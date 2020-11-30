Mea Culpa (The ETF Trader And Investor For Thanksgiving Week)

The underlying data is still pointing towards a profit-taking sell-off followed by a return to the rally.

However, the underlying technicals of the market are still pointing towards a correction.

Despite negative developments in the number of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, markets have rallied due to positive vaccine news.

I've been pretty bearish for the last few months. On November 9, I titled this weekly review Don't Expect This Rally to Continue (which was immediately followed by Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine news) while last week it was titled, Grinding Gains at Best Through Year-End. The markets, however, have moved higher in two patterns:

The three bottom charts and upper left chart are all the larger-cap indexes. Three of the four consolidated the Spring rally in a sideways or triangle pattern. After Pfizer announced its vaccine news, prices spiked and then consolidated sideways, with the exception of the QQQ (middle bottom). However, smaller-caps (top row, three on the right) all rallied strongly.

The question now becomes, what did I miss?

Let's begin with the key fundamental reason for my short-term bearishness - the rising number of virus cases. I argued this would lead to more quarantines and lockdowns, resulting in lower economic growth. Unfortunately, this is still the case. According to the Washington Post's Coronavirus tracking site, cases and deaths are still spiking. Here's the chart of the number of cases:

Total daily virus cases

This has led a number of jurisdictions to impose (and in some cases, re-impose) economic limiting measures. I thought this news would be sufficiently negative to trigger a sell-off.

That didn't happen. Why not? Because in the space of a few weeks, three companies announced very positive vaccine news. Pfizer's vaccine should be approved for emergency authorization within weeks, which will likely happen with the other vaccines as well. A recent news story stated that the first vaccines should be administered before year-end - which is less than five weeks away.

A second fundamental factor was political: On November 23, the GSA announced that funds would be released for the transfer of power. (See here for more detail). This, combined with the nomination of Janet Yellen to the Treasury Department was perceived as bullish.

Instead of selling off on negative virus news, the markets discounted future growth that would occur after the vaccine was more widely distributed, probably starting mid to late 1Q21. The settling of the presidential election combined with the nomination of an experienced hand at Treasury also soothed markets. These developments allowed traders to see through the short-term issues of rising cases to longer-term growth prospects (A point I made earlier this week). This is a very common occurrence in the equity markets; it explains why equity indexes are a leading economic indicator.

The virus issue, however, hasn't gone away. In fact, it will likely get worse during the next few weeks. The Thanksgiving holiday was the busiest travel day of the year since the pandemic began, leading many experts to predict that there will be a sharp rise in cases and deaths. As this news continues, the prospects of future growth may become less important than the immediacy of worsening pandemic news.

Now let's turn to the technical factors which are still very much in play. Let's start by looking at the relationship between the major index ETFs and the percentage of stocks above the 50 and 200-day EMA:

QQQ with the percentage of stocks above the 200 day EMA (middle panel) and 50-day EMA (bottom panel).

The one time both percentages were near current levels was in early 2018 (the first green area on the left). And that preceded a sharp sell-off. There are other times when the percentage of stocks above the 50-day EMA has been high and the index has continued to rally. But in those situations, the percentage of stocks above the 200-day EMA was lower. Now the combined reading is still saying a sell-off could be in the cards.

SPY with the percentage of stocks above the 200-day EMA (middle panel) and 50-day EMA (bottom panel).

The same situation exists with the SPY. Currently, the percentage of stocks above the 200 and 50-day EMA are at their highest levels in the last three years. In 2019, combined high readings of both percentages preceded sell-offs. However, that wasn't the case in 2018 (the area in red).

Underneath the index rallies, a large number of stocks have also rallied strongly, which is great. But at some point, traders will start taking some of these profits, leading to lower stock prices.

The second issue is that the markets are very stretched from a momentum perspective. Let me explain what that term means. When it comes to looking at charts, I keep it very basic: price, volume, and EMAs, which, combined with volume, provides a great deal of useful information. However, EMAs can be manipulated into an oscillator called the MACD - the moving average convergence divergence index:

The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages ages of prices. The MACD was developed by Gerald Appel, publisher of Systems and Forecasts. The MACD is the difference between a 26-day and a 12-day exponential moving average. A 9-day exponential moving average, called the "signal" (or "trigger") line, is plotted on top of the MACD to show buy/sell opportunities. (Appel specifies exponential moving averages as percentages, as explained on page 208. Thus, he refers to these three moving averages as 7.5 percent, 15 percent, and 20 percent, respectively.) Steven B. Achelis. Technical Analysis from A to Z, 2nd Edition (p. 199). Kindle Edition.

When I use the term "stretched" I'm referring to the relationship between short and longer-term EMA trends. "Stretched" means that the short-term trend has been rallying a sharp pace, pulling the longer-term trend with it. At some point, the short-term trend slows down. Think of this like a rubber-band or bungee-cord that's stretched; there's only so far either can go before they either break or have to return to a less stretched position.

The weekly charts of the major averages are incredibly stretched from a momentum perspective:

SPY weekly chart

The SPYs MACD is at its highest level in 20-years, as is...

QQQ weekly chart

... the QQQ.

IWM weekly

The IWM's MACD is going parabolic, as is...

IJH Weekly

... the IJH's and... IWC

... the IWC's.

The same situation exists on a number of weekly charts for the major sector ETF - incredibly high momentum readings.

These sharp momentum readings play into the very unique nature of this recession. Most recessions start gradually followed by a contraction and then expansion, lasting 12-24 months. This slowdown stands in sharp contrast: it was self-imposed as governments slammed the brakes on their respective economies for health reasons. Countries then provided the economic remedy in near real-time. In the US, the Fed lowered rates, initiated a number of lending programs, and started bond-buying operations. Congress passed a $3 trillion stimulus measure. All this happened in the period of a few months. While 2Q20 GDP showed the sharpest contraction on record, 3Q GDP had the sharpest increase on record. Stock simply followed suit.

Finally, the underlying sector rotation within the smaller-caps indexes is weakening. As I've mentioned, I think of this data as the scaffolding or frame of the markets. The broader indexes can only rally when the underlying sectors are also moving higher.

Relative Rotation Graph of the major sectors relative to the IWM from Stockcharts.com

There are no sectors outperforming relative to the IWM. And all the sectors that were improving are now headed south towards the lagging sector.

Relative rotation graph of the major sectors relative to the IJH from Stockcharts.com.

The same situation exists for the IJH.

Relative rotation graph from stockcharts.com for the IWC

Only industrials are in the leading quadrant relative to the IWC, and that sector is about to move into the weakening quadrant. Also note that all sectors that were in the improving sector are now headed towards the lagging sector.

So, where does that leave the analysis? I don't have a good answer to that. However, here are what I think are the salient points:

Fundamentally, the US economy is either at the tail end of a recession or the beginning of a new expansion. We won't know for sure until the NBER formally dates the recession and expansion. But this is the historical spot where the stock market would start a long rally that lasted as long as the expansion (or maybe a touch shorter). The stock market has compressed its standard recession and expansion behavior into a few months. Rather than selling-off and then rallying during a 12-24 month period, the market has sold-off and rallied in 6 months. It's still possible that a post-Thanksgiving rise in virus cases could lead to a very difficult few months. Rising cases would lead to rising hospitalizations, forcing locales to implement economic restricting measures. This news could drown out positive vaccine news. Technically, the market is still in a position where a short-term, profit-taking sell-off is likely. The percentage of stocks above their respective 50 and 200-day EMAs is historically very high; the weekly charts are very stretched from a momentum perspective. The performance of the sectors underlying the smaller-cap indexes is deteriorating.

I'm still not sure how all these elements line up for now. But the market will let us know soon enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.