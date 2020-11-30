It would not be an exaggeration to say that Hugo Boss AG (OTCQX:BOSSY) bore the brunt of the coronavirus crisis this year, almost like no other luxury player. The pandemic has not simply hamstrung its nascent recovery/growth story – it eliminated more than a billion euros from its equity value. After the precipitous price decline in March, investors have been slowly but steadily returning, but while the German market has ultimately erased all the losses and is up ~1.5% since November 2019, the embattled Hugo Boss is down by over 37% on Xetra, which also makes it the worst performer in the peer group composed of Capri Holdings (CPRI), PVH (PVH), Ralph Lauren (RL), and Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), let alone bellwethers like Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF), which is up by ~11% on Euronext Paris.

Data by YCharts

But, is there a silver lining? Certainly, yes. The company’s digital sales are still growing by leaps and bounds, thanks to the established schedule of hugoboss.com expansion to new countries that it has been following and also resilient momentum in the concession business. Besides, one of its markets – Mainland China – has recuperated quickly and will likely bolster the overall sales performance going forward. The firm has also managed to deliver FCF in 9M20, even despite plummeting sales and profits, thus protecting the balance sheet and securing a strong foundation for post-crisis growth. After all, depressed multiples point, there is a value opportunity. Is all of that not enough? Let us delve deeper.

Even before the COVID-19, the company’s growth story was patchy

The woes of Hugo Boss have not emerged of late. After years of gains since the Great Recession, the price peaked in April 2015 and, after that, fell off the cliff. In 2016, bulls returned, but only to quickly retreat in 2018. There were a plethora of reasons for that.

In the 2010s, the company made some costly branding missteps, creating BOSS Green and BOSS Orange. It proved to be a mistake, as it led to weaker margins and revenues. It acknowledged the mistake, and in 2018, it undertook measures to recalibrate the brand architecture to bolster the top line and win back investor confidence. But the year appeared to be challenging, as too hot summer in Europe put brakes on sales, thus inventory rose and net cash flow fell. In 2019, protests in Hong Kong resulted in a sharp revenue contraction in the city, which also took a toll on the consolidated top line. Lackluster sales in North America added to difficulties. All these were in place for some time, and the pandemic only exacerbated the headwinds.

And 2020 turned out to be an utter disaster. In early March, when the pandemic was gaining momentum but had not climbed closer to a peak yet, and investors coped with uncertainty, the company expected flat or 2% higher sales for 2020 (with the effects of IFRS 16 included). The scenario looked plausible, but in Q1, currency-adjusted sales were down by 17%; in Q2, sales fell by 59%. The dividend, which I considered to be relatively sustainable in the base case without the pandemic factored in, and which was even increased in March, was suspended in April as sales cratered.

I also should remark that, a year ago, BOSSY even had a medium-term outlook: in the 3Q19 investor presentation, the company promised a 5-7% group sales CAGR in 2018-2022, combined with a 15% EBIT margin in the medium term (slides 23, 28). Basically, from the year-ago guidance, only online business growth targets remain intact (4x increase by 2022, promised on slide 24 of the 3Q19 presentation and on slide 18 of the 3Q20 presentation), while other plans were shattered by the coronavirus.

Now, what is my rationale for being cautiously bullish?

Dismal Q3 results, but the dawn is looming

Earlier this November, Hugo Boss presented the Q3 results. There are a plethora of reasons not to be happy about them, from a 24% decline in currency-adjusted sales precipitated by the lockdowns to an 83% drop in EBIT to only €15 million. Anyway, there are also reasons to be optimistic.

Of course, the figures were lackluster, but at the moment, I see no point in focusing on past performance. The market is increasingly more concerned with the scale of the economic upturn in 2021, and the data on the daily COVID-19 cases, together with the return of almost draconian measures, are not capable to stop the rally. So, let me touch on the positives.

In fact, the pandemic changed little regarding the essential growth drivers of BOSSY. First and foremost, online is gaining momentum as the company expands its geographical footprint. During Q3, its online sales surged by 66% on the back of the combination of higher traffic and improved conversion rates both in the cases of hugoboss.com and concession business (slide 5). Also, the footprint expansion was in full throttle: 24 more countries were added in June and August. The growth is set to continue, as, in 2021, online stores are due to launch in Russia, South Korea, Turkey, etc. (slide 21) And as I said above, the medium-term growth target remains intact.

Next, the sales expansion in Mainland China is in full swing. Even during the dismal Q3, they jumped by 27%, while revenues in the overall Asia/Pacific region fell by 14% due to the persisting effects of the coronavirus-induced economic softness. Of course, Mainland China is not Hugo Boss’s biggest market regarding contribution to the top line (only 7% in 2019), and the sales trajectory in the EMEA still matters most. However, its outperformance, compared to other regions, will clearly help the company to recover more quickly in 2021.

Also, despite the compression of EBIT, BOSSY ended 9M 2020 with a material cash flow surplus. The company itself estimated FCF to be €109 million, but intricacies of IFRS accounting are not to be overlooked here. The company includes interest paid/received into financing activities (page 19 of the Q3 statement), while it defines FCF as the difference between net CFFO and cash used in investing activities, but I do believe we should not ignore interest in the FCF equation. So, the adjusted figure is €91 million, which is still a solid result.

Finally, medium-term growth seems likely. According to the analyst consensus estimates compiled by Vara Research, sales might climb to €2.38 billion, which implies an 18.5% rebound from the 2020 anticipated nadir of €2 billion.

No cracks in the financial position

For recessionary times, the robustness of the balance sheet takes center stage. Hugo Boss was prepared for an economic downswing, with a moderate share of debt in the capital structure and a significant cash pile. Sure, it cannot compete with Ralph Lauren regarding the balance sheet power, as RL has a cash pile almost equal to its shareholder equity, but it still has €123 million in cash & cash equivalents, which account for 45% of the total debt, and D/E of only 36%.

Final thoughts

Hugo Boss was not a market darling in the late 2010s and 2020. After years of outperformance, its market value went into a tailspin in 2015. In H2 2016 – H1 2018, the stock price was on a tear, but then, bears prevailed again. Why? In fact, in the late 2010s and this year, it had consistently failed to reach its own financial targets, but mostly due to reasons outside of its control. At the moment, it has no precise target total revenue growth rates, at all. But, does that imply the share price must be depressed forever? I doubt that.

At the moment, the company is trading at 3.9x Price/Interest-adjusted cash flow, while PVH has a 6.3x multiple, and RL's ratio is almost 12x (there is no point in using P/E as IFRS net income is sub-zero). BOSSY has simply fallen too far, and I see no justification for its short-term underperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.