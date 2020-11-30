We'll let these two heavyweights spar back and forth for a bit and then finish with an historical total return comparison.

STOR is a value investor. It seeks out middle-market, non-rated businesses that need to monetize their real estate. Here STOR is able to get the most attractive lease terms.

ADC believes in the value of good old fashioned real estate fundamentals, and it only wants to own the 20-30 retailers financially prepared adapt in an evolving retail environment.

Let's pit these two heavyweights against each other and see how well they hold up to each other's attacks.

STOR and ADC take two very different paths to alpha in the net lease REIT space, but I view them both as all-stars.

The Net Lease Showdown Of The Century

Dallas Cowboys v. Philadelphia Eagles. Floyd Mayweather v. Manny Pacquiao. Real Madrid v. FC Barcelona. Manchester United v. Liverpool F.C. Usain Bolt v. Tyson Gay. Michael Phelps v. Ryan Lochte. Tiger Woods v. Phil Mickelson. San Antonio Spurs v. Los Angeles Lakers.

These are some of the biggest rivalries in history. But now it's time to add a rivalry to the list.

STORE Capital (STOR) v. Agree Realty (ADC).

I would consider both of these two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") to be "all-stars." They have both proven their ability to generate alpha, to outperform the REIT market and often the stock market more broadly as well. Both have strongly shareholder-aligned, long-tenured management teams, and both have rewarded investors with rapid dividend growth in the last five years.

But the two REITs have very different business models and investment philosophies. So much so that it's almost hard to believe they are categorized together under the umbrella of "single-tenant net lease."

In what follows, we'll give the people the contest they've always wanted to see: two net lease all-stars at the top of their game going head-to-head.

However, despite the (rather gimmicky, I admit) framing of this comparison as a "contest" or "battle," it doesn't have to be. It isn't really a zero-sum game. That's the beauty of it. Each REIT can be a winner in its own respective game. As I explained in my article on 3 Net Lease REIT All-Stars, I believe ADC and STOR are great REITs to hold together in one's portfolio as a complement to one another.

That said, there is some value to be gained from making this a contest of ideas, both for informational and entertainment purposes. So buckle up, put on your thinking cap, and let's dive in.

(Hereafter, in place of "investment grade" I might just say "IG." And when I use the standalone word "Agree," I am referring to the eponymous REIT and/or its business model, not the person, unless otherwise noted.)

Overview: Drawing the Battle Lines

As indicated above, there are some similarities between STOR and ADC.

Both REITs focus exclusively on net leases, which put all or most of the property-level expenses such as taxes, insurance, and building maintenance onto the tenant. And both companies are led by charismatic CEOs that vehemently defend their respective business models and have never sold a share of stock in their respective companies.

Joey Agree, son of ADC founder Richard Agree, took over as CEO in 2013 and, since then, has transformed ~$400 million in real estate assets into ~$3.2 billion while continuing to firm up the quality of the portfolio from 61% investment grade to 66%.

Chris Volk successfully started, grew, and profitably sold two other net lease real estate funds prior to STORE in the 1990s and 2000s. In each instance, Volk's funds outperformed REITs in aggregate. Since 2011, when STORE was founded as a private company (the IPO came later, in late 2014), Volk has grown his current portfolio from ~$230 million of real estate assets to $8.7 billion.

Source: STOR Q3 Presentation

But there are far more differences than similarities between the two REITs.

In a recent article for High Yield Landlord on internal vs. external growth for REITs, I highlighted STOR as the quintessential internal growth focused net lease REIT and ADC as the quintessential external growth focused net lease REIT.

By "internal growth," here, I'm referring to a REIT's ability to raise its adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO" — a REIT's free cash flow) organically through high rent escalations, retained cash flow, and accretive capital recycling. "External growth," on the other hand, refers to portfolio expansion through acquiring properties at an attractive spread between the cost of capital and the cap rate.

STOR boasts that 96% of its leases have their own preferred terms, while ADC had little to no say in the vast majority of its leases. STOR's weighted average annual lease escalation is 1.9%, while ADC's is slightly under 1%. STOR buys properties at around 80% of replacement value / construction cost, while ADC buys highly liquid properties closer to [frequently above] replacement value. STOR's acquisition cap rate is around 8%, while ADC's is around the low- to mid-6% range. STOR's tenants are mostly private, middle-market, non-investment grade businesses; ADC's tenants are mostly public, financially strong, investment grade retailers. STOR mostly sells properties that have appreciated from their original cost basis, while ADC mostly sells properties that no longer fit its investment criteria.

I would add to the above list a point about deal sourcing. STOR derives most of its investments internally, through its own sale-leaseback origination team, while the vast majority of ADC's investments come from the secondary market (landlords buying from landlords).

Now, with the stage set and the battle lines drawn, let's let each contestant make their case before giving them free rein to spar back and forth.

The Case For Agree: Real Estate Fundamentals And Retailer Dynamism In An Evolving Environment

Image Source

The case for Agree begins with a clear-eyed view of the retail environment in the United States. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the trajectory of retail sales moving online, as seen in the chart below showing e-commerce's percentage of total retail sales:

Retail is evolving rapidly, and that requires the retailer to be able to quickly adapt and innovate. ADC targets the best and strongest retailers in the nation that are able to dynamically evolve as the retail environment evolves.

In Agree's view, the retailers, especially those occupying freestanding real estate, that are not actively honing their omnichannel capabilities, will slowly see their market share eaten away by retailers that are. Or their market share will get eaten by Amazon (AMZN).

Either way, retailers need to rethink how best they can serve their customers and offer multiple product delivery avenues to them in order to retain their business. These avenues include the traditional in-store sales but increasingly also buy online, pick up in store ("BOPIS"); in-store lockers for purchase pickups; purchases from in-store kiosks; and same-day home deliveries.

Source: Agree Realty November, 2020 Presentation

This evolution is not cheap. It requires investment, which requires the financial ability to invest. Higher credit quality tenants, by definition, have greater ability to invest in adaptation and innovation than lower credit quality or capital-constrained tenants.

It's a winner-take-all environment, and Agree focuses on the 20-30 largest and strongest retailers that it believes will be the winners. It also systematically avoids those sectors, like movie theaters and family entertainment centers, that are threatened by disruption from technology in the long run. Hence we find that 66% of ADC's portfolio is in IG retailers, with another 16% in high-quality non-rated tenants like Hobby Lobby, Chick-fil-a, and Publix.

But it isn't enough, in Agree's view, to focus on corporate financial strength. Real estate fundamentals are just as important, if not more so.

The United States has 24 square feet per capita of retail space. That's the most retail space of any country in the world. Canada has the second most retail space per capita at 17 SF. Australia comes in third with roughly 11 SF per capita. Japan and much of Western Europe is a huge step down from that at around four SF per capita.

At a time when e-commerce continues to rise as a percentage of total retail sales, this oversupply of retail space in the United States bodes poorly for less well-located or desirable real estate. There are exceptions, such as Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) and Dollar General (DG), whose sweet spot is in smaller, more rural markets. But on the whole, as malls and shopping centers are torn down and converted into other uses, the value of the best-located, highest-trafficked retail locations increases.

Though Agree has to pay up for these properties in desirable locations, they believe it to be worth the price because the real estate will retain its value and, in the rare case of vacancies, replacing the rent will be easier.

ADC's goal is to create the safest and most reliable cash flow stream — and by extension the most reliable dividend stream — in the net lease REIT space. The nearly 10% of the portfolio in ultra-high-quality ground leases are an example of this. Agree views these as some of the most attractive risk-adjusted investments in the commercial real estate world, in which ADC owns the land while the tenant owns the building and leases the land for a very long term. If the tenant defaults or vacates the building, the ground lease owner gets the building for free.

The Case For STORE: Contract Quality Results In Higher Effective Yields

Image Source

The case for STOR begins with an understanding of the value of lease terms. The value of a piece of commercial real estate varies widely depending on if a lease is in place on that property, to whom it is leased, and what the lease terms are. A vacant car wash probably isn't worth much more than the land it sits on, but one occupied by a mom & pop car wash company is worth more, and one occupied by Mister Car Wash (the largest car wash company in the nation) is worth far more.

Even better, a Mister Car Wash with a 1.5% annual rent escalation, a 20-year lease, a master lease covering a half dozen other locations, and the obligation of the tenant to provide store financials is worth more than the same property without those lease terms. These are the kinds of lease terms STOR inserts into its leases.

STOR considers itself a value investor. While being somewhat agnostic to real estate fundamentals such as the desirability of location, STOR actively avoids the highest credit quality tenants. Instead, it seeks out middle-market, non-IG companies that own their own real estate.

Here's how it works. STOR has an originations team that makes up about 30-40% of their staff. This team cold calls prospective tenants to open communications, build relationships, and hopefully end up generating new acquisitions.

STOR's salespeople get paid commissions based on the attractiveness of the deals they close, as measured by the lease terms. Longer lease terms, higher cap rates, higher rent escalations, including multiple properties in a single transaction, and including master leases all determine the size of the commission. This incentivizes the salespeople to get the best deals possible.

As Chris Volk put it in an August article published on Seeking Alpha:

In effect, we are a net lease contract creation company.

And as my colleague Jussi Askola points out in his recent article on STORE, this direct origination approach is how STOR manages to buy real estate that no one else could buy with terms that no one else could get.

STOR estimates the number of private, middle-market or larger companies in its target investment universe to be around 200,000. So opportunities won't run out anytime soon. In fact, the pandemic might have even increased STOR's potential deal pipeline, as its target tenants were disproportionately hurt by the shutdowns and corresponding recession.

Since STOR originates the vast majority of its investments through direct sale-leasebacks, it has the ability to obtain its preferred lease terms for most of its properties. Perhaps the most crucial of those preferred lease terms for STOR's business model to work is property-level financials. These are regularly reported store sales and other tenant performance metrics for individual locations that most other landlords do not get. They give STOR visibility into which locations are underperforming (for the tenant) in order to dispose of them before the tenant goes dark or decides not to renew the lease.

Hence STOR's focus on what it calls "profit center" real estate — properties that are profitable and mission-critical for the tenant.

This, STOR argues, is how they are able to prevent losses and generate higher effective yields (realized cash flow per invested dollar) than more IG-focused REITs (*ahem* ADC).

In STOR's 2017 CEO Letter, Volk wrote:

[O]ur potential for loss in a middle market lease is equal to the proportional difference in gross unleveraged return that might otherwise be realized with an investment-grade tenant.

Volk believes that much of the commercial real estate world is captured by the common but dangerous cognitive bias — the systematic error in thinking — that properties leased to larger, higher credit quality corporate tenants are inherently safer and therefore better investments than those leased to private, middle-market, non-rated companies.

Here's where STOR's value investing inclination comes in again. By buying higher yielding (higher cap rate) properties, STOR has a higher margin of error — that is, the ability to collect a lower percentage of contractual rent before the effective yield falls below that of IG-focused peers. And since they prune their locations with lower tenant profitability, they have a similar buffer when it comes to their tenants' sales.

Here's Volk again in his August SA article:

[C]onsider also that our median property-level fixed charge coverages have held steady at approximately 2:1 since we started STORE, which means that tenants can generally lose between 30% and 40% of sales before they can no longer afford their rents. Given these facts, I believe it highly unlikely that STORE’s investment approach over time will not yield higher overall returns after losses. That is the definition of risk-adjusted return superiority.

ADC And STOR Trading Blows

For most businesses, and especially for net lease business models, the spread between one's cost of capital and one's return on that capital is imperative. To quote STOR's 2017 CEO letter again,

To generate MVA [market value added] over the long term, companies have to be able to realize rates of return that actually exceed their cost of capital. That excess spread might also be thought of as an ability to realize outsized risk-adjusted rates of return.

But ADC and STOR have very different ways of creating that spread. For ADC, the focus on quality affords the REIT a sustainably lower cost of capital, allowing it to maintain a decent spread even with IG property cap rates. For STOR, even with a somewhat higher cost of capital, the spread with its average investment cap rate of 7.9% is quite wide. Plus, you have the higher average annual rent escalations (STOR's 1.9% vs. ADC's ~1%), which give STOR an even higher gross investment cap rate (initial yield plus escalators).

Unsurprisingly, each REIT believes its own business model to be superior.

STOR says that single-tenant IG retail real estate is inefficiently priced. Buyers (like ADC) pay a much higher price per square foot. Often, they pay a significant premium to replacement value / construction cost. Plus, the lease terms for these properties are more tenant-friendly. And, of course, they come with lower cap rates.

It's worth quoting Volk at length here from that August SA piece:

From our beginning, STORE made a choice to focus our real estate investment activity on tenants who need us. Investment-grade companies, of which there are scarcely thirty that employ freestanding profit center locations, do not need us. They could elect instead to issue highly efficient unsecured notes, rather than lease their real estate. And, there is a veritable conga line of family offices and high net worth individuals willing to invest in real estate occupied by such companies.

Full disclosure: I work for one of those family offices that largely focuses on IG and other high-quality, national retailers. One of the factors that drives down cap rates for these properties is the 1031 (like-kind) exchange rule, which allows a property seller to exchange the proceeds into another piece of real estate in order to defer all capital gains taxes. This often leads to situations in which sellers are desperate to find a replacement property and are willing to pay top dollar for the safe income stream of IG-tenanted real estate.

Volk goes on:

If a large REIT or institutional participant feels good about their cost of equity or access to investment-grade borrowings, they shouldn’t; the many retail and family office investors who are active in the investment-grade tenant space are generally willing to lever higher, accept lower rates of return and can make use of depreciation tax shields, which barely have any value at all to investors in companies like STORE. Plus, more recently, institutional investors have emerged who employ high levels of investment-grade rated leverage to efficiently access this market.

In other words, the sheer amount of competition for single-tenant IG retail properties ensures that the cap rates will remain low or will fall even lower. All else being equal, lower cap rates equal lower returns.

Agree responds to the above in two ways. First, they again point to the spread between their cost of capital and average acquisition cap rates. It's still a wide spread despite their asset yields being lower! Second, Agree asserts that it is their properties that are more likely to retain their value over time, because the rent on their properties is determined by the market.

Think about this. STOR determines the rent on its properties based on some multiple of store-level EBITDA coverage, not the market rate for a given building or piece of real estate. This is how they are able to capture such high yields. Targeting middle-market companies with less negotiating power gives STOR the ability to set rent rates higher than what they could garner on the open market. Thus, Agree asserts that STOR's rents are dangerously above the market rate and liable to reset lower if the tenant gains negotiating power or goes through bankruptcy.

BAM! Agree lands a blow to STORE Capital. But STOR has a rejoinder.

STOR's tenants rarely rise from the status of private, middle-market, non-rated to large, public, IG-rated, and thus they rarely obtain negotiating power over STOR. Instead, STOR asserts that it is Agree's properties that are inflated in value by the aforementioned cognitive bias and liable to undergo a painful reset if the IG tenant is lost.

In STOR's 2017 CEO Letter, Volk writes:

There are also the persistent thoughts that net lease real estate investments in large markets are less risky and that attractive, well-located real estate tends to be a better investment. To my knowledge, there is no academic research to support any of these common biases, which serves to make them highly dangerous assumptions.

But Agree responds that one doesn't need an academic paper to prove that real estate fundamentals matter. First, they argue that what Volk calls a "cognitive bias" is just the market's recognition of quality and stability. A majority of commercial real estate investors clearly believe that well-located, investment grade retail real estate indeed is safer. Otherwise, the price differential, in terms of the roughly 1.5-point cap rate gap between IG and middle-market non-rated companies, would not be there.

Second, we have a real-world example of the value of market rent rates and good locations in the form of the Art Van Furniture bankruptcy. Art Van was a popular furniture store brand in Michigan (and several other states) that was sold to a private equity firm in early 2017, which proceeded to do what PE tends to do to retailers — load them up with debt and expand the store count aggressively.

Early this year, the furniture retailer's story ended the way so many private equity retailer buyouts do: in bankruptcy. The end of Art Van was inevitable even before COVID-19 came to America. So how did STOR's 23 Art Van Furniture locations hold up through the bankruptcy process? Between STOR's Q1 2020 10-Q and its Q2 2020 10-Q, during which Loves Furniture took over those leases, those 23 properties dropped from 2.4% of STOR's total ABR to 1.8% of it. And during that time, STOR added only two properties to its portfolio, on net, meaning that the drop is not due to the dilution effect of portfolio expansion.

That implies a rent recovery rate of 75% for those 23 properties in aggregate.

Meanwhile, Agree will quickly point out that its single Art Van Furniture location in Canton, Michigan (in the Detroit metro area), which it developed and leased at the market rent rate prior to Art Van's PE buyout, enjoyed a 100% rent recapture rate along with a new, 20-year lease term when Loves took over. What's the difference between Agree's Art Van property and STOR's 23 Art Van properties? Well, Agree would argue that it is largely due to market rent as well as the quality of real estate.

Loves Furniture, Canton, MI — Owned By ADC

In other words, Agree attests that, yes, real estate fundamentals do matter. Properties in well-located, attractive areas of large markets do tend to be safer and better investments over the long run.

One can also see this in the rent concessions granted by each REIT through the COVID-19 crisis this year. On one hand, both ADC and STOR have granted very few abatements, if any. But, on the other hand, ADC has had to do a lot less by way of concessions than STOR.

In the first three quarters of the year, ADC granted $3.2 million of deferrals, representing 1.8% of rental revenue, according to the Q3 10-Q report. Meanwhile, STOR granted $51.2 million of deferrals in the first three quarters, equal to 10.6% of rental revenue, according to STOR's Q3 10-Q. And more uncollected rent remains unresolved for STOR (no concession deals reached yet).

But not so fast! STOR might respond that single-tenant IG real estate landlords got lucky. No one could have foreseen the oncoming of a once-in-a-century pandemic that just so happened to favor "essential businesses." As Chris Volk writes in his August SA piece,

For freestanding investment-grade tenant occupied properties, the impact was generally muted as a result of asset essentiality; the corporate credit ratings were far less material.

Certainly, it's true that no one could have seen COVID-19 coming, and ADC was fortunate to have the particular portfolio mix that it did. But then again, Agree would strongly attest that its asset essentiality is not luck. Rather, it's a function of ADC's core investment criteria:

Source: Agree Realty October Presentation

Notice ADC's avoidance of private equity-owned retailers. This, they would stress, is an important point of distinction. Recall that their single Art Van location was developed in partnership with the retailer prior to its sale to PE. STOR's locations, on the other hand, were purchased as sale-leasebacks from the private equity sponsor after Art Van was sold. The latter's rents had to reset back to the market rate after the Art Van bankruptcy, but by the nature of the former's prime location and existing market rent rate, the full rent was recaptured.

Agree emphasizes that the essentiality of its portfolio is a lot more than happenstance. Its the result of an unwavering focus on the nation's leading retailers that are recession-resistant and have developed well-functioning omnichannel strategies.

"But hold on there," says STOR. "We have similar tenants that are not IG that have performed just as well this year." Here's Chris Volk again from his recent SA piece:

Similarly, for STORE, our manufacturing and retail tenants, which are generally pandemic-resistant, have performed highly, despite having no exposure to investment-grade tenants.

Moreover, STOR's 65% of tenants broadly in the service category are also e-commerce-resistant and generally recession-resistant as well. So, perhaps to be fair, we might say that while ADC happened to be particularly well-equipped to weather a pandemic and its associated shutdowns, STOR happened to be particularly poorly equipped to handle it.

To some degree, ADC did get lucky this time. But Agree would probably prefer to call it "luck by design."

STOR reports that it buys properties at about 80% of replacement value, on average. This, they assert, provides a margin of safety. But Agree responds in two ways. First, as previously covered, ADC insists that the more important metric is replacement rents, not replacement cost.

Second, and more importantly, Agree points out that for many property types, especially with an oversupply of retail real estate, replacement value is completely irrelevant. Who cares how much it costs to replace a movie theater, upscale restaurant, pre-K school, or specialized fitness center if those tenants are struggling even to pay rent?

I'm reminded of a Buffett quote: "Price is what you pay, value is what you get." Buying below replacement cost is not necessarily a sign of value as much as cheapness. A movie theater property might be cheap right now — far cheaper even than the original cost of construction, much less the cost of reconstructing the same property today. That does not necessarily make it a good value.

But, once again, STOR can shrug its shoulders at these criticisms and point to the cap rate / yield on cost differential. If ADC's average asset yield is 6.4% and STOR's is 7.9%, then STOR would have to lose around 20% of contractual rent to end up with the same effective cap rate (or yield on cost) as ADC. Quoting Volk again:

Consider that from 2003 to 2012 a predecessor company that endured the Great Recession, Spirit Finance, invested $4.09 billion and reported in the company’s 2012 IPO that it had cumulatively experienced 7.5% of its portfolio having financial distress that resulted in contract losses.

As measured against a portfolio of IG tenanted real estate with zero loss of contractual rent, Volk attests that his 7.5% loss rate, if carried forward, would still result in a higher effective yield than the IG portfolio. Why? Because of the difference in acquisition cap rates.

STOR included a slide in its latest Q3 presentation showing how its higher asset yields still rendered a higher effective yield on cost than the estimated range of its peers during the lockdown months this year:

Source: STOR Q3 2020 Presentation

Pow! Take that, Agree!

But Agree has two obvious rejoinders here. First, the slide above assumes worse rent collection than ADC actually experienced. Its rent collection rate never sank under 87%. Assuming an average cap rate of 6.7% (probably closer to reality considering the total portfolio), ADC's effective portfolio yield on cost ("YoC") never went below around 5.8%. That puts STOR's effective YoC slightly under that of ADC at its lowest point. Plus, at 99% current rent collection versus STOR's 90%, the gap between ADC's effective YoC of 6.63% and STOR's 7.11% is significantly diminished from the average spread of 1.5 percentage points to a mere ~0.5.

Second, lost rent frequently translates into capital losses on the sale of the property and/or additional investment required to re-tenant the property. In other words, when there is lost rent due to tenant default, the property's market value and total return also tend to drop.

At the end of the day, STOR's fundamental criticism of ADC's business model is that it focuses exclusively on highly coveted properties with low cap rates / asset yields. There are maybe 30 of these companies, compared to hundreds of thousands of companies in STOR's investment sandbox. In STOR's view, contract quality and a carefully curated portfolio of high yields beats high tenant credit quality and prime locations in the long run. What matters at the end of the day is the amount of cash flow generated per invested dollar.

Meanwhile, ADC's fundamental criticism of STOR's business model is that it neglects both real estate fundamentals and the current winner-take-all environment in favor of unreliable lease terms with financially weak tenants. Retailers, restaurants, grocery stores, fitness centers, movie theaters — they all need the financial strength to invest and adapt in a rapidly evolving environment. This is particularly true of retailers, which today are as much distribution and logistics companies as they are sellers of physical goods. STOR's tenants, almost by definition, do not have the ability to actively invest in their own evolution, while ADC's tenants do.

Total Return Comparison

The preceding analysis has been about the fundamentals of each REIT. But just for fun, let's briefly compare each REIT's total return over various periods of time. First, looking at the period from STOR's IPO in late 2014 to the present, we find that ADC has outperformed, mostly by avoiding downside during periods of market volatility.

Total Return Comparison, STORE's IPO To Present:

Data by YCharts

But look at the period of falling interest rates and late-cycle economic expansion between the beginning of 2018 and mid-February 2020. In this period, ADC and STOR performed roughly the same.

Total Return Comparison, January 2018 Through Mid-February 2020:

Data by YCharts

Besides the current COVID-19 crisis, the other period of underperformance for STOR was from late 2016 to the middle of 2017.

Total Return Comparison, Summer 2016 Through Winter 2017:

Data by YCharts

What happened in the middle of the 2017 to turn the tides for STOR? In short, the major turning point came in June, 2017, when Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), took a $377 million position in STOR, representing nearly 10% of STOR's value at the time.

Conclusion

There's a lot to be said for each REIT's business model. Personally, I love to see that each REIT is led by smart, charismatic, shareholder-aligned top management who clearly believe in their respective models. And, clearly, both models can work. I view them as complementary to one another.

As for myself, both STOR and ADC have earned a place in my core holdings. ADC is now my third largest individual stock position, and STOR is my eighth. I've been buying each this year, and I expect both to do well after the pandemic subsides as deferred rent gets paid. ADC will likely announce another dividend increase in Q4 — its second for this year.

However, until a vaccine is widely available or virus case growth is significantly declining, STOR is not out of the woods. By all indications, a second wave of the virus is ensuing, and wide distribution of a vaccine is still a ways off. STOR's heavy concentration in service-based retail and restaurants will not perform well in the midst of reintroduced lockdowns.

At the current price above $33 per share, STOR looks vulnerable to a Winter correction. Meanwhile, I view ADC as a "buy" under $65 per share.

