Saudi Arabia and Russia along with other countries.

The significance of this production cut is that it's a big part of current oil prices. That means that if OPEC+ doesn't continue the production cut, it could have a big impact on prices. If they add to the production cut it could help be a big benefit for oil prices. Both of these things are worth paying close attention to for investors.

Oil Supply and Demand Balance

At the same time, it's worth taking a good look at where the oil supply and demand balance is in relation to the oil markets.

Oil Supply and Demand - Energy Northern Perspective

The above graph shows a month-by-month breakdown of the oil markets along with the effects of COVID-19. The worst of it, with massive shutdowns, was in April, with an average stock change of roughly 16 million barrels / day. In March and May, the stock change was roughly 6 million barrels / day. In February, it was just over 4 million barrels / day.

That means that the total stock change across this time was 960 million barrels / day. That's massive. For the 6 months since then, the average decrease in stocks has been ~3 million barrels / day That's roughly 540 million barrels / day in stock decrease, which means that the net stock increase for 2020 (not December) will be ~420 million barrels.

Adding in December, you get roughly 330 million barrels in stock increase. That highlights how much potential there is for 2021 if OPEC+ maintains their production cuts. Early 2021 production cuts are expected to be 4-5 million barrels / day. Across 60 days, that's enough to make up most of the surplus in oil.

That means, going into later 2021, there exists the potential for a net stock decline that could help oil prices to bump up.

COVID-19 and a Vaccine

Another major influence here is about the timeline for COVID-19 and a potential vaccine.

There are currently nearly 40 vaccines in Phase 1 and 13 vaccines in Phase 3. Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines have a near 95% efficiency across trials with almost 40 thousand participants. They expect to have roughly 1 in 15 Americans vaccinated by year-end and starting in 2021 expect to be vaccinating roughly 1 million Americans / day.

That implies the majority of Americans being vaccinated by mid-2021. As that occurs around the world, especially in industrialized nations, that points to a massive recovery in demand. While there remains concerns about the effects of an economic downturn, the 2008 crash had the effects on oil consumption solved by 2009, and this time we see massive pent up demand solving it.

OPEC Breakeven Price

Another important thing worth paying attention to, from what happens, is OPEC nation breakeven prices - especially to maintain social benefits.

Oil Price Breakeven - Statista

Many different oil companies have high breakeven prices, especially when counting their need to fund social benefits for the country. Saudi Arabia's almost $80, the UAE is nearly $65 / barrel, and Kuwait, Iraq, and Qatar are all roughly $50 / barrel. These are basically all prices above current levels, highlighting OPEC+'s need.

However, it's also worth noting that Russia, which has become a major force in OPEC+, has a much lower breakeven price at $40 / barrel. More so, they've pushed for lower prices to punish U.S. companies for sanctions. How this pans out remains to be seen. however, it's worth noting that the OPEC+ breakeven price implies production cuts.

Our Outlook

Our outlook is that, while OPEC+ is incredibly unpredictable, at the end of the day, money rules. As a result, we expect that OPEC+ will choose to extend the production cut, and potentially, with the current wave of COVID-19, even increase it slightly to provide some support to the oil markets. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

However, looking at the long term, with the prices of the markets, we see the overall oil markets as undervalued. Interested investors should pay close attention to an ETF like the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA: VDE) as a way to invest in the 2021 market recovery that we foresee, at a minimum, because of solved stockpiles.

However, it's still worth paying close attention to the fact that what happens in the markets can have huge effects, especially what OPEC+ decides.

Conclusion

OPEC+ is a massive player in the oil markets. As much as they impacted the markets in March, their production cuts through the bulk of the COVID-19 collapse have had a large effect on its impact and the build of stockpiles. Over the next week, the markets will learn what they plan on doing and whether this continues.

Based on breakeven prices, and the continued need to work down surpluses, we expect that OPEC+ will maintain or potentially increase the production cut, being a big boon to oil prices. However, it's worth noting that there's no guarantee of this occurring. If it doesn't, it could be a strong negative for prices. We recommend investors look at VDE to play a recovery in the markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.