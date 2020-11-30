Record Ex-Dividend Dates This Week - Preparing For A Special Christmas Gift

Additionally, I'll give you some insights into my retirement portfolio and share my thoughts and experiences about individual companies with you.

Introduction

Every week I prepare an overview of the upcoming ex-dividend dates. This week, it was hard work because there is an unbelievable number of companies that will go ex-dividend. Since I always double-check the data and yields, it took me a long time to generate the overview. But now it is finished, and I am happy to share it with you all. Among all the companies, some investment ideas might generate a juicy dividend income stream. We even have several companies that pay a special dividend and give you a great Christmas gift in challenging times. I will show the dates first and then provide some more specific thoughts on some companies. Enjoy!

Ex-Dividend Dates

As usual, you will find the names of the companies with tickers on the far left. In the right columns, you can see the payment date and the current dividend yield. The yield can vary to the yield when you read this article, as it only shows the value of Friday.

Company Payout Date Yield Monday, November 30, 2020 Aegon NV (AEB) December 15, 2020 4.08% Ball (BLL) December 15, 2020 0.62% Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) December 15, 2020 3.95% CoreLogic (CLGX) December 15, 2020 1.70% Cowen Inc. (COWN) December 15, 2020 1.32% eBay Inc. (EBAY) December 18, 2020 1.27% Kellogg Co. (K) December 15, 2020 3.60% The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) December 15, 2020 3.10% Kronos Worldwide (KRO) December 10, 2020 5.11% Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) December 24, 2020 2.75% ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) December 15, 2020 2.58% McKesson (MCK) January 01, 2021 0.94% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) December 15, 2020 2.35% Realty Income Corp. (O) December 15, 2020 4.46% Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) December 15, 2020 0.52% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) December 15, 2020 1.50% The Wendy's Co. (WEN) December 15, 2020 1.26% Tiffany & Co. (TIF) December 22, 2020 1.76% Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) December 15, 2020 3.48% Tuesday, December 01, 2020 Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) December 15, 2020 3.36% Christian Dior (OTCPK:CHDRY)(OTCPK:CHDRF) December 03, 2020 1.07% Costco Wholesale (COST) December 11, 2020 2.50% Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) December 23, 2020 0.56% Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) December 16, 2020 1.44% Goldman Sachs (GS) December 30, 2020 2.11% Everest (RE) December 23, 2020 2.50% Fastenal (FAST) December 22, 2020 0.80% Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) January 14, 2021 0.54% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) December 22, 2020 1.10% Jack in the Box (JACK) December 18, 2020 1.80% Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF)/(OTCPK:LVMUY) December 03, 2020 0.90% McCormick & Co. (MKC) January 10, 2021 1.48% Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) December 16, 2020 1.82% Schlumberger (SLB) January 14, 2021 2.26% Wednesday, December 02, 2020 Avista Corp. (AVA) December 15, 2020 4.14% Home Depot Inc. (HD) December 17, 2020 2.21% Halliburton Co. (HAL) December 23, 2020 1.01% Linde plc (LIN) December 17, 2020 1.52% The Mosaic Co. (MOS) December 17, 2020 0.89% Qualcomm (QCOM) December 17, 2020 1.80% Suncor Energy (SU) December 24, 2020 3.80% Thursday, December 03, 2020 Analog Devices (ADI) December 15, 2020 1.82% Bank of America (BAC) December 24, 2020 2.48% BlackRock (BLK) December 21, 2020 2.16% Brown-Forman (BF.A) January 04, 2021 0.96% Churchill Downs (CHDN) January 06, 2021 0.34% Dominion Energy (D) December 20, 2020 3.17% Eaton Vance (EV) December 18, 2020 0.60% First Merchants (FRME) December 18, 2020 2.95% Genuine Parts (GPC) January 01, 2021 3.19% Harley-Davidson (HOG) December 18, 2020 0.20% Kimberly-Clark (KMB) January 05, 2021 3.04% Mueller Industries (MLI) December 18, 2020 1.18% Nvidia (NVDA) December 29, 2020 0.12% PepsiCo (PEP) January 07, 2021 2.85% Waste Management (WM) December 18, 2020 1.80% Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) December 1, 2020 2.92% Friday, December 04, 2020 AMETEK Inc. (AME) December 24, 2020 0.60% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) December 22, 2020 1.23% Nike (NKE) December 29, 2020 0.83%

As I said before, this time, there was a record number of ex-dividend dates. Below you will find some thoughts on selected companies.

Special dividends for the Christmas time

Some companies are very generous to their shareholders and pay special dividends in addition to the regular dividend schedule, which will be the case for several companies in the coming week. Companies that pay a special dividend this week are Costco Wholesale, Fastenal, and Eaton Vance.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale is one of the world's largest wholesalers but has a different business model than Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Costco Wholesale supplies small stores or companies with special offers of limited and selected branded products, whereby the company wants to ensure that customers receive quality products at low prices. The company also operates warehouses for regional retailers. A membership with Costco is a prerequisite for purchasing. Costco Wholesale Corporation has only paid a dividend since 2004 but has increased the dividend every year.

Furthermore, the company distributes a special dividend more often, e. g., in 2013, 2015, and 2018. Now it is time again. The company will pay a special dividend of USD 10 per share on December 11.

Dividend yield excluding special dividend: 0.72 percent

Dividend yield of special dividend: 2.5 percent

Combined yield: 3.72 percent

Payout ratio without special dividend: 28 percent

5 Year growth rate: 14 percent

1 Year growth rate: 9 percent.

The dividend yield is relatively low, excluding the special dividend. On the other hand, Costco is shining with a respectable double-digit annual payout growth and a low payout ratio. If you had invested ten years ago, your yield on cost would be almost 5 percent. On top of that, you would enjoy a price gain of nearly 250 percent.

Fundamentally, however, Costco is overvalued. At fair value based on the expected adjusted earnings at the end of the fiscal year 2023, we see a downside potential of over 20 percent. Combined with the relatively low dividend yield and the P/E ratio of 35, Costco is not an obligatory buy for me.

Fair value calculation Costco, DividendStocks.Cash

Fastenal

Fastenal will also pay a special dividend of USD 0.40 per share. Payout day is Tuesday, December 1. Fastenal's core business is the manufacture of screws and fasteners. The company also sells paints, keys and sealants, cleaning products, batteries, and other building materials. The last special dividend was some time ago. The last time Fastenal distributed a special dividend was in 2009, 2001, and 2013.

Dividend yield excluding special dividend: 2.08 percent

Dividend yield of special dividend: 0.8 percent

Combined yield: 2.88 percent

Payout ratio without special dividend: 68 percent

5 Year growth rate: 11.71 percent.

1 Year growth rate: 14.94 percent.

Fastenal also shows what high dividend increases can achieve. With a 20-year investment, the current yield on cost is 27 percent. So every year, you get 27 percent of your initial investment from 20 years ago into your account. The current initial yield without a special dividend of over 2 percent is not all that unattractive. Especially if you take into account the high annual increases. But there are also downsides. For example, the payout ratio is relatively high at just under 70 percent. Fastenal is also valued very lofty and has a forward P/E ratio for the end of 2023 of just under 30. Considering its fair value based on expected adjusted earnings for the end of 2023, we have a downside potential of 4 percent.

Nevertheless, impressive at Fastenal is the balance sheet, which might be worth this premium. The company has a debt ratio of under 30 percent. Assets of USD 3.7 billion offset the total debt, including liabilities of just USD 1.22 billion. The company has also reduced the number of outstanding shares since 2005 from 607 million to currently 576 million. All in all, it is, therefore, a quality investment for which you have to pay a premium price.

Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance manages investment funds and is active in general asset management for high net worth individuals and institutions. Through its subsidiaries and other affiliated companies, Eaton Vance manages active equity, income, and alternative strategies in various investment styles and asset classes. The company will pay a special dividend of USD 4.25 on December 18, the second special dividend after 2013.

The current dividend scoreboard looks as follows:

Dividend yield excluding special dividend: 2.19 percent

Dividend yield of special dividend: 0.60 percent

Combined yield: 2.79 percent

Payout ratio without special dividend: 39.88 percent

5 Year growth rate: 9.38 percent

1 Year growth rate: 5.26 percent.

Eaton Vance has certainly suffered from the coronavirus pandemic this year. EPS fell from USD 3.5 per share last year to USD 1.21 this year. Cash flow was less affected, falling only from USD 4.77 last year to USD 3.52, which leaves enough room for the added dividend of just under USD 2 per share. Next year's profit is expected to rise again to 3.53, which is higher than last year. The signs are, therefore, pointing to growth.

Morgan Stanley (MS) recognized this too and decided to buy Eaton Vance for USD 7 billion. Eaton Vance shareholders will receive USD 28.25 per share in cash and a 0.5833 share of Morgan Stanley per Eaton Vance share, resulting in a total amount of about USD 56.50 per share. Currently, the share price is over 15 percent above the price paid by Morgan Stanley, which makes the company appear overvalued. The fair value based on the expected adjusted earnings for next year also signals a downside risk of 8 percent.

A fundamental battle: PepsiCo vs. Coca-Cola

This week, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo also go ex-dividend. Both stocks are extremely popular among dividend investors. But which company is currently the better investment? Let's have a look.

Revenue & EPS estimates

Although forecasts are always somewhat uncertain, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola are defensive companies, so a forecast for the next two to three years is quite reasonable. We can see here that both companies are relatively even in terms of profit and revenue development. PepsiCo is expected to grow more in terms of earnings. Coca-Cola will be able to increase its sales somewhat more strongly. However, there is not a big difference.

Balance sheets

A closer look at the balance sheets also reveals no red flags. Both companies have a debt ratio above 50 percent. PepsiCo is even slightly above 60 percent. In return, the company is sitting on its shares worth almost USD 40 billion, which is almost half as much as all debts, including liabilities. The cash pile of almost USD 10 billion also makes PepsiCo a rock-solid investment. But Coca-Cola is in an even better position. Treasury stocks worth more than USD 50 billion could offset more than half of Coca-Cola's debt pile of USD 80 billion (including liabilities). Additionally, the company is sitting on a cash pile of more than USD 21 billion.

Debt to total assets and amortization power for PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Dividend scoreboards

Both companies also have comparable dividend values. Below you will find the dividend scoreboards of both companies.

PepsiCo

Dividend yield: 2.84 percent

Years of dividend growth: 48 Years

Payout ratio: 74.16 percent

5 Year growth rate: 8.41 percent

1 Year growth rate: 5.05 percent.

Coca-Cola:

Dividend yield: 3.10 percent

Years of dividend growth: 58 Years

Payout ratio: 86 percent

5 Year growth rate: 5.57 percent

1 Year growth rate: 2.50 percent.

As you can see, both values do not take much. Sure, Coca-Cola has a slightly better dividend yield and more years with increases on the back. Conversely, Pepsi has a slightly better payout ratio and higher increases. The lower payout ratio and slightly higher increases can make a big difference in the long run. For example, the 5-year yield on cost at PepsiCo is just over 4 percent. At Coca-Cola, the 5-year yield on cost is under 3.8 percent. It becomes even clearer if we look back even further. For example, the 10-year yield on cost at PepsiCo is 6.1 percent. At Coca-Cola, the 10-year yield on cost is 5.1 percent. However, it is also noticeable at Pepsi that the annual increases are lower. This naturally reduces the compound interest effect in the medium and especially long term.

Fair value calculation PepsiCo and Coca-Cola

It is almost boring ( as the companies' business model), but even when looking at fair values, no real differences are revealed. Based on historical multiples, both companies are currently clearly overvalued. Both companies have a P/E ratio just below 30.

Fair value calculation Pepsi, DividendStocks.Cash

In my opinion, such multiples are too high for rather slow-growing companies. This is also shown in comparison to the historical values.

Both companies have been valued lower and lower in recent years. Against this background, it may take some time before growth leads to the companies growing into the fair valuation.

Fair value calculation Coca-Cola, DividendStocks.Cash

Conclusion

From my perspective, neither of the two companies is a strong buy right now. Nevertheless, I had bought several tranches of PepsiCo over the past months. Essentially, the better dividend scoreboard was the decisive factor for me.

However, with both companies, you should benefit from their increasing revenues and profits in the long term. Both are rock-solid companies and a good option for any retirement portfolio.

Realty Income still has the COVID-19 discount, but for how long?

With all these overvalued companies, it almost looks as if the recent rally has pushed most stocks into overvaluation. But there are still these undervalued shares or at least fair valued shares, and I want to point one out. So just take a look at Realty Income. The company is still 20 percent below its pre-COVID-19 high of USD 82.44. With the vaccines before our eyes and only one winter ahead of us, in which COVID-19 will rage, the reason for the current discount could disappear soon.

At the height of the crisis, I put a large tranche of Realty Income into my portfolio. However, I still have some dry powder. And even though the stock has risen considerably since the COVID-19 low, it still offers an interesting buying opportunity.

The company is currently only slightly overvalued compared to the fair value based on the adj. FFO. If we look at the expected adj. FFO for the end of 2023, there is even a double-digit upside potential.

Fair value calculation Realty Income, DividendStocks.Cash

The dividend scoreboard also currently looks better for Realty Income than for PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. This applies both to the current dividend yield and the growth rates.

Dividend yield: 4.46 percent

Years of dividend growth: 26 Years (since 1994)

Payout ratio: 84 percent

5 Year growth rate: 4.38 percent

1 Year growth rate: 3.08 percent.

Conclusion

There are good buying opportunities every week. Of course, it is easier to find bargains when the courses crash. But even in times like these, it can be worth keeping an eye on the market, and ex-dividend dates are a good way to screen companies regularly. It is crucial not to look at what everyone is buying because to follow the herd means to run after the asses. Thus, you should always carry out your due diligence. Do not look at the expectation of rising share prices but at the expectation of reliable profitability and rising cash flows, which is what a sensible businessman who thinks long term with his own company does. Look at your holdings like a businessman looks at his companies. Think long term and diversify. Time does the rest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, KMB, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.