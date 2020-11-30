Gold's Crash Contrasts With Improving Fundamentals

Should we see signs of selling capitulation or a recovery of the $1,850 level, we would look to re-establish long positions in anticipation of rising stagflation pressures over the coming years.

Inflation-linked bond yields have seen renewed downside pressure, M2 money supply has continued to grow, and the U.S. dollar has continued to decline.

However, the metal's fundamental backdrop has continued to improve over recent weeks and months in spite of optimism surrounding the coronavirus vaccine.

Gold has broken decisively below a number of key short-term support levels and the chart pattern looks undoubtedly negative. However, the metal's fundamental backdrop has continued to improve over recent weeks and months, suggesting that a buying opportunity could well present itself soon.

Chart Pattern Looks Awful

The decisive break below the $1,850 level last week has given way to further selling, with the metal taking out down trend channel support at $1,830 and the $1,800 pivot level. There is no obvious sign of near-term support and also no sign of capitulation selling which suggests that the path of least resistance is down for now.

Spot Gold, $/Oz

We have seen some slight stability in gold miners as the GDX, which often leads price action in gold, failed to confirm gold's new lows on Friday. However, we would need to see significantly more strength in order to indicate a potential bottom in gold.

Fundamentals Continue To Improve

Despite the positive fundamental developments seen over the past few weeks, most notably light at the end of the tunnel with regards to a coronavirus vaccine, investors continue to expect deeply negative real interest rates to remain in place over the long term. 10-year inflation linked bond yields have actually broken below short-term support as the chart below shows. We think the failure of real yields to rise despite optimism over a vaccine and the economic outlook makes sense given the high likelihood of continued high deficits under a Biden presidency which will need continued high levels of debt monetization.

U.S. 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields, %

One of the best fundamental indicators of the fair value of gold over recent decades has been the total return performance of U.S. inflation-linked bonds - U.S. fixed income securities which rise when inflation expectations rise faster than interest rate expectations. The performance of these bonds essentially reflects investor expectations of stagflation and the R-squared with gold over the past 5 years has been 0.96. While gold has fallen 15% from its August peak, inflation-linked bonds have barely fallen, and currently trading at 2 months highs. As a result, gold prices have fallen to their most undervalued on this metric since April.

Gold Vs. Fair Value Implied By Inflation-Link Bond Returns

Expectations of persistent deeply negative real interest rates are supported by the ongoing rise in the money supply. U.S. M2 has risen another 4% since gold's peak, bringing the total amount of new money creation this year to just shy of $3.8trn or 25%. For comparison, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world's largest gold ETF, has a market cap of just $69bn.

The recent gold price drop has seen the ratio between gold prices and U.S. money supply fall to new multi-month lows. Despite gold hitting new nominal highs this year, adjusted for the new supply of currency the metal remains no higher than it was 15 years ago.

Another positive fundamental development that has occurred over the past few months has been the decline in the dollar. As the chart below shows, the dollar's real effective exchange rate has tended to be strongly inversely correlated with gold prices over recent decades as one would expect, yet over the past few months, the correlation has gone in reverse. In fact, we have never seen a simultaneous decline in gold and the dollar to this extent.

Gold Vs. U.S. Dollar Real Effective Exchange Rate

Awaiting An Entry Point

Despite the ongoing improvement in gold's fundamental picture, we cannot rule out significant further downside. Gold prices remain far higher than marginal production costs and have a history of trading well below costs during bear markets, owing to the metal's high stocks-to-use ratio. The point being that gold prices can be extremely volatile on the downside as well as the upside. However, should we see signs of selling capitulation or a recovery of the $1,850 level, we would look to re-establish long positions in anticipation of rising stagflation pressures over the coming years.

