The company's decision to increase its dividend may pressure cash flow, but it is an indicator of confidence in 2021.

More importantly, HP Inc.'s printing business, which is the source of the majority of its profit, is finally showing signs of life.

Right now, one very important group of stocks that had been missing out on the year's massive rally is gaining steam: value stocks. HP Inc. (HPQ), the maker of PCs and printers that has been an icon of Silicon Valley for half a century, falls squarely into this bucket. The pandemic has impacted HP Inc. in differing ways. On the one hand, HP's PC business has never been healthier, with unit sales and revenue seeing tremendous strength on the heels of work-from-home and healthy consumer demand. But on the flip side, HP's lucrative printing business - which represents a smaller slice of revenue, but the majority of profit - has been pressured by office closures, and a pickup in sales of home printers and supplies has hardly been enough to offset the huge office demand.

But despite a rocky road this year, HP sounded off a positive message as it closed out its fiscal 2020, which for HP ends in October. Also important for yield investors is the fact that HP committed to increasing its dividend by 10%, bringing its current yield to a not-too-shabby ~3.5% and projecting confidence for the business' fundamentals in 2021. Shares of HP Inc. have drifted upward since the earnings announcement, though the stock's modest 7% gain is still under the S&P 500 for the year:

Data by YCharts

I have wavered between bullish and neutral positions on HP Inc. over the past year. I was cautious last quarter amid the steep decline in the company's all-important printing business, but after the company's latest quarterly results, I have several reasons to retake a more bullish stance on the stock:

Printing declines are easing, which will help HP Inc. recover its operating margins from its most lucrative segment. A new services bundle called HP+ may help to reinvigorate sales in this segment

which will help HP Inc. recover its operating margins from its most lucrative segment. A new services bundle called HP+ may help to reinvigorate sales in this segment PC demand continues to be robust, driven by consumer notebooks and validating HP's recent product launches (including a well-reviewed refresh of the company's flagship HP Spectre lineup)

driven by consumer notebooks and validating HP's recent product launches (including a well-reviewed refresh of the company's flagship HP Spectre lineup) Investors are chasing yield. In the current ultra-low yield environment amid the Fed's easy-money policies, stocks offering generous capital returns like HP Inc. may see favor in 2021. HP paid out slightly more than 100% of its free cash flow for dividends and buybacks in 2020 (hopefully a recovery in printing will help HP to fully cover capital returns in 2021), but these moves do show a shareholder-friendly management policy.

In my view, investors would do well to take a stake in HP on the upswing. It's worth noting that Wall Street seems to be cautiously optimistic on HP as well, with consensus forecasting 2% y/y revenue growth and $2.63 in pro forma EPS for FY21 (+15% y/y versus $2.28 in FY20, and +17% y/y vs. $2.24 in FY19), and against these estimates HP still trades at a rather modest 8.5x forward P/E ratio despite expectations of robust earnings growth.

Q4 download

Let's now discuss HP Inc.'s latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. HP Inc. Q4 results

Source: HP Inc. Q4 earnings release

HP Inc.'s results beat Wall Street's consensus all around. Revenue was essentially flat (-1% y/y) to $15.26 billion, squarely beating Wall Street's expectations of $14.72 billion (-4% y/y).

Also important to note is that on a constant currency basis, HP Inc. returned to positive comps for the first time in two quarters since the pandemic hit, and as previously mentioned, Wall Street expects HP to crank out 2% y/y revenue growth in FY21, setting it back on the same growth trajectory it was at in FY19.

Figure 2. HP Inc. revenue trends Source: HP Inc. Q4 earnings deck

Breaking down HP Inc.'s results by segments reveals many of the trends we've expected. Notebook (laptop) revenue has soared 18% y/y, offset by declines for bulkier (and more expensive) desktops and office workstations. Total PC units, however, did increase 7% y/y, with the consumer side (+24% y/y in revenue) offset by sluggishness on enterprise (-12% y/y). As we head into 2021 and look at the prospect of offices reopening, we would expect some of these trends to reverse and for some pent-up office demand to return.

Figure 3. HP revenue disaggregation

Source: HP Inc. Q4 earnings release

Enrique Lores, HP's CEO, noted on the Q4 earnings call that HP's growth is currently being constrained by component supply shortages, which he expects to last into 2021 - signaling that PC results could have looked even better absent these shortages. He also expects unit growth to continue in 2021 despite a tough compare in 2020. Per his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We exited the quarter with an elevated backlog and continue to operate with component supply shortages, which are expected to constrain our growth through the first half of 2021 [...] We expect to see continued PC unit growth in 2021, which we anticipate will create additional opportunities for us to drive profitable growth, as well as grow the lifetime value of our installed base by broadening our ecosystem of peripherals and services."

The most heartening numbers we saw, however, were in the printing division, which were down "only" -3% y/y. Note that this is far, far more favorable relative to the -20% y/y drop we saw in Q3, and this resurgence is the primary reason I'm more comfortable being bullish on HP stock post-Q4.

As you might expect, the printing business is not terribly seasonal. Last year in Q3, HP Inc. generated $4.91 billion in printing revenue, followed by $4.98 billion in Q4 - a relatively flat 1% sequential growth between the two quarters. This year, however, you can see that HP's $4.82 billion of printing revenue represented 23% sequential growth versus $3.93 billion in Q2 - which I interpret as a far faster-than-expected recovery of printing demand from the depths of the pandemic in Q2. Note that consensus had been far off from HP's actual results, predicting $4.13 billion in Q4 printing revenue - which would have represented a -17% y/y decline and only 5% sequential growth.

Figure 4. HP Inc. printing highlights

Source: HP Inc. Q4 earnings deck

To me, these printing results suggest that instead of facing a structural decline as many investors may have feared in Q3 (with many worrying that permanent on-site office shrinkage would lead to long-term declines in print volumes), HP's declines in Q3 were more of a cyclical trough.

Another avenue that HP Inc. has to reinvigorating print sales: in Q4, the company launched a comprehensive printing service called HP+, which combines print hardware along with supplies refills and software-driven administration tools. This offering, aimed at small and mid-sized businesses, can help HP bring back business customers in 2021 after a bad year in 2020.

Figure 5. HP+ benefits Source: HP.com

One additional note here: for the full year in FY20, HP Inc's free cash flow of $3.89 billion was down -9% y/y, though the recovery in print in Q4 helped drive a massive cash flow snapback. HP continued to faithfully execute its buybacks and dividends in 2020 and paid out 105% of its cash flow to shareholders ($997 million in dividends, and the remainder in buybacks).

Figure 6. HP Inc. cash flow Source: HP Inc. Q4 earnings deck

HP increased its quarterly dividend to $0.1938/share, up 10% from its prior rate of $0.1762/share. Based on ~1.37 billion current shares outstanding, this will raise HP's dividend obligations by ~7% in 2021 - but hopefully, stronger trends in printing can drive operating margin expansion in 2021 relative to 2020 and set HP back on course.

Key takeaways

I like where HP is exiting FY20: with a humming PC business that is expected to continue growing in 2021, and with a print business that is, if not exactly growing, at least poised to stabilize and continue delivering healthy profits to fund HP's expanded dividend. With a line of sight to revenue and earnings growth in 2021, HP looks a lot better now than earlier in the pandemic.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HPQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.