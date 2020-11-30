My conclusion: I'm still bullish banks, though there may be a pause given the scope of the recent gains.

It's amazing how quickly things change. Just six months ago, the consensus was that banks were an uninvestable sector. Regional banks, in particular were viewed as dinosaurs. Not only were they technologically behind, they now faced the risk of crippling Covid-19 related credit losses.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was down 50% for the year at one point. And remember, that's not just one company, that's an entire basket of dozens of regional banks that lost half their value in the span of a few months. The pendulum is swinging hard the other way now, though. The KRE ETF is up 75% off its March lows, and is now down only 15% year-to-date:

Data by YCharts

It's particularly impressive that KRE is up from $36 to $50 just since late September. The sector has rallied enough that it's starting to look like a new bull market for banks, rather than this just being a bounce within a downtrend.

So what's the next move for the sector? Will the regional banks, like many other sectors, soon recover its prior Covid levels and push on into the green? Or is this still just a big relief rally before the banks start disappointing shareholders again? I see decent arguments for both sides, and as such, let's look at my internal debate:

Why Regional Banks May Be Running Too Far, Too Fast

1. Credit Risk Remains An Issue

So far, the banking industry has not taken a major hit from the pandemic. Unless a company has specific lending lines to troubled asset classes such as energy, retail, or hotels, credit quality hasn't really eroded so far in 2020.

Source: St. Louis Fed

As you can see, total nonperforming loans are barely up as of August 25, when this data set was last updated. You can argue it will be up more when Q3 final numbers come in, but banks reported excellent numbers this earnings season, so the Q3 update shouldn't be too dire either.

It's worth considering just how atypical 2008 was. The 2001 recession barely saw non-performing loans tick up, even in the wake of the 9/11 attacks that devastated the travel industry. And the 1991 economic slowdown -- which did have a meaningful impact on bank stocks -- didn't cause that large a move in nonperforming loans either. No, 2008 was a once-in-a-lifetime beast.

Even in light of that context, though, the 2020 bump seems suspiciously small, particularly when you consider data such as this:

If somewhere around 30% of U.S. households are not current on their mortgages or think it's likely that they will fall behind soon, how are banks coasting through as if nothing happened?

The answer is the moratorium on foreclosures. Due to Covid-19, it's become very hard to foreclose on non-paying homeowners. In fact, for October, foreclosures were down 79% year-over-year. Knowing they had no ability to compel payment immediately, banks have been giving up to six months of loan deferments across their portfolios to deal with the pandemic reality. However, both the foreclosure moratoriums and those six-month loan modifications are coming up on their expiration dates. As such, within the next couple of months, we should start seeing which loans are actually money good, and which end up having lingering credit quality issues.

2. Banks Remain Under The Perceived Fintech Threat

It's no surprise that banks have started to soar in recent weeks as the tech stocks have cooled off a bit. All year, growth and momentum stocks have been working while perceived value names have struggled. Since the vaccine news, those money flows have flipped the other way.

There's a reasonable argument that once the current value wave fades, traders will go back to bidding up fintech and dumping banks again. As for the actual effect of fintech on banking, though, it remains scant. The regional banks, in fact, are reporting record profits at the moment as they've seen a sharp influx of business this year due to PPP loans and strong housing activity. Regardless of how much people hype up "disruptors", actual banks are far more efficient at doing the blocking and tackling in performing normal lending functions.

Many of the leading fintech names of the moment, such as Square (SQ), are relying on gimmicks such as bitcoin trading to juice their results. That's fine, but it's not a threat to the core lending business at banks. In fact, given Square's substantial losses on transactions and consumer loans, it's doesn't appear to have the expertise necessary to compete with traditional banks in the near-term. And many of the other fintech disruptors must rely on FDIC-insured banks to handle deposits and safekeeping of assets. There's a wide gulf between the vision Silicon Valley is selling and reality.

Over the long-term, expect smaller banks to license banking software to handle their digital affairs. Things are progressing rapidly in this area already. And for banks that can't evolve fast enough, they'll merge with other firms, generating sweet M&A premiums for us shareholders. That said, as long as the current mania for all things tech continues, regional banks will face the perception of imminent disruption which could reduce valuations for the sector.

3. Interest Rates Are Likely To Remain Low

It's no secret that the economy is in a funk. Despite quick recoveries in some parts of the business environment, most folks are struggling. Regional banks in particular interact with small businesses and individuals, so they aren't getting the same sort of tailwinds that mega-cap companies are enjoying at the moment. The broadening wealthy disparity gap is generally bad for regional banks, excluding the few such as First Republic (FRC) that primarily serve ultra-wealthy customers.

More broadly, given the economic weakness, the Federal Reserve won't be hiking interest rates for years. Investors perceive banking profits to be tied to Fed rate decisions, so regional banks may remain out-of-favor as folks pencil in years of reduced profitability ahead. Additionally, in the event that the Democrats win the Senate in the January run-offs, that'd put corporate tax hikes back on the table. This, in turn, would likely compress banking profits and lower the outlook for lending growth at the same time.

Why Regional Banks Can Keep Surging

1. They're Still Cheap

There are a variety of ways to quantify value in the banking space. Regardless of which you choose, the top 10 holdings in the KRE still look attractive at this point. Let me show you:

Source: Yahoo Finance. Data as of November 24.

Notably, Truist (TFC) was a recent merger, and Yahoo hasn't picked up all the data yet, however it's at a 13x forward P/E and a 1.0x book value.

Once you account for Truist, fully eight out of the top 10 holdings in the KRE still trade for 1.2x book value or less -- even after the sector just ran up big over the past few weeks. Eight of the top 10 holdings trade for 16x earnings or less, with the median P/E ratio in the index being 12.

And, on dividend yield, the regional banks continue to be an attractive income source. Fully seven of the top 10 are paying at least 3.7% yields at the moment, and a few of the top components are close to 5% payouts.

You might notice that there are two far more expensive banks than the rest of the bunch. These are First Republic and SVB Financial (SIVB). However, both of these are banks with unique business models. First Republic is arguably the country's biggest large bank specifically focused on high net worth clients, while SVB is focused on lending to Silicon Valley tech companies, and thus has been drafting off that momentum.

Data by YCharts

SVB and First Republic are both better-viewed as top-notch growth companies, and sell at decidedly reasonable prices for what they are. Meanwhile, the other top eight holdings in the KRE ETF are all still fairly priced to outright cheap. So there's no valuation argument against KRE at this point.

2. Interest Rate Curve Is Moving The Right Way

Banks make their money borrowing short and lending long. That is to say, they take funds from depositors either via checking and savings accounts, or short-term contracts, such as 1-year or 5-year CDs. Banks roll that capital into long-term loans, such as 30-year mortgages. Generally, 30-year debt pays a much higher interest rate than short-term debt so banks collect the difference, slap on some leverage, and have a great business model.

In recent years, however, banks' margins have gotten eroded as long-term interest rates have fallen more quickly than short-term ones. Note, it's the spread that sets banking profits, not the overall levels of interest rates. This is something the banking bears just don't seem to grasp. The Fed can hike interest rates and have it do nothing for banking profits if the curve doesn't cooperate. In fact, that's pretty much what happened in 2017-8:

The last decade of the 30yr/5yr spread. Source: St. Louis Fed

As you can see, this was basically a straight line down from the financial crisis on to 2018. This a big piece of why the Trump-inspired banking rally of 2017 stalled out so quickly. All the excitement over rate hikes and potential inflation never actually translated to fatter banking profit spreads.

Now, completely-under-the-radar, however, banking spreads are exploding higher. The benchmark 5/30 pictured above is up from a low of 25 bps to 110 now. That's more than three rate hikes worth of improvement for the industry, even as the talking heads keep complaining about the low Fed benchmark rate.

Based simply on this chart, you could argue that KRE deserves to trade well above its pre-Covid levels, as this key interest rate spread has doubled. Assuming all else is equal (which, admittedly is a big ask in this economy) banks will be earning a lot more money in 2021 than they did in 2019 as their net interest margins soar.

3. One Of The Last Sources Of Safe Higher Yielding Stocks

Over the past few years, many sectors of the market that people turned to for high dividend yields have gotten blown up. Look at energy and MLP stocks in particular. Or the painful wave of dividend cuts and suspensions in REITs this year. People reaching for yield have gotten burned.

Meanwhile, the yields on higher-quality blue chips are generally heading down. There's very few places to go to pick up 4-5% dividends out of the stock market that don't come with some serious drawbacks. Out of the array of options, the whole legion of bank stocks yielding 4%+ with annual dividend hikes and selling at 10-12x P/E ratios are highly appealing options.

My Takeaway: Still Bullish, Particularly On High Quality Names

With regional banks up 40% in a short period, I'm not as pound-the-table bullish on them as a group as I was a few months ago. It's not hard to see how the sector could correct here, particularly if the current wave of Covid is bad enough to cause an economic dip and a flight back into work-from-home stocks. Banks rallied with the vaccine news and could slide if there are complications between here and when the vaccines are widely-available. The amount of credit risk that has been merely deferred, rather than dealt with, remains an open question.

However, a ton of value remains in the community and regional banks, particularly for folks willing to look at individual names. Of the ones I've written up in 2020, I particularly like the outlooks for TFS Financial (TFSL), Washington Trust (WASH), Hingham (HIFS), and Northrim (NRIM) going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIFS,NRIM,TFSL,WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.