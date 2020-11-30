Excluding this sector and valuations look in-line with long-run averages before even factoring in low interest rates and the potential for a post-recession growth pickup.

This article shows that the rising price-to-sales ratio is being driven primarily by the rising weight of the high multiple tech sector.

On Friday, I authored an article entitled S&P 500 Price-to-Sales Ratio Hits Historic High. The article noted that with the S&P 500 (SPY) once again at all-time highs, a valuation metric - the S&P 500 index level to trailing twelve month sales - was also trading at least at a three decade high as depicted below. When the price-to-sales ratio hit a previous cycle high in March 2000, stocks were peaking amidst the tech bubble and the S&P 500 would be at the start of a three-year run of negative annual returns. With a previous peak of this ratio a harbinger for negative market returns, this metric seemed worthy to explore further.

The article discussed three factors to consider with this valuation metric at its local peak once again - the level of interest rates, the pandemic's impact on trailing and forward sales levels, and the technology sector's weight in the index. It is this third factor - the index weight of tech - that I will delve deeper into in this article.

The next graph shows the sector weight of Tech (XLK) since the tech bubble peak in early 2000. The tech sector has climbed as a percentage of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 in 2020 as the sector has benefitted from the e-commerce/remote work-driven economy.

While the index weight has not approached its tech bubble zenith, when you reclassify other Tech-like stocks like Amazon (AMZN) from Consumer Discretionary and Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) from Communications, the sector weight would exceed its all-time high weight. All of these stocks tend to be high price-to-sales stocks, which is boosting that metric for the broad market index.

Below I have graphed the price-to-sales of the Tech sector (blue) next to the price-to-sales of the broad market (orange) and the market excluding Tech (grey).

Here are a couple observations from this graph:

The index price-to-sales ratio (orange line) is at historic highs, but it is largely being driven by the extremes in the tech sector (blue line), which has returned to a near tech bubble price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio ex tech (grey line) is at 1.29x, just slightly above its trailing 20 year average (1.24x).

The gap between the orange grey lines has been growing once again as high multiple tech has outperformed.

The year 2000 created some messy datapoints with the tech sector at extreme valuations. Excluding 2000, the price-to-sales ratio of the market ex-tech is 1.28x, very close to current valuations.

While the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 is at multi-decade highs, it is largely being driven by the growing weight of the tech sector, which trades at a much higher multiple. Excluding this sector, valuations look more reasonable on an historic basis. This information could help readers think about sector positioning moving forward as a normalizing economy may help underperforming parts of the market catch-up versus the tech leadership that drove gains during the economic dislocation caused by the pandemic. An investment in capitalization-weighted indices is increasingly a bet on high multiple tech, and alternative weighting schema (equal-weight, value, dividend-focused, small and mid-caps) that naturally have a lower weight to tech may provide broadly diversified vehicles with lower tech exposure and lower stock multiples.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long equal-weight, value, dividend growth, and size oriented strategies that tilt away from the tech-focused capitalization-weighted indices as well. These strategies are discussed in my ongoing Factor Tilt series.