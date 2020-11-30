In this article, I will set out my playbook for investing in Citi.

For me, it is all about buy and sell zones.

Citigroup (C) is the cheapest large U.S. bank measured by price to tangible book value and the only one trading below tangible book (and by a fair margin).

There is no doubt Citi is “cheap”. But to deliver alpha, one must be crystal clear on the underlying reasons for the discount.

So let us dig further.

The business model

Citi’s business model is simply not as good as its peers.

I have absolutely no qualms with Citi’s corporate and institutional group (“ICG”). ICG is a top tier franchise with a significant moat that delivers fantastic risk-adjusted returns. It comprises a number of leading and lucrative businesses such as Trade & Transaction Services (TTS) and Fixed Income Trading and is complemented by Citi's unparalleled banking network in over 90 geographic markets. This is not something that can be easily replicated.

The problem, however, is in the Global Consumer Bank (“GCB”) which comprises of the U.S., Asian and Mexico operations. This is where most of the Credit risks are concentrated. However, the returns generated are not sufficiently high to compensate for the risks taken.

The risks I am referring to manifest in the U.S. business, which is predominantly a Credit Cards business, and Mexico, where Citi dabbles in the riskier mass market segment. Citi Asia, however, is a low-risk business focused on the affluent (and conservative) Asian consumer and is wealth management led.

The other blindingly obvious problem with GCB is the lack of scale in most of its 20+ consumer locations. Citi is clearly a disadvantaged owner of some of these assets being a GSIB bank subject to U.S. “golden” laws and regulations (including higher capital and liquidity requirements). Take, for example, Citi Asia Consumer that has an efficiency ratio of 63 percent (based on FY 2019 numbers). Citi cannot seriously compete with the likes of local and regional banks like DBS (OTCPK:DBSDF) that has an efficiency ratio in the Low 40s, lower capital requirements and substantially cheaper cost of funds.

So in summary, GCB delivers mediocre returns for the high risks it takes. This manifests when the global economy goes south (or perceived to go south) in the share price. The Fed’s CCAR Stress tests results also clearly demonstrate this point:

As can be seen from above, most of the credit losses are consumer-related and most of these sit in the credit cards business. Amazingly, Citi has only $33 billion of capital allocated to the Global Consumer Bank compared to $89 billion in ICG. In other words, ICG is subsidizing the risks borne by GCB.

Management, however, tried to bring up the returns and that seemed to result in cutting corners in the short-term on the infrastructure side as well as the customer service. On the face of it, Citi has great mobile and digital offerings but the "engine" driving its infrastructure and controls is stuttering. According to the Fed's Consent Orders, Citi has serious lapses in data management, technology deficiencies and long-standing controls gaps. Investors were caught by complete surprise when the Consent Orders became public.

It is worthwhile, contrasting with rivals such as Bank of America (BAC) and JP Morgan (JPM) that have strong U.S. domestic franchises that are diversified across products, much lower risk and deliver far superior risk-adjusted returns.

Citi’s choice to run a global consumer bank, instead of investing in building a diverse U.S. consumer business and controls infrastructure, in retrospect, looks like a colossal strategic mistake. To a large extent, this is the difference between JPM and Citi.

In a prior Editor’s Pick article, I contrasted Citi and BAC business model and valuation in a great detail, I highly recommend that you read this piece, if you want a deeper understanding of Citi's and BAC's business models (before it goes behind the paywall!).

IP Banking Research playbook for Citi

My current playbook for Citi is Simple and centered around buy and sell zones:

When Citi trades at 0.5-0.6x tangible book. It is a no-brainer. BUY and leverage using call options.

BUY and leverage using call options. At 0.7x to 0.8x tangible book, it is a compelling buy.

At 0.9x to 1.0x tangible book is still a buy (especially at the lower end of the range) but consider selling puts to reduce entry price as it is approaching fair value.

(especially at the lower end of the range) but consider to reduce entry price as it is approaching fair value. At 1.0x to 1.1x tangible book consider selling and sell calls and/or buy downside protection.

and sell calls and/or buy downside protection. At 1.1x+, I generally look to sell/reduce position.

Clearly, the playbook is not static and depends on a number of factors that continuously change including, but not limited to:

Macroeconomic conditions and forecasts

Regulatory backdrop

CCAR and dividends/buybacks prospects

Level of interest rates

Global trading volumes (especially FICC)

The strategy of the firm going-forward

Quality of management

Progress on the resolution of the Fed’s Consent Orders

Relative peers’ comparisons

I will keep on covering Citi on Seeking Alpha and update the playbook, so if you are an investor or trader in Citi, don’t forget to click “Follow” and receive real-time alerts of my Articles.

The game changers for Citi

As you can see from above, my approach to Citi is tactical and I am not necessarily a long-term holder. The catalysts to change my mind and turn me into a true believer include the following:

First and foremost, investors need to see strategic change. I firmly believe Citi should exit its consumer global footprint and focus on its home market and diversify its U.S. business away from credit cards. It should strictly play to its strengths and lead with digital offerings whilst seeking to monetize its Credit Card customer base. It should sell Asia and Mexico and return capital to shareholders as special dividends and/or buybacks depending on the share price at the time.

Given the new management of the firm, there are now indications that the business model is under review. If there is any hint of a strategic change to reflect the above, I will be backing up the truck before Mr. Market will digest the news and realize the benefits for shareholders.

Secondly, I am looking for progress in resolving the Fed’s Consent Orders. I (and Mr. Market apparently), are very impressed by a recent presentation delivered by Ms. Karen Peetz, Citi's new Chief Administrative Officer who is tasked with addressing the points in the Consent Orders.

Finally, as Long as Citi trades well-below tangible book value, buybacks are absolutely key to the investment case. Citi has excess capital and at current valuation, buybacks are extremely accretive. At 1.0x+ tangible book, I begin to favor a higher allocation to dividends.

Final thoughts

Citi also has a huge perception problem. It is perceived by many as “uninvestable” and “too complex to manage”. It is also been labeled as the “banana peel” bank; where ever there is a banana peel out there, Citi somehow finds a way to slip on it.

Citi certainly deservedly earned its reputation. Quite often these types of matters are attributable to the quality of management. I can see why Mr. Corbat decided to go along with a global consumer strategy. On the face of it, these arguments appear sensible in light of expected higher GDP growth in EM. However, Mr. Corbat and his management team failed to recognize the in-built dis-synergies inherent in a global consumer bank, especially so, when Citi is a U.S. GSIB bank. I don’t necessarily blame Mr. Corbat whose career background is in commercial and investment banking. Ultimately, it is the board’s responsibility.

As such, Citi is now “stuck” with an inferior business model compared to its large U.S. peers. Sometimes, however, the discount in the share price is too wide and that’s the opportunity for investors.

At less than 0.8x tangible book, I am not ready to fade the Citi trade as yet.

