Note: Some links in this article are in Russian.

Mobile TeleSystems (or MTS) (NYSE:MBT) performed slightly better than expected in Q3. With its ecosystem of products, the company bears fruits of digitalization accelerated by the pandemic, while its retail business continues to recover from a downfall in traffic. However, it seems that Q4 will be a tough quarter for the company due to pandemic-related reasons. This, combined with a lack of stock catalysts in the near term, makes me reiterate my Neutral rating on the stock.

Q3 Results Overview

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue amounted to 129 billion rubles, an increase of 4.9% compared to Q3 2019. The acceleration in revenue growth compared to Q2 2020 is due to the easing of lockdown restrictions and an increase in revenue from retail outlets. On a yearly basis, fintech and digital services were among the key growth drivers.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income for the third quarter amounted to 19 billion rubles, up 1.7% YoY.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow in Q3 amounted to 24.8 billion rubles, down 44.2% YoY. The YoY decrease is caused by the high base of the last year's results due to the decline in working capital in Q3 2019.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net debt slightly increased to 302 billion rubles. Firstly, the company paid interim dividends in October for the first half of 2020. Secondly, in the third quarter, MTS significantly increased the volume of buybacks, spending about 6.5 billion rubles. Nevertheless, I think that the debt burden remains tolerable after all.

Guidance Changes

MTS improved its forecast for revenue growth from 0-3% to at least 3% in 2020

The company also improved its forecast for OIBDA growth from -2-0% to 0-2%

The forecast for capital expenditures for 2020 stood unchanged at 90 billion rubles. In the meantime, the management hasn't provided any details on 5G capex.

The Achilles Heel Of MTS' Product Ecosystem

MTS Bank is a business unit I'm getting increasingly more concerned about. On the one hand, it shows somewhat decent growth in operational metrics...

Source: Company presentation

...while its capital adequacy ratios are slightly higher than the required minimums. However, the slide below highlights the first red flag: the share of non-performing loans is relatively high, amounting to 11% (vs. Sberbank's (OTCPK:SBRCY) 4% and Tinkoff's 8.6%, for example). The trend is clearly negative, and neither S&P nor other experts see a reversal anytime soon here. Amid the pandemic and a decade-long stagnation in household incomes, the quality of loans will continue to deteriorate in 2021 and beyond alongside the whole Russian banking sector.

Source: Company presentation

In the meantime, another slide of the presentation reveals the least attractive sides of the bank: high exposure to debt-ridden retail, barely noticeable net profitability, and poor return on equity - not a good setup for something that the management calls "fintech".

Source: Company presentation

In the latest earnings call, the management reassured analysts that everything is under control, though, for me, it looks like MTS Bank will be one of the most struggling business units in the next couple of years. I don't expect anything especially bad, but I doubt that MTS Bank will serve its primary function as a non-core business of the company - to show revenue growth to offset stagnating revenues of the core mobile telecom segment.

The Bottom Line

Besides MTS Bank, I also can't share management's optimism regarding mobile roaming revenues. The management team expects revenues from roaming to catch up in Q4 as it's a "historically large quarter for travel". However, it looks like MTS tries not to notice the second wave of the pandemic, which definitely won't contribute to the amount of traveling people and consequently roaming revenues.

Aside from these concerns, Mobile TeleSystems remains a solid quasi-bond stock in the Russian telecom sector. The management's efforts to offset a stagnation of its core business through the development of a product ecosystem seem to pay off, but it also brings new risks. I view MTS Bank as the weakest spot of the ecosystem and will pay more attention to this segment in the upcoming quarters.

