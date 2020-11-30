Based on our estimates, SmartCentres presents a very strong reward to risk ratio with the bull case being much more probable.

Founder and Chairman of the Board Mitchell Goldhar owns over 10% of the company and has been increasing his stake the entire year.

The Canadian real estate market has proven to be far more resilient than expected during 2020. Not even a global pandemic was able to keep prices from rising. However, the stock price of some big Canadian REITs definitely took a hit. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CWYUF) in particular is a high-yielding bargain you don't want to miss out on. With many fearing a dividend cut, we will explain why it's actually safe and well covered. Furthermore, we will also demonstrate why there exists the opportunity for strong asymmetrical returns to the upside.

Note: All numbers are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Overview of the Business

You may have seen these penguins in suburban area plazas if you live in Canada. SmartCentres is a REIT that operates solely in Canada with its main ticker being SRU.UN on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Trust started as a ‘shopping centre’ but has ventured into a ‘city centre’ and has strategically placed 166 properties around Canada. It has a strong tenant base which includes some of the biggest brands in the world with the majority of its properties anchored by Walmart Inc (WMT). The company boasts having an industry-leading occupancy rate of 97.1% with the majority of its tenants being deemed 'essential' during COVID-19 (approximately 60%). Below is a picture of their top 25 customers:

Source: Q3 2020 Report

As you can see, SmartCentres enjoys a strong relationship with Walmart which generates a quarter of their revenue. Approximately 63.2% of total revenues were generated by this list of tenants in the 9 months ended on September 30, 2020.

The Trust’s shopping centers are typically located close to major highways and other major arterial roadways, which, combined with the strong brands located in these areas tends to draw a lot of traffic. It currently manages over $10 billion in assets with plans to add another $5.5 billion through new projects which include innovative initiatives that we will discuss in the growth catalysts section below.

Main Growth Catalyst

What we really like about SmartCentres is its approach to developing properties. The company's strategic vision is to develop, lease, construct, own, and manage interests in shopping centers, residential rental buildings, retirement homes, office buildings, and self-storage facilities. In essence, it is looking to create and manage an entire ecosystem of mixed-use properties to further boost the value offered to both businesses and residents in these areas. This is what is meant by the term 'city centre'. The Trust plans to develop, pre-sell, construct, and deliver high-rise condominium and townhomes primarily within their current portfolio of convenient locations. We believe this approach could potentially allow for the company to see growth in the value of properties which would outpace national averages. This scenario would make it easier for SmartCentres to increase its rent, resulting in increased dividends.

A great example of their approach is outlined in the video below. SmartCentres is involved in the development of "Transit City", (aka the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre). It is in the process of building this community not only to create something beautiful but to also enhance the value of the properties they intend on keeping to manage. Obviously, its purpose-built residential rental apartment, along with its KPMG and PwC-YMCA towers will fetch higher revenues if they are beside the only subway station in Vaughan, Ontario. The earnings generated from the condo sales are just an added bonus for shareholders.

Transit City

Note: This video is from 2017 and development has been coming along fairly quickly.

This video is just one example of the 256 projects that the Trust has in its pipeline which can be summarized in the image below:

Source: Investor Presentation

As you can see, 60 projects consisting of condos and townhouses are scheduled to be sold off for "quick profits" upon completion. The remaining 196 are to be used for recurring revenues which includes 88 apartment projects and 45 senior homes.

Potential Growth Catalysts

However, what we believe often gets overlooked is the fact that the Trust is actually quite innovative with plans to invest in Penguin Pickup, EV charging stations, and 5G cell towers. Although currently immaterial, these segments would create new streams of revenue that are outside the standard commercial and residential buildings that the company is known for.

The Penguin Pickup is a service that allows for added convenience. A customer can create an account and have online orders sent to a Penguin Pickup location of their choice. This is a good choice for certain products or customers who might not be home when their packages arrive and don’t want them sitting outside all day. They offer temperature-controlled storage which is ideal for ordering groceries. In addition, there is the option of having your products delivered straight to your house although it is currently only available in Toronto. Again, this service can help solve issues related to the timing of delivery.

However, there is a much more interesting use for Penguin Pickup. The company has partnered with pharmacies to provide customers with self-serve medications. Below is a news clip from 2019 demonstrating how it works:

First self serve pharmacy opens in Toronto

As you can see in the video, it received a positive reaction from consumers. As more things become digitalized, more people are going to expect an increase in convenience. Therefore, companies that can deliver convenience will be favorably positioned going forward.

Let's move on to the EV charging stations. There is no doubt that electrification is the direction that the world is moving towards as both governments and consumers demand it. As a result, the EV industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 65% over the next 5 years. This has resulted in numerous companies competing to produce the next best vehicle. Investors have definitely been the ones fueling this hype as they continue to pour billions of dollars to help develop the technology.

The issue is that besides Tesla Inc (TSLA), almost all EV companies are burning massive amounts of cash. If Tesla's past is any indication, it will be a long time before these new companies turn a profit (if they even survive that is). For some investors, these types of bets are too risky. Thus, SmartCentres presents itself as an opportunity to invest in disruptive technologies however, it is done indirectly through a much more stable and highly profitable company. Let the EV companies burn the other investors' money while we get paid in dividends to wait for these new technologies to mature and then profit off of charging their batteries.

Moreover, the arrival of 5G is another opportunity to spark growth for the Trust. The global 5G services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 43.9% between 2021 and 2027. The consumption of data in the last 20 years has been growing exponentially thanks to the ever-increasing improvements in technology. Artificial intelligence, augmented reality, machine learning, are things that require an incredible amount of information. An illustration of just how explosive this growth has been can be seen in the picture below:

Source: American Tower Corporation (AMT) Investor Presentation

As you can see, mobile data usage has seen a CAGR of 79% between 2006-2019. Thus, 5G is a necessity in order to keep up with the demand. It allows data to be processed significantly faster and allow things such as AI to make faster computations.

Source: American Tower Corporation (AMT) Investor Presentation

This comparison of 4G vs 5G highlights the significant improvements and implications these changes will have. Average download speeds can be up to 100x faster and provide carriers with more bang for their buck due to increased efficiency.

For SmartCentres, investing in 5G, EVs, and versatile pickup locations makes perfect sense. It ties in extremely well with the strategy of being a "city centre" as it allows them to control an entire ecosystem of modern-day living. From the residential and commercial properties to the EV charging stations and 5G towers, almost everything that is (or will be) demanded by society will be provided by the Trust and its tenants.

Although there is no guarantee that these catalysts will deliver added value to the company, management's track record of consistently increasing shareholder value gives us very little reason to doubt their ability to execute on these plans. Management has decades of experience with Chairman Mitchell Goldhar responsible for bringing Walmart to Canada back in the late 80s and 90s. In regards to 5G, we can look at AMT's historical shareholder value creation to gauge how it can positively impact SmartCentres. Below is a chart of AMT's historical return on assets (ROA) which averaged 3.8% from Dec 2015-Dec 2019.

Source: Finbox

This is roughly in line with SmartCentres' 2015-2019 ROA average of 4.1%, which you can see below. Therefore, 5G towers seem like a sound investment for the company.

Source: Finbox

Also, for EV charging stations, Simon Property Group (SPG) installed their first charging station in 2011, and has since expanded its portfolio to 787 stations. We couldn't find any data in the company's filings that talk about the profitability of the charging stations, but we imagine that a company like SPG with a solid track record of profitability wouldn't be continuing to pursue this segment if it wasn't any good.

A High Yielding Dividend that is Actually Safe

We believe the dividend of SmartCentres is safe even if Canada were to go into full lockdown again. Let's start by taking a look at the company's performance during the second quarter when the lockdown was in full force. SmartCentres' FFO saw a sharp decline which increased its payout ratio to over 100%.

Now, let's say that were to happen again in December, and the FFO drops to $75 million with distributions declared at $79 million. This FFO number excludes any government-related benefits that the company is entitled to. The company now expects that in Q4 it will receive a boost of $19 million from the closing of its transit city condos which would easily cover the dividend.

If a lockdown were to happen during 2021, the excess in FFO received from the condo sales would most likely be used to make up the difference. It's also important to note that the Trust has achieved a payout ratio that is close to its ratio from 2019.

Source: Q3 MD&A

In addition, SmartCentres has a strong balance sheet with over $1.15 billion of liquidity available. We believe that with a vaccine and end to the pandemic in sight, it would be unlikely that the dividend would be cut within the next year. In fact, the federal government expects vaccines to be available in Canada by the first quarter of 2021.

However, the governments in Canada are unlikely to do full shutdowns as they did back in Q2. Instead, they are taking the approach of targeted shutdowns. Recently, Ontario placed Toronto and Peel Region in lockdown because the majority of cases are based there. Only 23 of the Trust's 166 properties are located in these areas and their essential tenants are still operating. Thus, we don't believe their operations will be impacted to the same degree as in Q2.

Valuation

Based on our estimates, we believe that SmartCentres' return in the bull case significantly outweighs any potential loss from the bear case.

The method we will use to value the company is the dividend discount model because we believe the main benefit of investing in REITs is the higher payout ratio relative to other stocks.

These scenarios are what we expect the value of SmartCentres to be excluding the potential benefits from EV charging stations, 5G towers, and Penguin Pickup. These catalysts are still immaterial to the company and we believe its current 256 projects are strong enough to achieve the results outlined in our bull case.

Note: We used 1.30 as the USD/CAD exchange rate when converting the valuation to USD.

Bull Case:

We set the perpetual growth rate to 2% to assume that the company will grow at the same rate as inflation in the stable phase. We also assumed that the dividend per share would stay the same in 2021 and then continue to grow at $0.05 per year as it had been prior to COVID-19.

Beta = 1.14

Equity Risk Premium = 6%

Perpetual growth = 2%

Risk free rate = 0.7%

Discount rate = 7.54%

DDM Value = (1.85÷1.0754^1)+(1.9÷1.0754^2)+(1.95÷1.0754^3)+(2÷1.0754^4)+(2.05÷1.0754^5)+((2.1÷(0.0754−0.02))÷1.0754^6)

= $32.36 per share ($24.91 USD)

Base Case:

For the base case, we will assume no growth in dividends.

DDM Value = 1.85 ÷ 0.0754

= $24.54 per share ($18.89 USD)

Bear Case:

In this scenario, we will assume that the dividend will be cut to 85% of the annualized $75 million in FFO during Q2. In addition, we assume no growth.

Annualized FFO = 75,000,000 x 4

= 300,000,000

Dividend per share = 300,000,000 x 0.85 ÷ 170,119,917

= 255,000,000 ÷ 170,119,917

= $1.50

DDM Value = 1.50 ÷ 0.0754

= $19.89 per share ($15.31 USD)

Based on our scenario analysis, the reward to risk is favorable in terms of intrinsic value with an almost 2 to 1 ratio. However, as we previously stated, we believe the dividend cut scenario to be highly unlikely. Keeping the dividend steady will be more probable should the economic recovery take longer than expected. Even management is not expecting a dividend cut given the liquidity, balance sheet strength, and near-term prospects for cash flow generation from condominium and townhome closings. This was discussed in the most recent conference call.

Thus, buying the company at fair value is what we consider the bear case. This brings the downside down to daily single-digit fluctuations (because the base case valuation is slightly higher than current price at the time of writing), and it presents 34% upside if the bull case plays out. The bull case is the most likely scenario because as the economy eventually returns to normal because of the vaccine progress that we discussed earlier, SmartCentres should return to its historical dividend growth rate by 2022.

We believe the inefficiency in its current stock price exists for 2 reasons. The first reason is that SmartCentres operates exclusively in Canada. As a result, most Americans are most likely unaware of the company which causes the company to be overlooked in the world's largest financial market.

The second reason is because of Canadian investors' attitude towards real estate. The main concern for most investors in Canada is how to get into the physical housing market. Stocks and REITs are secondary to the average investor. We believe 3 factors contribute to this:

First off, the market has been hot for years (not even COVID-19 could stop it) because there is a supply issue in the most desirable areas. Therefore, people want to move into houses as soon as possible because they don't want to risk paying even more next year.

Furthermore, there is the belief that you can't lose on physical real estate because it's a real asset with real-world value. After all, people will always need somewhere to live.

In addition, real estate investing is the retail investor's version of a leveraged buyout. Assuming a 20% down payment, you are investing hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of dollars at 5x leverage. The property can then be leased out to cover the monthly mortgage payments until it's paid off and the investor is left with full equity in the property. This is much more difficult to achieve with stocks because prices are constantly fluctuating. Therefore, lenders are much more willing to lend for real estate purchases. This easier access to loan capital combined with the first 2 factors makes stock market investing an afterthought.

Given that we are Canadians living in the Greater Toronto Area, we see these attitudes constantly. Real estate is viewed as "safe" whereas the stock market is "too risky". As a result, REITs get overlooked and companies such as SmartCentres (who own strong properties that most would desire) end up trading at a discount.

SmartCentres' Transit City projects have all sold out (image below), including the ones that won't be complete until 2023. This goes to show the strong demand that there is in the areas that the company operates in and the positive attitude that Canadians have towards physical real estate.

Source: Q3 2020 Report

Insider Buying Also Suggests That The Company is Undervalued

Mitchell Goldhar, Chairman of the Board for SmartCentres owns over 10% of the company. He has been buying up the stock in large amounts for the entire year as you can see below.

Source: simplywall.st

There has only been one insider sell this year, and it was in January for only 272 shares by Jamie McVicar. Goldhar is the Founder of SmartCentres and a successful Canadian billionaire, so him buying up the stock in large amounts gives us the extra conviction that the stock is indeed undervalued, and one to own.

Risks

The Obvious Risk: COVID-19

Considering that the company is exposed to physical retail, there is some COVID-19 risk. What has helped the economy in Canada this year were all the stimulus packages like CERB, CECRA, CRB, CESB, and more. BUT, many people are going to have to pay back the money they received because of ineligibility.

According to this article, the CRA warned that 213,000 Canadians might have to pay back CERB overpayments. We can rightly assume that there were ineligible people for other stimulus programs too. So, the number is probably higher than 213,000.

This leaves a few questions on the table such as: Will this hurt the Canadian economy in a worse than expected way? Will this cause more business closures when people realize they have to pay back that money? Will the stimulus continue or be sufficient enough in the coming years if it is still needed?

Lately, we have been hearing positive news about vaccine progress. This has caused beaten-down stocks like SmartCentres to rally. Canada is on track to have vaccines ready by January 2021, and we do believe they will be ready around that time, but you can never be too sure about these things. Perhaps the vaccine progress will get delayed for a few months or dragged on in the same way the US-China trade war has been dragged on for years. This is an unlikely, but possible scenario.

Regardless, SmartCentres survived the worst of the pandemic and is in solid financial shape, but COVID-19 is still something to keep in the back of your mind. On a positive note, the Bank of Canada does expect the Canadian economy to grow by 4% on average in 2021 and 2022.

Moving into New Segments

Moving away from historical competencies such as commercial real estate into the residential space may carry implementation risks. However, we believe that these risks are minimal because all their residential projects are developed as joint ventures with partners whose historical competency is exactly that - residential condos and apartments. As a result, their transit city condos are coming in ahead of both schedule and budget.

Interest Rate Risk

Since interest rates are at historic lows near 0% for most countries, they don't have much lower to go. Obviously, lower rates are better for REITs since they won't have to pay as much interest on their mortgages and because the value of their assets should benefit from low rates. Should interest rates rise unexpectedly though, this will negatively affect the company.

SmartCentres' debt is financed at variable rates which can expose them to interest rate risk. The table below describes the impact of a 25 basis point change in interest rates in regards to the company's debt.

Source: Q3 2020 Report

A 25 basis point move will affect their annual net income by $769,000. This isn't much, but that doesn't include the potential for their assets to drop in value if interest rates go up.

The good news (for SmartCentres at least) is that interest rates should stay low for the next few years as the Canadian and global economy remains in rough shape. The Bank of Canada expects that interest rates will remain at their effective lower bound until inflation reaches 2% again. According to the bank's projection, this likely won't happen until 2023.

Back to what we were saying earlier though, interest rates rising unexpectedly would hurt SmartCentres. But for this to happen, the economy would have to be recovering at a much faster than expected rate, which at the end of the day, ends up being a good thing for the company.

Upside and downside beta

We calculated the upside and downside beta for SmartCentres to determine stock price risk. We compared the company to both the TSX and the S&P 500 using weekly returns for the past 5 years. In the images below, you can see that in the last 5 years, SmartCentres had a higher beta when the market was going up compared to when the market was going down. This gives them a positive up/down ratio which is nice to see.

Source: Author

Conclusion

SmartCentres' slow recovery from March due to unwarranted dividend cut fears has presented investors with an incredible opportunity to own a fantastic company. The reward to risk ratio is very favorable, especially when factoring in the low likelihood of the bear case along with the more historically probable bull case. The Trust has an eye for innovation along with a great vision of building and owning properties that form a complete ecosystem of modern-day living. In addition, the company's track record gives us confidence that management will be able to execute its vision and create plenty of shareholder value. We are convinced that SmartCentres is a very mispriced stock, and it seems like the founder thinks so too.

Note: SmartCentres' primary ticker is listed on the TSX. The stock is more liquid on that exchange than the OTC exchange.

