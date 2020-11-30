Market data is moderately bearish the VIX at this standpoint with data suggesting that there’s about a 55-60% chance that the index will trade lower over the next month.

As you can see in the following chart, the last month has not been kind to shareholders of the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) with holders seeing losses of nearly 30%.

Source: TradingView

Put simply, unless you are a very short-term trader, the odds favor additional downside in VXX at this time. For this reason, I suggest that investors continue to avoid this product.

VIX Markets

At present, the VIX is currently sitting around 22 after seeing a very strong start to November.

Source: TradingView

What is important to note here is that while the VIX has moderated by a strong degree this month, it actually remains somewhat elevated compared to long-run averages. For example, the long-run mean value of the VIX in my nearly three-decade dataset is about 19. As of this morning, the VIX was nearly half a standard deviation above this figure. Historically speaking, the odds favor continued downside in the VIX when we are this elevated.

Source: Author's calculation of CBOE data

Historically speaking, when we have seen the VIX nearly half a standard deviation above its long-run average, there's been about a 56% chance that the VIX will fall over the next month. This 56% may seem like a relatively small figure, but over a large sample size, trading against these odds will mean that you would lose most of the time and is a net-losing proposition.

Seen from another perspective, here's a benchmark study that shows the historic probability that the VIX rises over a one-month period following a reading of a certain outright value.

Source: Author's calculation of Kinetick data

This chart shows a very clear and logical trend: the higher the level of the VIX, the greater the odds that it'll fall in any given month. As of this morning, this data would suggest that there's around a 60% chance that the VIX will fall over the next month.

Put simply, the outright level of the VIX actually remains somewhat stretched versus long-term averages and is moderately bearish at this time. However, honestly to the data demands that we keep this view moderate - the odds simply aren't as strong as they were earlier this month and a good degree of the downside movement in the VIX has likely been made.

However, for VXX traders, we must look beyond the simple changes in the VIX for direction. The reason why this is the case has to do with what exactly VXX does and how it performs through time. Put simply, VXX is not the same thing as the VIX and investors must be aware of its methodology to best position for the future.

About VXX

Let's start from the beginning: VXX is an ETN which is tracking an index that holds VIX futures (not the VIX itself). This index is called the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index and it is provided by S&P Global. And here's the long-run performance of this index.

Source: Author's calculation of S&P Global data

While it can clearly be seen that this index declines through time, the magnitude and extent of these declines can't really be measured in this chart. In the following chart, I've taken the above data and calculated it as a rolling year-over-year change.

Source: Author's calculation of S&P Global data

Put simply, there have only been a handful of time periods over the past decade in which investing in VXX for one year would have made money. In fact, as you can see above, losses of 50% or more in a given year are quite normal for this product. Digging a little deeper into the data, it can clearly be seen that VXX loses money almost all of the time and that the shortest-term investors tend to have the greatest odds of making money in this product.

Source: Author's calculation of S&P Global data

There really isn't a way to sugarcoat this data. Put simply, over the past 10 years, VXX has lost money in 72% of all months and 90% of all rolling 12-month periods. In other words, if you buy this note, you have a very strong chance of losing money.

So why is this? What is happening here that is causing VXX to be such a negative proposition for shareholders? The answer is futures convergence.

You see, VXX actually isn't trading the VIX, it is trading VIX futures. This may seem like a very subtle and irrelevant thing to note, but it's actually critical to gasp. The reason why this is so important is that while VIX futures do ultimately expire and settle off of VIX values, in the time prior to expiry, VIX futures tend to price above the spot level of the VIX. Indeed, over the last 10 years, we have seen VIX futures priced higher than the VIX in about 85% of all trading days.

The important thing to understand about futures is that they ultimately converge to spot price. This phenomenon is well known and documented in financial markets and is a source of return called "roll yield". Roll yield is the return you get from holding a futures contract while it converges towards the spot market. If futures are priced above the spot, this means that futures are falling towards the spot market and roll yield is therefore negative.

Roll yield is why VXX is losing money almost all of the time - it is holding futures which are priced above the spot level of the VIX, and through time, these futures converge. To put some data around it, I have calculated the average difference between the spot level of the VIX and the first and second month VIX futures contracts (the ones VXX holds and rolls) in the following chart.

Source: Author's calculations of CBOE's data

As you can see in the above chart, the clear relationship of futures converging towards spot plays out in the data. On average, the front-month futures contract starts off about 6% above the VIX level and ends a trading month by converging to reach parity with the spot VIX. The second month futures contract starts off about 11% above spot and ends the month at about 6-7% above spot (at which point it becomes the front month contract and continues rolling down towards the spot VIX).

If you understood that previous paragraph, then you fully grasp roll yield/futures convergence. And if you understand these concepts, then you understand why VXX simply collapses through time. VXX starts a month with 100% of its holdings in the front-month futures contract and ends the month with 100% of its holdings in the second contract. Since these contracts converge heavily, the odds are almost always against VXX bulls.

In the short term, the odds are moderately bearish the VIX with data suggesting that we've got maybe a 55-60% chance that it'll fall over the next month. These odds aren't too strong and at best suggest that we shouldn't be bullish the VIX in the short run. However, the clear tendencies of roll yield suggest that VXX itself is going to likely continue declining in the medium to long term, which means that investors should look to avoid this note.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.