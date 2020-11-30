The shares did better under the Trump administration than under the Obama administration.

Over the past years, the United States became the world’s leading crude oil-producing nation, surpassing Saudi Arabi and Russia. In March 2020, daily output reached a record 13.1 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, discoveries of massive natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US contain quadrillions of cubic feet of gas.

For many decades, US energy policy sought independence from foreign oil. The gasoline shortages of the 1970s and fears of political instability in the Middle East, home to over half the world’s oil reserves, led to more US production. Technological advances in fracking to extract fossil fuels from the earth’s crust and regulatory reforms under the Trump administration led to independence. Rising US production kept a lid on prices and created sufficient supplies that prevented price spikes when the Middle East’s political temperature rose.

On January 20, 2021, former vice president Joe Biden will raise his hand, recite an oath, and become the forty-sixth President of the United States. President-elect Biden pledged a greener path for the US. Oil and gas production is likely to decline as the administration pursues alternative energy sources. The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF product (PBD) holds shares in companies that are likely to appreciate with a greener environment.

An impressive performance in PBD since late 2018

The top holdings and fund summary of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PBD has net assets of $124.18 million, trades an average of 94,860 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The ETF holds a portfolio of companies with clean and renewable energy companies around the world. After reaching a low of $9.75 in late 2018, the shares rose to a high of $17.10 in February 2020.

Source: Barchart

After a decline to a marginally lower low of $9.70 during the risk-off action during the height of the stock market correction in March, PBD took off on the upside. The most recent high was at $30.60 on November 27, and the shares closed last week just below that level at $30.35. PBD appears to be on an express train for a test of the 2007 high.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, PBD traded to a peak of $38.10 thirteen years ago. The shares broke out to the upside when they moved above technical resistance at $17.57, the high from 2009 in July 2020.

Rejoining the Paris climate accords strengthens the case for PBD

The result of the November 3 US election is bullish for the PBD as we head into 2021. President-elect Joe Biden pledged to pursue a far greener agenda for the US by rejoining the Paris climate accords and increasing fossil fuel production regulations. The extent of the incoming President’s plan for clean and renewable energy sources could depend on the two runoff elections in Georgia on January 5. A pair of victories by Democrats in Georgia would hand the President a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. While the majority would be slim, they would allow for the new administration’s initiatives to proceed without too much compromise. Moreover, the Democrat’s progressive wing will likely push President-elect Biden further towards policies to combat climate change.

While the new administration is bullish for the future of all clean and renewable energy sources and the PBD ETF, a voting majority of Democrats in the Senate would only improve the prospects for the sector to replace fossil fuels over the coming years.

The shares did better under the Trump administration than under the Obama administration

The Trump administration was an advocate for US oil and gas production. Fewer regulations and technological advances in fracking caused output to rise to record levels. The US became the world’s leading petroleum producer. Massive natural gas reserves in the US shale regions and a growing export LNG export business expanded output. Over the past years, the US achieved energy independence. Meanwhile, the performance of the PBD ETF did a lot better during President Trump’s years in office than during his predecessor’s

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the ETF moved from $12.72 at the beginning of the Obama-Biden administration to $11.16 per share when the Trump administration took over, a decline of 12.3%. With PBD at $30.35 at the end of last week, the ETF has almost tripled under the current administration. Time will tell if the change in administrations and President-elect Biden’s support for a greener path of US energy policy is the reason for the appreciation. The former Vice President maintained a lead in the polls throughout the campaign as PBD’s price rose. Now, his administration needs to deliver results on the energy front.

The trend towards responsible investing is bullish for PBD

Over the past months, the best performing sector of the stock market has been technology. The tech-heavy NASDAQ moved from 6,631.42 at the low in March to 12,205.85 as of November 27, or 84%. Over the same period, PBD outperformed the NASDAQ with an over 210% gain.

The trend in the stock market has been towards socially responsible investing. A growing number of millennial investors have shunned traditional energy stocks and have looked to alternative investments in clean and renewable power sources. Moreover, the incoming administration seems set to abandon the “America First” orientation and embrace a more globalist approach. The trend is always your best friend in markets across all asset classes. The trend in PBD and investor’s behavior favor a continuation of the rally in the product that holds a global portfolio of clean energy companies.

A pullback would be a buying opportunity as PBD approaches a new record high

Even the most aggressive bull markets rarely move in a straight line. Profit-taking, macroeconomic events, and periodic selloffs tend to create buying opportunities. We could see a correction in PBD as the January 5 Senate runoff elections approach. A Republican victory that allows the opposition party to hold onto a majority in the Senate would create an environment where President-elect Biden would need to reach out to Republicans and compromise on legislation and could temper his plans for green energy.

Any correction in the PBD ETF would likely create a buying opportunity for the future as technology, and climate change will continue the trend towards clean and renewable energy sources. I view the PBD as a long-term hold. The current yield at around the 1.16% level more than covers the 0.75% expense ratio for those who hold the ETF for more than one year. Over the next decade, PBD and other products that invest in alternative energy companies have lots of upside. The first target is at the late 2007 $38.10 high, but the potential for far more substantial grains are rising as the United States adopts a greener path for energy’s future.

