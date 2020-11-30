FMCB is a bright exception, thanks to its prudent management. While most banks have seen their earnings collapse this year, FMCB has grown its earnings per share 3.5%.

The entire financial sector has underperformed the broad market by a wide margin over the last 12 months, as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) has shed 5%, whereas the S&P 500 has gained 16% over this period. The key factor behind the underperformance is the pandemic, which will cause huge losses to most banks due to the default of their customers. During sell-offs of an entire sector, investors should identify the most resilient stocks of the sector. These stocks will easily endure the downturn and will highly reward investors in the subsequent recovery. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) is one of the highest-quality banks, with exceptional resilience, and thus it has great upside off its depressed stock price.

Business overview

F&M Bank operates 32 branches across the Central Valley and East Bay areas in California. It is the 13th largest bank lender to agriculture in the U.S. and the largest community bank lender to agriculture west of the Rocky Mountains. In addition, F&M Bank has paid dividends for 85 consecutive years and has grown its dividend for 55 consecutive years. It is thus a Dividend King. This exceptional dividend record is a testament to the high quality of the bank, which results from its exemplary management.

The coronavirus crisis has severely hurt most banks, as it has caused a fierce recession, which has led many customers of banks, both corporate and individuals, to default on their loans. The unemployment rate jumped from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April, and despite the reopening of the economy, it is still much higher than it was before the pandemic, at 6.9%. As a result, numerous individuals have defaulted on their loans this year.

However, thanks to its prudent and conservative management, F&M Bank has proved exceptionally resilient this year. While most banks incurred material loan losses in the second quarter, which was marked by unprecedented lockdowns, F&M Bank posted provisions for loan losses equal to only 1.8% of its portfolio.

Another headwind from the pandemic for all the banks is the environment of record-low interest rates, which the Fed has pursued in order to stimulate the economy. Due to the aggressive interest rate cuts in the second quarter, the net interest margin of F&M Bank shrank from 4.5% in last year's quarter to 3.8% but the interest income of the bank marginally increased thanks to the high growth of its interest-earning assets. As a result, F&M Bank grew its earnings per share 0.6% in the most adverse quarter it has faced in decades.

A similar trend was witnessed in the third quarter as well. As a result, F&M Bank has grown its earnings per share 3.5% in the first nine months of the year, from $52.64 to $54.49. As the vast majority of banks have incurred a steep decrease in their earnings this year, the performance of F&M Bank is certainly outstanding and confirms the high quality of its management. To provide a perspective, Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) have seen their earnings per share plunge 85% and 41%, respectively, this year. It is also remarkable that F&M Bank has a total capital ratio of 13.1% and tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.5%, which result in the highest possible regulatory classification of "well capitalized".

Resilience to recessions

As mentioned above, F&M Bank has proved by far one of the most resilient banks in the ongoing downturn, which has been caused by the pandemic. In addition, the bank exhibited outstanding resilience in the previous fierce downturn of the financial sector, namely the Great Recession. In that downturn, most banks incurred hefty losses, but F&M Bank posted just an 11% decrease in its earnings per share. Moreover, the bank returned to its pre-crisis earnings in just two years and has grown its earnings per share at a 10.4% average annual rate over the last decade. It has also managed to grow its earnings every single year except for one over the last decade. This enviable consistency is another testament to the strength of its business model.

Investors should also be aware that most banks prefer to operate with high leverage. This business model usually offers high earnings growth during booming economic periods. However, whenever a recession shows up, this business model results in excessive losses, which offset a significant portion of the earnings generated during the booming periods. Consequently, the long-term returns of these banks are negatively affected.

In addition, these banks cannot maintain multi-year dividend growth records, as most of them are forced to cut their dividends due to the collapse in their earnings during recessions. This is not the case for F&M Bank, which has always pursued a much more conservative business strategy, with much lower leverage. The strategy of F&M Bank may have resulted in slower growth during booming economic periods, but it has also resulted in outstanding resilience during recessions. This helps explain the impressive dividend growth record of F&M Bank, which has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years and thus belongs to the group of Dividend Kings, which includes only 29 stocks.

Valuation - expected return

As already mentioned, the market has punished the entire financial sector due to the coronavirus crisis, which has caused material loan losses and record-low interest rates. As a result, F&M Bank is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of only 9.9. This is much lower than the 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3 of the stock.

As soon as the pandemic subsides, F&M Bank is likely to revert to its historical valuation level. The pandemic is likely to subside the latest at the second half of next year thanks to the worldwide distribution of effective vaccines. Even if one wants to be conservative, one should rest assured that the pandemic will subside the latest in two years, either thanks to vaccines or (in the negative scenario) the natural immunization of the global population. If the stock of F&M Bank reverts to its historical valuation level in two years, it will enjoy a 44% (=14.3/9.9 -1) rally off its current depressed price.

This expected return is undoubtedly attractive. Even better, this return has not priced the earnings growth of F&M Bank. The company has grown its earnings per share at a 10.4% average annual rate over the last decade. Even in 2020, which is the most adverse year for banks in the last decade, F&M Bank has grown its earnings per share 3.5%. Therefore, if the company continues growing its earnings in the next two years, its shareholders will enjoy a double reward; higher earnings and a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Even if one wants to be conservative and assumes no earnings growth, the aforementioned return that results merely from the normalization of the earnings multiple of the stock is certainly attractive.

Final thoughts

When an entire sector incurs a downturn, investors should identify the highest-quality, most resilient stocks of the sector, which will easily endure the downturn and will greatly reward their shareholders in the subsequent recovery. F&M Bank certainly fits this description. Thanks to its conservative management, it is one of the highest-quality banks and hence it will easily endure the coronavirus crisis and will greatly reward investors whenever the pandemic subsides.

The only caveat is the low trading volume of the stock. This means that investors cannot invest huge amounts of capital on this stock. Nevertheless, the stock has enough trading volume for a decent stake for most individual investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.