Much attention has been fixated on Ant Group. However, Alibaba has many other exciting growth businesses.

iQIYI plunged as shareholders ignored the earnings and revenue beats and harped on the decline in its subscriber count instead. News emerged that Alibaba and Tencent suspended acquisition talks.

Last week was light on macro news. However, the release of the bullish Chinese industrial profitability fired up animal spirits among investors. In particular, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) jumped nearly 3 percent following the official update. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) also did well, up 2.7 percent for the week.

The Chinese statistics body reported Friday that profits of the major industrial firms in China hit 642.9 billion yuan (USD97.8 billion) in October, an increase of 28.2 percent year on year. The expansion is an acceleration from September's 18.1 percent growth.

It bears emphasizing that this feat was achieved amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced global economic slowdown. Furthermore, while China has largely reverted to pre-COVID-19 life, it's undeniable that its businesses were for a period (earlier in the year) similarly affected like much of the world.

Looking at the year-to-date basis (first 10 months of the year), the profit growth of the major industrial firms turned positive for the first time, coming at a 0.7 percent increase year on year to 5.01 trillion yuan. This is a reversal of the 2.4 percent decline in the January-September period, marking the overcoming of the tough early part of the year.

In a sign that the economy has become less state enterprise-dependent, the profits of state-controlled industrial firms were reduced by 7.5 percent year on year to 1.29 trillion yuan, while those in the private sector grew their profits by 1.1 percent from a year ago to 1.48 trillion yuan.

Although the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) closed positive for the week, it underperformed the other two Chinese ETFs mentioned earlier. The weakness can be attributed to the pending technology export ban by the Trump administration on 89 Chinese firms. Speculations that the move could be expanded further shook market players.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), did well relative to the broader Chinese ETFs and their U.S. counterparts, closing up 3.3 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of e-commerce players Vipshop (VIPS), Bilibili (BILI), and Alibaba Group (BABA) led the leader board of gains. Their shares rose 6.4 percent to 11.5 percent.

Vipshop continued to bask in its post-Q3 results glamor, more than two weeks after the announcement. Its stock has overcome the post-Q2 results slump and more, demonstrating the difficulty of investing based on short-term business performance. The share price is also at the highest in more than five years. If it maintains the momentum, it could reach its all-time high established in 2015.

Vipshop reported a beat on both the EPS and revenue for its third quarter 2020 results. In particular, the revenue surprise at 7.8 percent for the quarter ending September 2020 was the highest historically, according to Seeking Alpha data stretching as far back as 2016. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Investors probably liked that the outperformance in the third quarter was not a result of a pull-forward demand from the current quarter. In other words, the online and offline retailer, whose business model relies on selling off-price branded items often on a spree manner and guaranteeing the authenticity of the goods, achieved strong topline growth in the third quarter that was ostensibly not at the expense of the fourth quarter.

The management guided for the fourth-quarter revenue to come in at RMB33.7-35.2 billion versus the consensus forecast for RMB32.9 billion, representing 15-20 percent year on year growth. Of course, this would be welcomed by shareholders. However, investors appeared to ignore the pending anti-monopoly policy targeting platform operators which could negatively affect Vipshop.

Vipshop was reportedly (contents in Chinese) accused of practicing the act of unfair competition by stipulating brands who want to sell on its platform to do so exclusively. Love Inventory sent a formal complaint by post on September 11 to the Guangzhou Liwan District Market Supervision Administration, Guangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Administration, Guangdong Province Market Supervision Administration, and all the way to the State Administration of Market Supervision and Administration.

The irony is that Vipshop, together with Pinduoduo (PDD), applied to the Beijing Higher People's Court in November 2019 to join JD.com (JD) in its lawsuit against Tmall for that same exclusivity practice. With the officials finally showing clear signs of intervening in this issue, shareholders should be mindful that Vipshop could 'win some, lose some' and assess the implications on its earnings.

Bilibili similarly enjoyed the carry-forward enthusiasm for its stock post-Q3 2020 results announced on November 19, 2020. The revenue growth in the third quarter jumped to 76 percent, the highest in two years. The gross profit margin inched up from the previous quarter to reach 23.6 percent in the third quarter, the highest since the margin bottomed at 13.8 percent in the quarter ending March 2019.

Although some analysts do expect Bilibili to report a positive EPS for the fiscal period ending December 2022, the EPS is projected to remain negative on a consensus basis until at least 2022. The pace of revenue increases is also forecast to slow down dramatically from the 85 percent year on year growth in 2020 to 43 percent in 2021 and 34.0 percent in 2022.

At Friday's closing price of $64.86, Bilibili has surpassed even the high-end analysts' price target (~$60) on its stock prior to the recent post-results upgrades. This brings the question if investors are getting ahead of fundamentals.

iQIYI (IQ), a video streaming platform operator that was once one of the top holdings of the KWEB ETF, continued to slump following its lackluster third-quarter results. Although it beat on both EPS and revenue, the market was disappointed that the subscriber count declined from a year ago, and at the midpoint of the management revenue guidance, iQIYi would be registering a flat year on year growth.

In late August, I wrote that iQIYI had four catalysts driving its share price higher. Those drivers had propelled its share price from sub-$20 to as high as $28.03 before the post-results selloff. One of the key catalysts was the possibility of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) acquiring Baidu's (BIDU) stake in iQIYI.

However, a recent Reuters scoop suggested this would unlikely be taking place, as Tencent was unwilling to budge on the price demanded by Baidu. The gaming and social media titan was also wary of heightened scrutiny from China's antitrust regulators following new draft guidelines aimed at preventing monopolistic behavior by online platforms.

Another catalyst was a bullish price chart pattern forming then which had largely panned out. Unfortunately, the current chart is ominous, as the stock has broken the multi-month support. The stock could yet surprise if the price increase announced during its earnings call fails to scare subscribers away and contributes to the revenue growth.

In contrast, Kingsoft Cloud (KC), a recent spun off of Hong Kong-listed Kingsoft Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KSFTF)(OTCPK:KGFTY), is experiencing a breakout in its share price. Kingsoft Corp. is a component of the KWEB ETF. The jump in Kingsoft Cloud came a day after I wrote about a possible breakout and stated both short-and-long-term drivers.

"Price chart-wise, Kingsoft Cloud is seemingly trading within an ascending triangle formation. This is a bullish chart pattern but only confirmed if the stock breaks decisively above the multi-months resistance level now hovering above $38. With the triangle nearing "completion" by early 2021, bullish investors could get on board before the cloud potentially reach for the sky. Those who are cautious should wait for the breakout on the upside."

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will update on Alibaba Group (BABA) and discuss some of its recent developments.

Alibaba remains well regarded as an essential partner in China and a worthy contender in EVs

Shareholders were naturally disappointed over the suspended initial public offering [IPO] of Ant Group. The inopportune timing of the regulatory consultation paper proposing a crackdown on certain practices of the digital platforms further shocked the market. Some observers speculated the one-two punch by the Chinese government was targeted at Jack Ma, in case he didn't get the "message".

Martin Lau, the President of Tencent, was quick to acknowledge the paper "emphasized the principles of fair competition and regulatory oversight" but allowed for "the promotion of innovation and industry development, ensuring a balance of interest is achieved for all stakeholders." He also was diplomatic in suggesting that the government's "intention is to prevent misconduct and also ensure long-term healthy growth for the industries."

Although late, Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang expressed his support for the proposed anti-monopoly rules on Monday (November 23) during the World Internet Conference. He said platform enterprises "cannot only develop well themselves, but also serve the sustainable and healthy development of the whole society."

Rather than an act of "kowtow" as some critics would have charged, I regard the move by Daniel Zhang as reconciliatory. The whole debacle could blow over like a lovers' tiff. We might have some hints of that coming.

SAIC Motor, China's largest state-owned automobile manufacturer, has established a private equity fund to finance a collaboration with Alibaba to invest in smart electric vehicle technologies, according to an exchange filing. SAIC Motor would contribute 5.4 billion yuan of a 7.2 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) fund with Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development.

YunOS (also called Aliyun OS), developed by Alibaba Cloud, has already been deployed in some of SAIC's Roewe sports-utility vehicles enabling features such as an intelligent digital map, voice control, action cameras, and internet ID. Recall that Alibaba acquired Gaode Maps (AutoNavi in English) in 2014 and it is currently the most downloaded free iOS navigation app in China. It recently incorporated a new AR navigation feature that warns drivers of upcoming collisions, pedestrians, and traffic lights.

The willingness to engage Alibaba further in a big investment by the state-owned enterprise signals the internet titan remains well regarded as an essential partner in China. The choice by SAIC Motor also suggests Alibaba is a worthy contender in the hot field of electric vehicles.

Alibaba has many avenues of growth

Although Ant Group, the financial arm of Alibaba, received plenty of attention this year, Alibaba has many other exciting growth businesses. Last week, the Hong Kong-listed Alibaba Health (OTCPK:ALBHF)(OTCPK:ALBBY) reported its first profitable first-half results, with earnings of RMB278.6 million (US$42.4 million) in the six months ended on September 30.

Consequently, its share price jumped. The company benefited from an increase in public awareness toward health and wellness amid the Covid-19 pandemic. After languishing for years, the shares of Alibaba Health suddenly saw interests from investors who sent the stock soaring from January.

Even as regulators fear internet companies like Alibaba are becoming too powerful, Alibaba's compelling products could make it hard for consumers to resist. During the 2020 Aspara Conference, its biggest technology event of the year, Jeff Zhang, president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, unveiled the company's first cloud computer.

Source: Alibaba/Xinhua

The cloud device is palm-sized and weighs only around 60 grams. Although it is "as light as an egg," it offers high-performance computing leveraging the robust back-end cloud resources "anytime, anywhere, in a cost-effective yet secure way."

Users just need to connect the device to any computer screen, greatly improving its desirability. Access to the cloud services is understood to be on a subscription basis. Investors clamoring for subscription-based IaaS/SaaS plays could be attracted to Alibaba.

Not content with selling consumer products, Alibaba has moved into the big-ticket home sales. It recently launched an online housing platform in collaboration with a domestic real estate service provider. The new platform named Tmall Haofang (literally translated as 'good houses') will facilitate the offering of services and partnership among property developers, agents, and financial institutions.

The platform is said to use 3D technology, live streaming, and offer financial services digitally, enabling buyers to fulfill every step of their purchase experience online, without having to step into a physical showroom or bank. Developers are eager to work with Alibaba, even as showrooms and sales centers reopened.

This is because they are scrambling to keep their debt-to-asset ratio within 70 percent after excluding advance receipts, net debt-to-equity within 100 percent, and short-term borrowings at no more than cash reserves. These are the new conditions imposed by the central bank that the developers must meet to avoid being cut off from access to new loans from banks.

Although Tencent and NetEase (NTES) hog the limelight for gaming, it was recently revealed that Alibaba could have bigger ambitions in the lucrative field too. Alibaba in September carved out its gaming unit from its entertainment division into a separate group with an independent budget and more freedom in decision-making.

Millions around the world have turned to games to relieve stress during lockdowns and the increased prevalence of learning-from-home/working-from-home. The profitable gaming units of SEA Ltd (SE), NetEase, and Tencent enabled the companies to venture into loss-making endeavors and nurturing them until they turn around.

If the restructuring bears fruits, Alibaba would have another growth engine and profit source, on top of its e-commerce and cloud divisions. Gaming is also not an area of focus of the draft antitrust rules, according to Tencent's president. This would be an interesting area to watch.

