Despite Pfizer, Moderna And AstraZeneca COVID-19 Progress, Vaccine Developers Still Present Interesting Investment Opportunities

All four companies present contrasting investment opportunities. Novavax offers perhaps the greatest risk / reward, Vaxart the most unique opportunity, and the two MRNA developers present more than a COVID-19 vaccine.

After discussing the late stage candidates close to approval, in this article I look at three opportunities amongst the field of developers the media has briefly forgotten about.

However, laws of supply and demand dictate that all developers that have showed signs of efficacy or a successful approach ought to benefit from high levels of interest.

After Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca released their interim data from COVID-19 vaccine trials, many might think the market would be saturated with vaccine developer news.

Background - 3 Vaccines Release Data and Get Ready For Delivery - But Demand Still Outstrips Supply

For the past three Mondays in a row, the stock market's weekly performance has been dictated by events that have occurred just a couple of hours before the opening bell.

On 9th November, it was the news, jointly announced by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), that interim data released from registrational Phase 3 trials of its messenger-RNA-based COVID vaccine BNT162 had revealed >90% efficacy in preventing SARS-COV2 with no serious safety events observed. The analysis was based on 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 43,538 trial participants had been enrolled.

The following week (16th November) it was Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) turn to wow the markets with a >90% efficacy data readout from its own pivotal trial of its MRNA COVID vaccine candidate MRNA-1273, based on 95 cases of COVID-19, of which 90 occurred in the placebo arm of the trial and just five in the vaccine arm. Once again, there were no safety issues observed, and importantly, no severe cases confirmed in the vaccine arm (it is thought that one severe case was observed in Pfizer's vaccine arm).

As I have discussed in a recent note on Moderna the results exceeded even the most optimistic expectations, and as you might expect, the stock prices of both Moderna and BioNTech - the architects of the messenger-RNA programming science that has delivered such impressive results - have been buoyant.

S&P 500 past month performance vs vaccine developers BNTX, MRNA, PFE, AZN.

Last week, it was AstraZeneca's (AZN) turn to announce interim trial results, which were perhaps more in line with the kind of data analysts and vaccine watchers had been expecting. A little confusion, and mixed, but generally encouraging efficacy, with few safety concerns. When AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose one month later, in 2,741 patients, efficacy was reported as 90%, but when two full doses were used one month apart, in 8,895 patients, efficacy levels fell to 62% - giving an overall efficacy of 70% - still some way above the 50% efficacy bar set by the US government.

AstraZeneca's vaccine - developed at the University of Oxford in the UK and in collaboration with spin-out company Vaccitech, and trialed in the UK and Brazil as opposed to the US - does not use MRNA technology. Instead it uses a more traditional approach - employing a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that contains the genetic material of the SARS-COV-2 Spike protein - the same protein that all COVID vaccines seek to introduce into the human body in order for it to start producing antibodies.

Although some doubt has been cast as to whether AstraZeneca's data will be sufficient to secure an approval in the US, both Moderna and Pfizer are supremely confident of securing an FDA Emergency Use Authorisation based on efficacy and safety data, have meetings scheduled with the FDA for early-to-mid December, and expect to start a live vaccination programme before the end of the year. AstraZeneca - which are operating a not-for-profit approach to their vaccine rollout - are expected to direct their efforts more towards lower and middle income countries.

Vaccine developers pledged doses worldwide. Source: Airfinity Ltd via Bloomberg

Their vaccine is far cheaper, at an estimated $3-$4 per dose, than either Moderna (estimated cost ~$32 - $37 per dose) or Pfizer-BioNTech (~$20 per dose) - all three vaccines require a two-dose regime. AstraZeneca's vaccine is the easiest to transport and store - both of the MRNA-derived vaccines require cold storage, although Moderna's can survive at just -20 degrees C and for up to one week at room temperature, whereas Pfizer's must be stored at -70 degrees C.

As we can see from the stock price graph above, despite all of the positive news, it seems that the big pharmaceuticals and the market are not expecting the major rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to result in large profits - AstraZeneca and Pfizer's share prices have barely moved since they made their announcements - in fact they are down by respectively 0.5% and 2%.

What's also a near certainty is that despite the progression and manufacturing capabilities of Pfizer-BioNTech (estimated to be up to 1.3bn doses per annum), Moderna (~500-1bn doses per annum) and AstraZeneca (~2bn doses), current supply is unlikely to be sufficient to meet demand.

Research has revealed encouraging news related to COVID-19 immunity - with new data suggesting that humans develop long-lasting protection against the SARS-COV-2 virus thanks to the bodies production of antibodies, and memory T and B-cells, meaning that one 2-dose (or 1 dose in some cases) vaccine may be sufficient to permanently eliminate the threat of catching coronavirus.

Even so, the logistical challenge of delivering vaccines to a global population of 7.8bn people is immense, and range from storage (are there enough glass vials in existence, and how many more may need to be produced?), to distribution (who will transport vaccines, and how?) to manufacturing (should vaccine developers out-license their technology for free to ensure enough doses can be manufactured in larger quantities globally?), to cost (should governments or health insurers pay for vaccines?), to efficacy (should a ~60% efficacy virus be used if a 90% effective vaccine is also available?).

What this all boils down to is that, despite the progress being made, we remain at the very beginning of the great COVID-19 vaccination program, and that means that vaccine technologies that are still in development - from preclinical testing to late stage trials - still have a huge role to play in solving the global pandemic.

Investment Thesis

Many observers have suggested that vaccine development is a zero sum game, while others have suggested that not-for-profit is the way forward, and I broadly agree both arguments, however in the case of several small-to-mid-sized biotechs' the supercharged pace of technological development or proof of concept that the company's can achieve thanks to the extra funding available to them makes their stock attractive.

Investors holding vaccine stocks that have yet to release data do not need to panic or start dumping their holdings, in my view. In the rest of this article I will look in more detail at three vaccine developers that may offer investors significant upside potential despite not being amongst the companies ready to start rolling out their product.

Technically speaking, some companies offer unique advantages that some of the major developers do not, and like Moderna and BioNTech, and perhaps even more so, vindication of their technology, rather than selling their vaccines at inflated prices, is the real value proposition. In that spirit, I also provide a brief discussion of BioNTech's own credentials.

Novavax - Much Derided, But Still Offering Steady Gains

I have covered Novavax (NVAX) in two notes, most recently in late October. To begin with its vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 is a prefusion protein coronavirus vaccine made using the company's proprietary nanoparticle technology.

Essentially, the genes required to produce the SARS-COV-2 spike protein are engineered and chemically synthesised through an Sf9/BV baculovirus passed through moth cells, which act like protein making factories, and then a powerful adjuvant called Matrix-M - derived from tree bark combined with cholesterol and phospholipid - is added, providing an extra boost and enabling a smaller dose of the antigen to be used in each vaccine dose, reducing costs.

Novavax's technology is often derided as being "old technology," and doubts have been cast about the efficacy of its antigen protein (is Matrix-M really doing all of the heavy lifting?), while its failure to secure approval for any vaccine in its 33-year history is another accusation that is often leveled at the company - although its Flu vaccine, NanoFlu demonstrated non-inferiority to standard-of-care (Sanofi's (SNY) FluZone) in phase 3 trials in March and looks set for an approval in 2021.

Operationally speaking, Novavax - which has received $1.6bn of funding from the US government's Operation Warp Speed ("OWS") program in the form of a prepayment for 100m doses of its vaccine, if approved, and ~$400m investment from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations ("CEPI") - has suffered some setbacks.

The company delayed the start of its Phase 3 trial in the US and Mexico owing to insufficient manufacturing capabilities, and this trial is now expected to start at the end of this month, although in actual fact, the company's trial in the United Kingdom - which was recently expanded from 10k to 15k patients may be sufficient to secure an approval in the US, after the company redesigned protocols in October.

And manufacturing may not prove to be such an issue either. Novavax has an agreement in place with the Serum Institute of India - the world's largest vaccine manufacturer - and has purchased a factory from Praha Vaccines in the Czech Republic - the company believes it may be able to roll out 2bn doses of its vaccine per annum. Additionally, the vaccine can be stored at 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it ideal for distribution purposes, and despite the criticism of its methods, Novavax' early stage data - as I discussed in my first note on the company - has received praise from many quarters and stood comparison to all of the other candidates - including the MRNA vaccines - based on early data.

Novavax's shares spiked from a price of $15 in March - which probably reflects the value of the company based purely on its influenza opportunity - to $182 in August after the OWS funding was announced, and one of the major advantages for investors today is that the company has a low share count of ~64m, making the share price highly volatile.

Verdict - Investing in Novavax is not for the faint hearted, and will not make you popular with market watchers, who view the company's failed approval shots, old technology and reputation for taking short cuts (i.e. trial designs weighted towards success, political manoeuvring etc.), as red flags.

But the company has passed most of the key tests with its COVID-19 vaccine to date, and could be one of the next in line to report data, in early 2021. If approved, Novavax' vaccine ought to be easy to manufacture and distribute, and the company has signed supply deals with the UK, Japan, Canada and India, as well as the US.

In my view, there's no question that good data from its UK trials would send Novavax' share price soaring - perhaps more so than any other developer due to its small size relative to the size of the orders it has received and manufacturing deals it has done.

But the opposite also is true - bad data would decimate the share price and investors would suffer heavy losses. My target price would be ~$200 if all goes well - a triple-digit ROI - but failure could see the share price drop back to ~$20. Based on PFE/BNTX, MRNA and AZN results, I would argue Novavax' chances of delivering data that meets its primary endpoint and makes it eligible for approval in the US as fairly good - 60% - 65%, perhaps.

Vaxart - A Long Way Off The Pace, But Unique

Vaxart (VXRT) is another company I have covered in some depth in a previous note in September. The first thing to know about this company is that it is a long, long way off the pace. Vaxart is a small microcap with a market cap of ~$700m, 16 staff, and only began dosing in a phase 1 trial of its COVID vaccine in October.

However, the unique aspect of its vaccine - which does not even have a name yet - is that it can be orally administered using room temperature stable enteric coated tablets.

Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine platform. Source: company investor presentation

Logistically, this confers a massive advantage. Manufacturing, transportation and storage are straightforward and economical (tablets could be shipped direct to patients) and superficially, an oral vaccine is probably the preferred choice of almost any patient.

Phase 1 trial data is expected either in December or early in the New Year, with a Phase 2 trial expected to get underway in Q121. So far, the vaccine has been proven to produce lung antibody responses, IgA and neutralizing antibodies in mice, as well as potent T-cell responses, at low dosage, and has protected against COVID-19 in a sensitive Syrian Hamster model also.

In human trials, some mild and transient safety events were observed after a first dose (reaction to a low dose appears to have been worse than a high dose), with four out of four patients to date showing immune responses and an increase in CD8 T-cell responses.

From an investment perspective, Vaxart shares currently trade at $6.40, having controversially hit a peak of $17 in July after the company reported involvement in Operation Warp Speed. Investors interpreted this as a signal the company had been added to the OWS program, but in fact Vaxart had merely participated in a non-human primate study. After the share price peaked, the company's lead investor Armistice - who have close ties to Vaxart CEO Andrei Floriou - liquidated its entire holding, making a ~$200m profit, and Vaxart also completed a $97m fundraising.

Verdict - At a price of $6.4 Vaxart shares look attractive again, and in regard to the insider selling issue, while it looks (and generally speaking, is) bad, the management of almost every biotech that has developed vaccine technology and seen its share price spike has been culpable of excessive insider selling. With the chances of eventual failure high, in some ways management is doing the sensible thing by selling at a price they may not see again for years. Even so, it would be nice to see a management team go "all in" on their own solution - perhaps this will happen more now we are seeing positive data from late stage trials.

Vaxart is not just a COVID-19 vaccine developer either - it's also looking at flu, Norovirus, HPV, and RSV vaccines. In my view, a "pill against COVID-19" is likely to meet with high demand if it can be developed, and demonstrate sufficient efficacy, before the end of 2022. Strong trial results in Q121 could result in the company's shares recapturing its August highs, and raise its profile significantly. The downside case does not appear to be too severe either based on the diversity of indications Vaxart is addressing.

CureVac - The Next MRNA Cab Off The Rank?

Curevac (CVAC) shares have been on the charge in recent weeks, rising from $47, to $81 at the time of writing. The company is planning to manufacture 300m doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV in 2021, and 600m in 2022 after the European Commission authorized the company to provide up to 225M doses with an option for an additional purchase of 180M doses.

Like BioNTech and Moderna, CureVac is an MRNA specialist, and similar to Moderna, the company has a large and diversified pipeline and is not simply climbing onto the MRNA / COVID bandwagon. A rabies treatment is in Phase 1 trials, alongside two cancer immunotherapies, and CureVac has some influential and well resourced development partners in CEPI, GlaxoSmithKline, Harvard and Yale Universities, Boehringer Inghelheim and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

MRNA COVID vaccines look likely to present superior efficacy profiles, so analysts are closely watching Curevac's candidate, which has returned positive data from a phase 1 and Phase 2 trial at a 12 microgram dose. Better still, CureVac's candidate is stable for at least three months at +41 degrees Fahrenheit (+5 Celsius) which is standard refrigerator temperature.

Verdict: This could be the next MRNA vaccine "cab off the rank," and with demand likely to peak in late 2021 / early 2022, if CureVac can successfully negotiate a pivotal trial, its product could answer a high unmet need, and perhaps even deliver a best-in-class safety and efficacy profile, although it will be hard to match the achievements of its MRNA predecessors BNTX and MRNA.

The share price is supported not simply by COVID-19 vaccine market fever, however, but more by the science and technology the company is developing, which does look to be as promising an area of medical research as there is at the present time.

BioNTech - Where Next?

Finally, let's take a brief look at the state of play at BioNTech (BNTX) - which has the distinction of the first vaccine developer to announce positive results - and whose share price has risen by 374% in the past 12 months.

Germany-based BioNTech was founded in 2008 by scientists and married couple Şahin and Özlem Türeci, who were born to Turkish immigrant parents, and Austrian oncologist Christoph Huber.

Although I have described Moderna as the 500 pound gorilla in the MRNA space, due to its diversified product candidates and years of development work in collaboration with The US government via the Department of Health and Human Services and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA"), BioNTech should not be underestimated.

Besides Pfizer, its partners include Regeneron (REGN), Genentech, Genmab, Sanofi, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Similarly to Moderna and CureVac, BioNTech is active in oncology and is working to integrate an MRNA vaccine with a PD1 / PD-L1 inhibitor to treat first-line melanoma, which is currently at the Phase 2 trial stage, and there's also an engineered cytokine / vaccine and CAR-T / vaccine ("CARVac") in preclinical development. In total, BioNTech has 11 oncology product candidates undergoing 12 clinical trials.

Although it's hard to quantify what the rollout of its vaccine means for BioNTech in terms of revenues, analysts have pegged peak sales at $4.6bn in 2021, declining to $2.8bn by 2023, but remaining above >$1.2bn until 2029.

While this is small change to Pfizer, it could be transformative for BioNTech. By the terms of the partnership, BioNTech is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $563 million from Pfizer, but despite researching I have been unable to determine what the company's share of future revenues is. BioNTech's market cap is currently $24.5bn, and the company has a high share count of 224m.

Even so, I would rate the company a buy since I believe the downside is limited here (how low can a COVID vaccine manufacturer's price sink?) and with the oncology opportunity to come, and the ability to sell all of the vaccine doses it produces, for perhaps years to come, I would feel bullish about sales and development potential and disagree with analysts who are setting a price target of $105, and arguing that the future value of COVID-19 vaccine sales is already baked into the price. My own target would be closer to $120, and possibly higher still if there was clarity over the terms of its partnership deal with Pfizer.

