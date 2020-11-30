The vaccine tailwind will add on to Brinker's fortunes, as some of its restaurants were nearing 80%-90% of their pre-pandemic sales (in-house dining) by Q1 2021.

Thesis

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is looking to capitalize on the strong recovery from Q1 2021 with a sharp focus now on the introduction of more virtual brands and improvement of comparative restaurant margins through increased drive-throughs post-pandemic. Further, the company has a stable development plan that looks to weather the storm. Restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have negatively affected various restaurant chains around the world. Finally, with promising news streaming in on vaccines, we expect positive returns for EAT in the long run.

Business and Marketing

Restaurant stocks have rallied during this pandemic, with the S&P 400 Restaurant Index up 33.04% in one year. The 52-week range is at a significant margin of 313.52-734.87. Brinker International has gained 33.04% in the same period. This change is phenomenal since companies like Ruby Tuesday and NPC International - owned by Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) - are deep in bankruptcy.

Since March 2020, Brinker's stock has grown by more than 585% owing to its strong pandemic response.

The roll-out of the "It's Just Wings" brand to more than 1,000 EAT restaurants has proven to be game-changer for the company. For starters, the dynamics in the restaurant business means companies have to adapt to meet the shifting demands for novel carryout alternatives. Options such as offline delivery and curbside pickups have become increasingly popular in swelling the drive-throughs in the wake of the pandemic.

Brinker International has not put effort into strengthening its social media brand. Irregular updates on the "It's Just Wings" Facebook (FB) page has meant that its posts are mostly belated. The same trend is with leading brands like McDonald's (MCD) that boasts of almost 81 million followers. Failure to take advantage of social media marketing means that the restaurant chains will miss out on the much-needed traffic which will lead to a reduction in popularity. Regular update of the menu helps to reach the target audience as well as create leads.

As at Q2 2020, the active monthly users (MAUs) of Facebook clocked 2.7 billion with the average quarterly growth rate at 2.14%. This element is essential in strengthening the customer service.

Cloud-Based Service Provision

To improve the quality of customer service, Brinker announced that it would apply cloud data analytics. The company is intent upon deriving answers and healthier customer insights by using an enterprise-focused platform with non-integrated data. Additionally, a scalable platform will help the restaurant chain to secure quick, effective results. It should then be easy for the restaurant managers and business analysts to retrieve and integrate the data from this system in their operations.

In my previous article, I explained how McDonald's had partnered with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS professional service that would provide a digital platform that was scalable and secure. The company serving an average of 69 million daily customers pre-pandemic acquired Dynamic Yield that would help in personalizing the experiences of customers during drive-throughs. With up to 1 million users per day, Brinker is moving in the right direction by incorporating a scalable cloud-based digital customer acquisition framework.

Amazon's AWS is undisputed in the cloud-computing domain, and French telecommunication giant Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) recently announced a collaboration with AWS. Although Orange has done a phenomenal job in offering cybersecurity solutions, it still felt the need to integrate Amazon's cloud computing platform.

Brinker boasted of a reduction in food and beverage expenses by 0.1% or 10 basis points, as the company was able to improve the menu mix for different deliveries. With most of the company's functions transferred online, it is easier for management to acquire different views on how to improve delicacies. Additionally, labor expenses fell by 1.2% YoY as the company turned to offline operations as opposed to in-house dining.

Vaccines are streaming in fast

Successful results from Britain's AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Covid-19 vaccine has added to the long list of companies that are seeking to give the world a reprieve from this pandemic. In partnership with the Oxford University, the health giant is hoping to have its final efficacy results released by the end of the year 2020 after conducting validation studies. In China, stocks related to the Sinopharm Group (OTCPK:SHTDF) have surged owing to the company's application for a Covid vaccine supply through the China National Biotec Group Co. Total revenues for the company have also increased by more than 517% in 10 years. Brazil is seeking to roll out the Chinese vaccine despite the delays in approval.

The increased development of vaccines shows that a cure for the virus is in the offing. The reinstatement of lockdowns by various cities will be a thing of the past once the vaccine roll-out begins. Further, the argument now is whether employers will make it mandatory for their employees to get the vaccine. The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) indicated that employers could legally impose the vaccine requirement, but employees were also allowed to seek exemptions when necessary. This requirement is a long-term engagement that is expected to change the restaurant business significantly from a sales-customer standpoint. A survey by Gallup recently showed that 58% of American citizens were ready for the vaccination, while 42% rejected it. The number of those in support of the vaccination has risen by 50% since September 2020.

The vaccine tailwind will add on to Brinker's fortunes as some of its restaurants were nearing 80%-90% of their pre-pandemic sales (in-house dining). Additionally, the company may not anticipate any lockdowns, especially in the US, where it has most of its restaurants. Ease of capacity restrictions is expected to increase sales since there is already pent-up demand for dining rooms and outdoor gathering.

Chili's Vs Maggiano's

Unlike Maggiano's, Chili's is back to profitability mode despite registering a decline of 7.2% in same-store sales as indicated in Q1 2021. On its part, Maggiano's same-store sales for the quarter slumped 38.6% in the quarter. By approximation, Brinker's "It's Just Wings" virtual brand added at least 4% of the company's same-store sales in the quarter after launching on June 2020.

Since this brand is a long-term concept, it will continue to help the restaurant chain leverage on the labor and kitchen capacity while still generating profits. Out of the 1,000 locations, the virtual brand is expected to hit $150 million in sales by the end of 2021. This, according to Bloomberg, would amount to 5% of the company's annual revenue. Still, Chili's seems to be outperforming Maggiano's on almost every turn, and most of the sales are expected there. Chili's brand decreased by only 1.4% in the quarter as compared to Maggiano's 32.5%.

From a relative standpoint, Maggiano's may take a while to recover post-pandemic due to traffic headwinds. While states like New Jersey and California are yet to open up fully, dine-ins will be adversely affected until Q3 2021. Chili's operating performance may pick due to the improvement in brand specifics. However, the company is optimistic that Q2 2021 will present more opportunities for both brands as the eateries work to fill the holiday gap and spice up celebrations. In the long run, the company should seek to improve the menu mix at Maggiano's and seek feedback analysis. At the moment, Maggiano's mix is below Chili's in terms of customer satisfaction.

Bottom Line

Restaurant stocks are on a record high as more companies divert to virtual brands. Brinker's "It's Just Wings" is on record to account for 4% of the chain's annual revenue by the end of Q4 2021. There is a need to also harmonize the menu mix of Maggiano's to increase sales as the brand is struggling to reach the pre-pandemic heights. Additionally, the development of more vaccine trials will accelerate the pent-up demand for in-house dining while also working to open economies. We expect a bullish run for Brinker International in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.