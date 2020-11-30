It seems to me the rumor is likely true because it is widespread, reasonably specific and it makes sense.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) has jumped up 37% on a rumor Salesforce.com (CRM) is poised to make a bid. An unusual jump on a rumor to say the least. As per the WSJ:

The companies could reach a deal within days—possibly by the time Salesforce reports its third-quarter financial results Tuesday, some of the people said. Slack, with a market value of more than $17 billion as of Wednesday morning, would be Salesforce’s largest acquisition ever. There is no guarantee the companies will reach an agreement.

The market seems really excited. The rumor is likely true although the companies involved are perfect clickbait. It is widespread. The WSJ has multiple sources. It makes a lot of sense from a strategic viewpoint. There are very few mergers where I believe in revenue synergies. Cost synergies tend to be much more realistic. In this case, I’d be highly optimistic about revenue synergies. The leading CRM platform combined with, what fellow contributor “not boring” refers to as, a company’s operating system should lead to great revenue synergies. Even if it only meant just a temporary but significant inflection in Slack’s growth rate.

Slack recently rolled out “Slack Connect.” On the most recent earnings call CEO Butterfield has been pounding the table on how great this feature is. Its basic function is that it allows different companies to communicate with each other through slack channels. Here’s Butterfield:

we also believe it serves as a key product differentiator and an important factor in retention. Connect provides a very rare combination in Enterprise software; A giant leap forward in both end user experience and security and compliance. Whereas so often customers are asked to trade one off for the other, we can provide both. In June, after an extensive open [data] period, we officially launched Slack Connect and released “multi-org shared channels,” which allows up to 20 organizations to share a single channel. This enabled a large number of new use cases and uptick was rapid. Marketing support and ongoing product improvements have added even more fuel to the fire.

Slack credits the feature for accelerating growth to 140% year-over-year in Q4 to over 200% in Q2. The pandemic is likely distorting things a bit but I don’t dispute it is an interesting feature. I’ve always liked Slack (but have been too old-school to buy) and figured it could create a pretty solid competitive advantage. Which is something I’m doubtful of with many of its SAAS brethren that are commanding even higher revenue multiples. A feature like this should naturally increase stickiness. In my opinion, Slack is priced on the low end of the range, to begin with. Likely to drive adoption and conquer an important beachhead in the enterprise space. A simple chat program I’d give almost zero credit for pricing power. But a mature Slack with a dominant market share and Slack Connect, that’s a platform I’d give credit for pricing power. Salesforce clearly has pricing power and a combination seems powerful.

The deal is feasible from a financial perspective. Although many SAAS businesses have been flying year-to-date on a work from home theme, Slack has not. Maybe because it went public in a direct listing which means fewer investment banks are cheering investors on to buy your stock. Maybe because Microsoft (MSFT) is increasingly viewed as a credible competitive threat through Teams. Fact is Slack, even after jumping on this rumor, only covered ⅔’s of the ground:

Data by YCharts

After the jump, Slack has a market cap of $23 billion and I think that’s around the minimum Salesforce would need to plunk down to get it done. The market is clearly betting it will be a little bit more. Slack has about $1.5 billion in cash and only $800 million in debt which is very little. The company has a negative EBITDA of $267 million but I don’t think that’s something to worry about. Revenue growth is very strong since the IPO. You could argue its linear profile is worrisome. Margins are high and with its business model, it is important to push for a strong market share. A strategy that’s very overused.

Data by YCharts

I pulled up Seeking Alpha’s data to look at Salesforce and it has a decent chunk of cash at $9 billion. Its EBITDA of $2 billion seems low to do a $24 billion+ deal. But the company has $19 billion in revenue and $14.5 billion in operating profit. Its margins look like it could probably muster a lot more EBITDA if it wanted to. However, Salesforce has only $6 billion in debt.

Salesforce.com has a history of acquisitions including ExactTarget, Demandware, MuleSoft, and Tableau. Price tags were no objection so I don’t think it’s going to fail over a few pennies.

For the long term what would worry me as a shareholder is all these high-multiple acquisitions of companies that were founded only a couple of years ago. If these acquisitions are actually borne out of necessity. Acquisitions to defend big tech’s moats in certain verticals, they aren’t a growth strategy. They are a cost of doing business. People will continue to fund and build new ventures that will need to be taken out on a continuous basis by Salesforce. I don’t think that’s the case here. I do like this deal. But it is an important threat to watch if you’re regularly investing in high multiple tech. As per BOX (BOX) Ceo Aaron Levie:

Another datapoint that gave me some pause is the insider selling register for Slack:

Source: BAMSEC

There are so many sales since the IPO I couldn’t even bring myself to post the entire 2020 list. Often I can easily include an overview of multiple years of insider buying and selling. There’s been no buying here by the way. 10b5-1 plans were running up until 11/23 for multiple execs. They made open market sales as recent as 11/02. It is very uncommon that execs engage in open market sales when they are engaging or about to engage in takeover talks.

CEO Butterfield and VCs control a majority of the company’s voting stock through supervoting shares. Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group Corp (OTCPK:SFTBY) controls 11% of the votes. Given its turbulent year, I wouldn’t be surprised if Masayoshi is interested, notwithstanding the 100-year plans and all that, to make a quick buck here.

The enormous jump in Slack’s share price may also derail things here. I do like this deal. I’ve taken a minor interest for now by selling an out-of-the-money put in a medium-term timeframe. I do think the odds are reasonably high we’ll see a deal here. I’m not convinced a major premium on top of what’s already priced in will be paid. I don’t see a bidding war, although I love those. The problem is that the primary alternative bidders are already under a lot of regulatory scrutinies and I could see this become another antitrust problem. That’s less of an issue for Salesforce. One of the more interesting deals of 2020 and I hope I’ll be writing additional notes as the situation progresses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.