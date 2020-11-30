Exxon Mobil appears to be the best-positioned integrated Oil & Gas company to capitalize on any future recovery in the sector.

Short-term return chasing in equity markets has created a significant opportunity in the Energy space as investment cycles take years to impact supply and demand.

Despite the low valuation of Oil & Gas majors and the oversupply in the market, demand for these commodities will recover.

Source: sbmoffshore.com

There was a bold prediction I did a couple of months ago - that the dog of Dow Exxon Mobil (XOM) is likely to outperform the shining star of the Silicon Valley - Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM).

Although it is far too early to draw any conclusions, so far, it appears to be true.

Data by YCharts

I expect this thesis to play out over the coming year, and there are a number of reasons why I believe there is a very high probability for this prediction to be accurate. In this article, I will not cover the reasons why I think CRM's performance will be disappointing, but you can find my reasons in an article I recently wrote about Oracle (ORCL).

The reasons why I think XOM will be outperforming not only CRM but the broad U.S. equity market as well (in this case, measured by the S&P 500) are as follows:

There are important misconceptions about the Oil & Gas industry and that the major companies in the space are heading for extinction.

about the Oil & Gas industry and that the major companies in the space are heading for extinction. The nature of many basic materials industries is such that investment cycles are very long, while performance in financial markets is measured over a much shorter period of time. This mismatch in horizons often results in long-term opportunities hiding in plain sight.

often results in long-term opportunities hiding in plain sight. Finally, there are a number of company-specific factors which led me to believe that the unloved Exxon Mobil has the best chances of capitalizing on these misconceptions and industry cycles.

Before we proceed, however, I have to make clear that my reasons for adding Exxon Mobil on the top of my list of potential targets for the coming months has nothing to do with the dividend yield that so many retail investors seem to care a great deal about. Certainly, a nearly double-digit dividend yield is nice to have, even though its future is highly uncertain, but my investment thesis for XOM has nothing to do with it.

Misconceptions about Oil & Gas industry

I talked about that in detail in my last piece on Exxon Mobil, where I made the case that, in spite of all the hate of Oil & Gas, we as a society will require these fuels for a long time to come.

As renewable energy continues to grow in the era of globalization, prosperity and cheap capital, liquid fossil fuels are still expected to be the main source of energy for many years to come.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2019 Annual Report

Even IEA's Sustainable Development Scenario of the world's energy demand, which assumes very aggressive adoption of renewables, is forecasting more than half of the energy needs to be satisfied through oil and gas in 2040.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

As far as climate change is concerned, natural gas offers a significant reduction in CO2 emissions relative to both coal and oil.

Source: researchgate.net

While renewables do not offer solutions to many industrial applications and are suffering from intermittency, transportability and geographical compatibility issues, reducing the share of coal and oil and increasing that of natural gas and nuclear energy seem to be an important part of the climate change puzzle. Carbon capture and storage, biofuels and hydrogen also have a very important role to play in reduction of global CO2 emissions.

As it happens, integrated oil majors will play a crucial role in all these areas, except for nuclear energy.

Last but not least, it is perhaps easy for rich and developed nations to mandate a wider usage of more expensive green energy, but the rest of the world will have a hard time shifting away from fossil fuels without pushing hundreds of millions of people down the human development index.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Not only that, but as population in many of the developing markets joins the middle class, their energy consumption will continue to increase massively. Thus, global energy demand will continue to rise and oil and gas sector will have a very important role to play in bridging the supply and demand until alternative energy sources catch up over the next decades.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Long-term commodity cycles vs. short-term markets

Basic materials businesses also suffer from a significant horizon mismatch between financial markets and their inherent investment cycles. Performance evaluation in the former is predominantly done on an annual basis, and institutional investors will rarely care about years-long investment trends. On top of that, there is a strong ESG movement taking place, which, although is necessary for our society, is creating significant imbalances in the Energy sector.

This behavior tends to exacerbate the long term in nature commodity cycles because, when a commodity price falls due to temporary lower demand, this often leads to a massive cut in expenses and capital expenditures. Many players go out of business and exploration and discovery budgets are cut.

In the oil and gas sector specifically, it takes years before this reduced Capex spend is reflected in the current supply, while demand is much more stable on a long-term basis. That is why supply and demand imbalances often lead to significant price movements both on the downside and the upside.

This is no big secret and is quite frankly fairly obvious, but it is simply a result of a horizon mismatch between the annual performance evaluation of fund managers, institutional investors, and company's management and the capital-intensive nature of the oil and gas business.

This fact has also been repeated time and time again by the major oil and gas executives.

In the Upstream, which is a depletion business, capital investment is required to add supply to offset ongoing decline. This chart shows an obvious, but sometimes overlooked relationship. Industry investment levels rise and fall at price or more specifically the industry's level of revenue. Low price environments lead to low investment levels, and therefore, less new supply to offset depletion. Eventually, available supply declines, leading to a tight supply and demand balance and higher prices. Over the past five years, we have seen a steady decline in conventional spending, which has been somewhat offset by North American unconventional growth. Pre-pandemic, the industry was already investing at levels below historic rates and below what would be required to meet future demand and overcome natural depletion. All of this, based on recent estimates, from the International Energy Agency. Source: Exxon Mobil Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Although this adjustment process begun in 2016 with the fall in oil prices, the temporary drop in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic is on course to further reduce future supply levels.

The overall impact of the pandemic this year has been dramatic, significantly reducing current investment levels, which exacerbates the problem. On top of this, industry exploration continues at multi-decade lows. Meanwhile, underlying production decline of 5% to 6% per year continues relentlessly. Looking forward, if the industry is to meet credible third party estimates for energy demand, we will need to significantly increase investments. Source: Exxon Mobil Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Thus, capital expenditures in the field are expected to drop even further over the coming years.

Exxon Mobil has slashed its budget for 2020 by 30% from the initially planned spent for the year.

Source: exxonmobil.com

Royal Dutch Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) cut has been even more profound, slashing around $5bn of initially planned expenses.

Shell will reduce cash capital expenditure by $5 billion to $20 billion or below for 2020 in response to steeply falling oil demand and rapidly increasing supply. Source: Oil & Gas Journal

Naturally, all other majors followed suit and are on track to significantly reduce their capital expenditures and future supply of oil & gas.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

To get an idea of just how much future supply has been taken out of this ever growing market of energy demand, we should take a step back and look at the effect that the 2015-16 crude oil price slump had on capex.

Data by YCharts

Indexing capital expenditures for some of the world's largest oil majors, since 2010, we could see just how dramatic the 2015-16 drop was.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Even more, importantly, the level of capital spend has not recovered ever since, even though Brent prices recovered to above $60 a barrel in recent years. Now faced with the sharp and temporary drop in demand due to COVID-19, this level of capital spend will drop even further.

The two elephants in the room

Although players driven by market forces still represent a small part of oil and gas production, the sometimes called "central banks of the oil market" - the leading OPEC member Saudi Arabia and the non-OPEC leader Russia are also favoring more prudent production policies. Perhaps driven by the recent IPO of Saudi Aramco, both countries are now more aligned and, after the historic 10% cut earlier this year, are on course to extend the lower production well past the initially proposed January output increase.

Similar to the trends shown above, both countries' major oil companies have been even more aggressive in Capex reductions.

Source: worldoil.com

Source: reuters.com

That is why, even though geopolitics remains a key driving factor in oil production, decreased global capital spend will inevitably lead to lower supply.

In a nutshell, while market returns are chasing short-term performance in the Technology and Health Care sectors, the capital being allocated to the systemically important Energy sector is missing.

Source: scienceinvesting.com

Why exactly Exxon Mobil

There are a number of reasons why I've put XOM on the top of my list to take advantage of this long-term opportunity in the Oil & Gas sector.

To begin with, largest and integrated oil majors have the best chances of delivering more value to shareholders. Size and vertical integration bring significant and undeniable competitive advantages in the industry. On one hand, this helps the largest players to significantly lower their costs, while smooth earnings volatility throughout the commodity cycles.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Exxon Mobil annual and quarterly SEC Filings

Any material decline in oil or natural gas prices could have a material adverse effect on certain of the Company’s operations, especially in the Upstream segment, financial condition, and proved reserves. On the other hand, a material increase in oil or natural gas prices could have a material adverse effect on certain of the Company’s operations, especially in the Downstream and Chemical segments. Source: Exxon Mobil 10-K SEC Filing 2019

The advantage that integrated players have to companies mostly focusing on upstream segments is also evident from the cumulative amount of divestitures and property, plant & equipment sales to cash flow from operations for the 2016-2020 period. We could see below that ConocoPhillips (COP) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) were selling much more assets relative to their size, exactly during the period when oil prices were significantly lower, thus destroying more shareholder value than the integrated majors.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Larger players, such as XOM, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Total (TOT) also have much larger R&D budgets, which, if allocated properly, give them significant advantages in areas such as carbon capture and storage, biofuels, and hydrogen.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Although European players, such as Royal Dutch Shell and Total, would also be on the top of my list I believe that they are at a disadvantage to the U.S. ones, especially in the natural gas space where they face significant competition in their core European markets from the Russian government backed Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY). On top of that, political complications in Europe and Shell's significant push to renewables, where its competitive advantages are far less pronounced, bring additional uncertainty.

Yet another reason why I am favoring the U.S. oil & gas majors is their much lower debt exposure and higher interest coverage ratio, which gives them further room to continue to invest at the bottom of the current cycle.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Apart from the larger size, there are a number of reasons why I would also favor Exxon Mobil over its main U.S. peer - Chevron (CVX). When compared to CVX, XOM's free cash flow fell back to negative territory in 2020, which was one of the reasons for the latter's worse share price performance.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This, however, was largely due to XOM's increased capital spend over the recent years to develop key upstream projects, while CVX retained its lower Capex spend.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As I also noted in my previous analysis of XOM, this led to CVX's level of capital expenditure to depreciation and amortization expense falling below 100%.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The lower Capex spend by Chevron also comes on the back of the company's higher Nelson Complexity Index in its refining segment. Higher complexity is, on one hand, associated with higher margins, but it also requires higher level of capital expenditure to sustain these operations.

Source: Chevron Refining Portfolio - Chevron Investor Presentation

On the other hand, the higher spend of XOM has led to the development of some key upstream projects in Guyana.

Source: Exxon Mobil Bank of America Merrill Lynch Guyana Investor Meeting

Exxon Mobil also has a higher relative upstream exposure to Natural Gas when compared to Chevron, which puts it in a better position to capitalize on future higher demand of lower CO2 emission fuels.

Source: Exxon Mobil 10-K SEC Filing 2019

Source: Chevron Annual Report 2019

Last but not least, XOM's valuation has fallen to one of the lowest within its whole peer set, partly because of its higher levels of investments, but also due to its recent exclusion from the Dow Jones index, which was an additional headwind for the company's share price.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil is, without a doubt, a risky investment at this point and is largely at the mercy of global geopolitics and wild cyclical swings in the commodities pricing. Taking a step back, however, and looking over the long term, the company is very well-positioned to significantly outperform the market regardless of its dividend policy.

To begin with, demand for oil & natural gas will most likely continue to increase from this point onwards while supply will be significantly impacted by the lower capital expenditures. In the meantime, XOM is also working on a number of future initiatives, such as carbon capture and storage, biofuels and hydrogen, which, in addition to natural gas, will help with the reduction in global CO2 emissions.

Exxon Mobil's lower debt levels and higher interest coverage relative to peers are also key factors that allow it to retain a higher level of capital spend at the bottom of the cycle. Thus, the company is better prepared than most of its peers to capitalize on a future recovery in the Oil & Gas sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.