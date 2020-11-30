The company's earnings figures have been subpar for the last few years, and net income is an area of worry.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is a franchisor of several notable fast-casual brands around the world, including Fatburger and Johnny Rockets. The company acquired Johnny Rockets for $25M in September, and the iconic restaurant chain had a total of 322 locations at the end of September. Other brands include Buffalo's Cafe, Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse, and Hurricane Grill & Wings.

The company's stock has more than tripled since March, aided partly by the recent acquisition. We possess a bearish sentiment on the company considering that since IPO, the company has yet to post sustainable growth figures within any notable metric. Moreover, the competitive rivalry within the fast-casual industry is heating up partly due to COVID-19.

(Fat Brands Market Chart - Google, 2020)

At the end of the third quarter, there are a total of 702 Fat Brands locations in 37 different countries, and 305 franchisees, with many owning multiple units. The company also states that there are over 200 units in the development pipeline.

The company's key strategic initiatives are not unique in any way

The company "successfully implemented third-party delivery through enterprise partnerships with the big four (Fat Brands Investor Presentation, 2020)" delivery platforms such as Doordash and UberEats. Partnering with these delivery companies only eats away at margins for franchisees, and in no way serves as a competitive advantage compared to any other restaurant, given that any restaurant can partner with a delivery platform. We believe that the only way this could be a key strategic initiative is if one particular delivery platform gave royalties to Fat Brands for being exclusively available on a delivery app. However, we believe that all the brands that Fat Brands owns don't have the brand equity that other chains such as McDonald's or Chipotle have. Therefore, Fat Brands must keep its brands on all platforms to try to reach as many customers as possible.

(Fat Brands Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company is also trying to innovate its menu amongst different brands, especially Fatburger. Fatburger has introduced an impossible burger and vegan milkshakes, which are definitely crucial actions given consumer trends, however Impossible Foods has already partnered with other notable chains such as Burger King and White Castle (CNN, 2019), and Beyond Meat is testing a partnership with McDonald's next year (CNBC, 2020). Therefore, we believe that Fatburger is already behind in terms of menu innovation, and we believe that these new products will not bring a significant amount of additional revenue or brand equity. The company is also providing "innovative adaptions to COVID-19 market-place conditions (Fat Brands Investor Presentation, 2020)" by "selling alcohol via take-out and delivery". We are uncertain how this will provide additional value to customers, and do not believe this will bring in a material amount of extra revenue.

Number of locations does not indicate success

(Fat Brands Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company states that they have a 'competitive market position' given that its total store count is higher than several notable chains such as Shake Shack and In-N-Out, however, this comparison does not indicate anything of significance. Each brand under the company has its own value; consumers who like Fatburger will not automatically associate a preference with other Fat Brands concepts such as Johnny Rockets or Hurricane Grill & Wings. On a brand level, there are a total of 92 Fatburger locations and hundreds of Johnny Rockets locations in the USA, meaning that consumers are just as likely to shop at other chains such as Shake Shack if it came down to convenience. However, both Shake Shack and In-N-Out are ranked in the top 50 most popular American fast-food chains, and Fatburger and Johnny Rockets are not.

The company's earnings figures are all over the place and debt may hamper acquisition abilities

(Trailing 12M Figures - Koyfin, 2020)

Trailing 12M net income figures in the past 4 quarters have been negative, which is troubling because the company gross margins are consistently over 80%. Our assumption is that Johnny Rockets will provide similar royalty revenues as compared to Fat Brands' incumbent brands, therefore net income may continue to fall as the company incurs increasing SG&A costs to accommodate for the acquisition.

(Fat Brands 10-Q, 2020)

Quarterly royalties revenue has fallen 20% Y/Y despite restaurant openings during the summertime. YTD royalties revenue is also down 21.6%, although COVID-19 played a large role in revenue decline beginning in March. Moreover, despite "decreases in compensation, travel and professional fees," SG&A fees represented 73% of total revenues in the most recent quarter (Fat Brands 10-Q, 2020).

The company also has $78M on long-term debt, which is significant considering that net income has yet to be positive for a prolonged period. A significant portion of long-term debt was issued recently, partly in order to fund the Johnny Rockets acquisition.

Growth strategy could create value in the long-term

Although it is unclear how the acquisition of Johnny Rockets will affect earnings in the medium-term, the move could prove to be the main catalyst in eventual positive net income growth. Moreover, the company's "robust development pipeline of over 200 new unit commitments" could be key to strong revenue growth. The company is also continuously looking for M&A opportunities and potential acquisitions of profitable food chains could bolster operating income.

In summation, we believe that Fat Brands' key strategic initiatives are moves that help catch up to rivals, and do not indicate new competitive advantages. Moreover, long-term debt is a large concern considering short-term earnings figures. Therefore, we continue to hold a bearish sentiment of Fat Brands and will do so for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.