Author’s Note: All currency reported in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Investment Thesis

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CDPYF), better known as CAPREIT, is a growth-oriented REIT that is best held for its strong record of capital appreciation. With a relatively modest yield of 2.7%, CAPREIT’s distribution profile is one that emphasizes long-term growth, not current income. CAPREIT has demonstrated free cash flow resiliency throughout the panic with strong occupancy rates and growing FFO and NOI. CAPREIT has an attractive growth profile that combines both organic and acquisition opportunities. The REIT will benefit from improving margins driven by low costs of capital and a growing spread between cap rates and interest rates.

REITs

High-quality REITs are great vehicles for investors seeking growing investment income for retirement. However, not all REITs are created equal. For long-term durability of distribution, REITs require a business model than enables stable cash flow throughout economic cycles. High-quality REITs tend to have a proven history of growing FFO and distributable funds for unitholders.

Apartment REITs tend to be among the most stable category of REITs and therefore command higher multiples and offer lower yields than say retail or office REITs. In recent years, retail REITs have been under tremendous pressure as e-commerce continues to erode brick and mortar retail. Similarly, the recent global pandemic has left office REITs reeling as the shift to work-from-home has called into question the long-term demand for expensive downtown office real estate.

Residential REITs meanwhile continue to benefit from growing demand for high-quality urban real estate. The continued urbanization of populations and densification of city cores has boosted demand for apartments. These trends support higher rents and opportunities for densification and development. Similarly, demographic trends support further demand with millennials being less likely to purchase real estate and more likely to continue renting.

Source: CAPREIT

Company Profile

With a market capitalization of $8.7B, CAPREIT is Canada’s largest residential REIT. Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under ticker “CAR.UN”, the company has average daily volume of approximately 440,000 shares. CAPREIT is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has approximately 1,000 full-time employees. On June 22, CAPREIT was added to the S&P/TSX 60 Composite Index, Canada’s main stock index.

CAPREIT owns and operates 65,067 suites and residential sites across Canada, the Netherlands and Ireland. The REIT’s portfolio is comprised of multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHCs). CAPREIT’s apartment portfolio is focused on urban and suburban centres in Canada’s major cities including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. CAPREIT owns and manages its Canadian portfolio directly and owns its European assets indirectly through its controlling interest in European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Source: CAPREIT Investor Presentation

With 11,685 sites in 72 communities across country, CAPREIT is the second largest provider of MHC in Canada. These properties tend to be more rural in nature and offer land lease opportunities to tenants of manufactured homes. While this portion of its business currently represents just 4.2% of assets, it contributes 6.3% of NOI and presents a significant growth opportunity for the REIT.

Operating Results

CAPREIT’s Q3 2020 results reported on Nov 10, 2020 have underscored the REIT’s resilient business model. According to CAPREIT President & Chief Executive Officer Mark Kenney:

Our growth over the last 12 months has had a positive impact on our third quarter results as you can see on Slide 4. Revenues were up 11% over the same quarter last year driven by positive contributions from our acquisitions, increased monthly rents and continuing high occupancies. NOI rose 12% with NFFO up 13% generate the strongest ever NFFO payout ratio of 59%. Our growth also remains accretive unit holders with NFFO per unit up 5.6%.

These results emphasize the company’s ability to continue broad-based growth despite the global pandemic. The company’s impressive revenue and NOI growth are partially attributable to accretive acquisitions and some unit dilution, however the key metric of 6.3% NFFO per unit growth is a good indicator of the REIT’s propensity towards organic growth. Likewise, CAPREIT’s 4.1% improvement in same property NOI demonstrates a resilient business model that is not materially impacted by COVID-19.

Source: CAPREIT Investor Presentation

Throughout the pandemic, CAPREIT undertook measures that both improved operations and enhanced relationships with its tenants. Some of these measures included setting up a call centre to call and check in on thousands of its tenants. These calls created the opportunity to explore the capacity to pay rent and to introduce tenants to the REIT's payment plan if necessary.

The REIT also set up a new electronic tenant portal to engage tenants and to enable safe and convenient ways to sign leases and collect rents. With this platform rolled out, the REIT is now able to collect rent by e-transfer, credit or debit card. Enabling and normalizing rent collections through electronic means will yield ongoing operating savings and improve the timing of rent collections.

COVID-19 Impact

As of the end of October, 2020, CAPREIT had collected 99% of rents. This high portion of rent collection throughout the pandemic has highlighted the resilience of CAPREIT’s business. CAPREIT has approved rent deferrals or payment plans for approximately 0.7% of residents. Meanwhile, bad debts remain low at 0.6% of rental revenue. Over the last 9 months, occupancy in residential suites declined 0.6% to 98.2%. Occupancy levels in CAPREIT’s Manufactured Home Communities were even more resilient with a decline of only 0.4% to 95.7% occupancy.

Data Source: CAPREIT Investor Presentation

Government-mandated rent freezes have had a minor impact on revenues in some jurisdictions. To date these measures amount to approximately $2.5M in revenue impact. COVID-19 is likely to exert downward pressure on rental rates and to stall rate growth in CAPREIT’s major markets. For the first three quarters of 2020, CAPREIT achieved rental rate growth of 2.5% through lease turnovers in its Canadian portfolio. While still positive, this is a slowdown from the 4.1% rate growth over the same period in 2019.

According to a Q3 2020 rental market report issued by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was down by 11.1% from Q3 2019. This drop in rental rates coincides with rising vacancy rates in the region. Up from 0.8% in the same quarter in 2019, vacancy rates in Q3 2020 for purpose-built rentals in the Greater Toronto Area have risen above 2% for the first time since 2010. With 43% of CAPREIT’s portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area, this is likely to mute results for the next few quarters.

Growth Strategy

CAPREIT is pursuing a strategy of revenue growth through property portfolio growth. In the first three quarters of 2020, the REIT acquired 2,233 units for $574M compared to dispositions of 194 units for $57M. This extends a strong period of growth in 2019 where the REIT acquired 9,291 residential units and MHC sites for approximately $1.4B. CAPREIT sees significant growth opportunities in the MHC space as well as in its European operations. Europe currently represents approximately 9.7% of annualized revenue. CAPREIT plans to grow its European portfolio to 15% of total revenue. This target suggests that acquisitions in the Netherlands are likely to continue.

With a substantial portfolio across Canada’s major urban markets, CAPREIT has considerable opportunity to pursue intensification and redevelopment on many of its sites. The REIT estimates that it has potential to create an additional 10,000 units in various in-fill or conversion projects.

Source: CAPREIT

The majority of these are located across six sites in the Greater Toronto Area. While CAPREIT has identified a robust development pipeline, the company has determined that it won’t make any project commitments on its residential apartments in the next few months. In addition to acquisitions and development, CAPREIT continues to pursue organic growth opportunities. Over the same 9-month period in 2019, the REIT delivered same property NOI growth of 4.1% while maintaining a stable 65% NOI margin.

The growing spread between cap rates (NOI/Current Market Value) and mortgage rates is a key driver of margin expansion. This spread will allow CAPREIT to advance organic growth in the Canadian market and continue to acquire new assets with attractive borrowing terms. According to CAPREIT Chief Financial Officer Scott Cryer:

A key reason for the prime focus of our capital allocation strategy on the Canadian residential rent sector is the attractive spread between cap rates and interest rates.

Source: CAPREIT Investor Presentation

CAPREIT is currently pursuing opportunities to finance at historically low interest rates. This improvement to the REIT’s cost of borrowing will be a key catalyst of future free cash flow growth. Over the last year, CAPREIT has successfully locked in a low weighted average interest rate of 1.87% on $578M in new financing. Many of these loans are long duration loans with 35-year amortizations.

In the company’s European operations, the cost of borrowing is even more attractive. Average borrowing for euro-denominated debt is approximately 1.1%. On the latest earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Scott Cryer suggested that as the company continues to grow its European footprint, euro-denominated borrowing into 2021 could be as low as 0.5%.

Valuation

With an FFO multiple of approximately 22X, CAPREIT trades at a frothy multiple. However, current levels do represent a discount to CAPREIT’s pre-pandemic multiple of 28X FFO. The REIT commands a higher premium due to its high-quality apartment earnings and resilient cash flow.

For these same reasons, CAPREIT has held up better during the pandemic than other residential REITs which limits its reversion potential when compared to lower quality REITs. YTD, CAPREIT is down approximately 4% for an almost break-even total return.

Source: CIBC Wood Gundy REITs Industry Update

Of the 12 analysts who maintain coverage of CAPREIT, eight rate it a buy and four rate it a hold. Analysts have an average price target of $57.23 suggesting a 12% upside for a total return of approximately 15%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A Growing Distribution

With a 22-year history of paying distributions, CAPREIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1150 for an annual payout of $1.38. At current levels, the REIT is yielding approximately 2.7% compared to the REIT’s 5-year average yield of 3.33%. CAPREIT targets a long-term annual NFFO payout ratio of between 65% and 75%. At the end of Q3 2020, the REIT’s NFFO and FFO payout ratios were 58.8% and 59.3% respectively. While CAPREIT’s yield is relatively low, the company’s low payout ratio provides ample capacity for future distribution growth.

CAPREIT has consistently increased its dividend annually from 2012 through 2019. In response to COVID uncertainty, the REIT has held the distribution constant for 2020. CAPREIT has historically grown its distribution ahead of inflation with a 5-year average distribution growth rate of 3.3%.

Source: CAPREIT

Unitholders of CAPREIT have enjoyed long-term total returns well in excess of the benchmark. Over a 10-year period, CAPREIT has returned 13.89% compared to 5.94% for the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index. This outperformance coupled with a relatively low yield indicates that the majority of CAPREIT’s total return is derived from unit price appreciation, not from its distribution.

CAPREIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan allows unitholders to reinvest monthly distributions at a 5% discount to market rates. This is an excellent option for unitholders who don’t require current income to accumulate additional units.

Risk Analysis

CAPREIT’s buoyant results throughout the pandemic are attributable to its stable business model and its strong balance sheet. Currently, CAPREIT has $1.6B in liquidity, which provides the company with optionality to allocate capital opportunistically. The REIT has better interest coverage and enjoys superior debt to gross book valuations than its residential peers

Source: CIBC Wood Gundy REITs Industry Update

While CAPREIT is a highly defensive name in a traditionally low risk sector, all investments carry risk. Like other REITs, CAPREIT is vulnerable to rising interest rates, which could increase the cost of borrowing and erode the attractiveness of REITs versus bonds. Over 99% of CAPREIT’s debt is secured at low fixed rates offering predictable financing costs. Of these, almost all mortgages are insured through the Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation.

The other risk for CAPREIT is its concentration in the GTA where almost half of its properties are located. While Toronto is one of North America’s most dynamic urban centres, a significant regional downturn would weigh heavily on CAPREIT’s ability to grow rental revenue.

Investor Takeaways

CAPREIT has actionable growth strategies that combine both organic and acquisition opportunities. The REIT will benefit from improving margins driven by low costs of capital and a growing spread between cap rates and interest rates. CAPREIT has increased its distribution in eight of the last 10 years. Over the same period, the REIT has achieved a total return that is approximately 8% greater than its comparator index. Unitholders looking for unit price appreciation and a growing distribution can hold CAPREIT for its pandemic-proof cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.