Currently trading at 5-year historical PEG and PE NTM of 0.7x and 19.9x, respectively, VRTX's monopoly in cystic fibrosis is being grossly underappreciated by sell-side analysts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is my favorite biopharma stock currently. Currently trading at 5-year historical PEG and PE NTM of 0.7x and 19.9x, respectively, VRTX's monopoly in cystic fibrosis is being grossly underappreciated by sell-side analysts. My target price of $316 is derived from a 30% weight to my CompCo model and 70% weight to my DCF model, representing a 41% upside from the current price of $224.

Monopoly in Cystic Fibrosis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has developed a cure for cystic fibrosis and has approval to treat 90% of the 75,000 patient market, representing a $21Bn TAM, growing at a 24.4% CAGR till 2027 with patent exclusivity till 2037.

What is Cystic Fibrosis (CF)?

Most commonly caused by a mutation in CFTR gene which causes thick, sticky mucus in the lungs. It is a multi-system and progressive disease with a median age of death in the 30s.

Vertex's latest CF drug, Trikafta (in the U.S.) and Kaftrio (in the EU), has been given the designation of a miracle breakthrough drug by the FDA. It was approved in 3.5 years. For some context, in the drug development world, this is the equivalent of running a marathon in 40 minutes if the fastest a marathon can be run is 120 minutes.

Why Now?

VRTX, as a biopharma/tech company, has a strong history of outperforming the IBB (IBB), one of the most popular biotech ETFs, and the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past 4 years. Pay attention to the start of Jan. 2017 when VRTX underperformed briefly and how it has performed since.

Image Source: FactSet

Now, here is the opportunity. We always knew Vertex was a great company, and in fact, one that I wanted to own in my PA, but we couldn’t since it was always priced expensively. Recently, that changed, and now, there is a huge price dislocation of 21% that has occurred, allowing us to capitalize on 5-year historical low valuations.

Image Source: FactSet

Orphan Drug Designation

Orphan drug status is usually given to superior efficacy drugs treating patient populations of below 200K. All of VRTX’s current drugs have orphan drug status, and all the pipeline drugs are eligible. Benefits include an expedited clinical trial process, 25% of all clinical costs, including R&D covered, and exclusive marketing rights for 7 years. Vertex has patent exclusivity till 2037, and best of all, there will be little pushback on pricing under any political administration due to orphan drug status.

Image Source: FDA Website

Thesis 1: Competitive moat of monopoly in CF reinforced by orphan drug status and propelled by faster-than-expected international growth

My discussion with analysts has revealed a gross underappreciation for the strength of the CF franchise. Let’s not forget that Vertex is a monopoly, has patent exclusivity till 2037, and has orphan drug status for its entire franchise.

Image Source: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 2019 Annual Report

Specifically, after going through the several years of calls and reports, I have noticed management has not changed its estimate of the CF market, pegging it at 75,000. I estimate that the total number of patients over the next 5 years will be 97,000 instead of management’s very conservative estimate of 75,000, presenting an additional $4.8Bn opportunity.

Additionally, Vertex’s growth will be higher than anticipated due to its fast growing EU markets, which tend to lag the U.S. by 1-2 years. For context, Vertex’s revenue CAGR over the past 2 years in the EU has been 46%. Given the extraordinary efficacy of the new breakthrough CF drug, Trikafta in the U.S. and Kaftrio in the EU, the market will not only be rapidly penetrated but also expanded to new regions as indicated by the IR Director at Vertex such as Latin America and the Middle East.

Image Source: Vertex Investor Relations

Thesis 2: Strategic collaborations and acquisitions have made the pipeline robust with the potential to diversify revenue

My second thesis revolves around the strong internal and external R&D demonstrated by Vertex who will spend about 28% of its 2020 revenue in internal R&D. This aggressive push into R&D has opened exciting avenues for potential cures of complex, large-scale diseases like FSGS, a kidney disorder, and SCD, a blood disorder. Together, I estimate around a $9.5Bn TAM.

Image Source: Vertex Investor Relations

Vertex’s collaboration with CRISPR (CRSP), a gene editing company, is particularly promising. Usually, a patient has to have 17 blood transfusions for beta thalassemia. Vertex’s early study showed that, with CRISPR gene-editing, the patients could go without a transfusion for an average of 16 months! For sickle cell disease, the patient did not experience any vaso-occlusive crisis for nine months and has been termed as vertex’s best case scenario by IR.

Thesis 3: Elite fundamentals and the opportunity to own a monopoly at 5-year valuation lows after an adverse market overreaction

Finally, Vertex is in a rarefied atmosphere with $6.2Bn in cash and 0 debt. Its LTM rev has grown at 66% and is grossly mispriced. Currently, Vertex is trading at 5-year historical lows of PE and PEG NTM and is the cheapest, highest quality monopoly you could own anywhere in the market.

Image Source: FactSet

On 15th October, VRTX announced that, based on early data of its Phase II trial of VX-814 in Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), it is halting the trial and ending development of the drug. AATD is a genetic disease resulting in a missing liver protein. Consequently, the stock price fell 21%. After speaking with analysts at RBC and Oppenheimer, I think that a 21% correction is an overreaction and represents a buying opportunity since it does not change VRTX’s business materially for the following reasons:

A $12Bn loss (21% share price drop) in market value is significantly more than the potential sales VX-814 could have produced. Perhaps even more than its lifetime value. Management reiterated next-gen candidate VX-864 (sister drug) is differentiated chemically, metabolically, and on potency from failed drug VX-814; liver toxicology is most commonly compound-related, and animal models showing improving liver histology suggest the toxicity is not intrinsically mechanism-based. This does not rule out a potential drug with expected sales (by analysts) of $1Bn+, though this study is expected to complete in May 2021. “While we didn’t formerly assign any value to AATD, we believe this failure puts further pressure on expansion beyond CF. We have no substantive changes to make (to our model), even with program delays/ failures.” - Credit Suisse, 15th Oct 2020 Suggesting that the street has not priced in any expected pipeline value and, thus, in principle, any changes in trials cannot impact their models and, thus, the price targets (at least from DCF). Reduced price targets, in my opinion, highlight the herding effect where analysts find safety in following each others’ actions and reducing price targets together.

“I thought the stock reaction after the AAT setback was a bit overdone” - BofA, 29th Oct 2020

Just look at the sales and EPS growth for Vertex compared to its mid and large cap biotech peers like Alexion (ALXN), Amgen (AMGN), Biogen (BIIB), Gilead (GILD), and Regeneron (REGN). As a response to low share prices, the company has recently been authorized to buy back $500Mn.

Image Source: Oppenheimer Industry Note

Valuation

My price target of $316 is from the following split:

Image Source: Created by Author

Given the 5-year historical valuation lows, the price target represents an asymmetric return opportunity.

Image Source: Created by Author

From a valuation perspective, my price target of $316 is derived from 30% weight to CompCo and 70% weight to DCF. Given Vertex’s historical outperformance and high quality and well-protected business, I ascribe a 75th percentile PE in the CompCo against its mid and large cap biotech peers. For the DCF analysis, I use a WACC of 8.2%, which is conventional in biotech analysis, but note that this is higher than the average 7.5% WACC used by the street. My LTGR is 2.5%.

Conclusion

I'll conclude with a testimonial from patients using VRTX's breakthrough CF drug, Trikafta:

“There are no words to describe the feeling of taking deep breaths and having it travel through your entire body,” Donato wrote on a CF community blog after taking Trikafta. “That weekend, I found myself getting air into parts of my lungs that I haven’t felt since I was a child.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRTX.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All recommendations here are purely my own opinion and is intended for a general audience. Please perform your own due diligence and research for your specific financial circumstances before making an investment decision.