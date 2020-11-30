The company announced that it intends to spin off the Nevada Mining Unit called Fortitude Gold Corp. which will be trading separately.

The gold and silver producer reported a diluted income per share of $0.07 on revenue of $42.29 million.

Source: Mining Journal. Image: Isabella Pearl Site in Nevada

Investment Thesis

The Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (NYSEMKT:GORO) released its third-quarter results on November 2, 2020.

This quarter's results came with a bit of relief after the dismal results were released in the second quarter. Both mines are now operating as they should, and production recovered significantly.

However, Gold Resource has been a real disappointment in 2020. The stock is now 46% down from what it was in early January and has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) quite significantly.

Gold Production For The Third Quarter Of 2020

Gold Resource is producing gold and silver but also copper, lead, and zinc. Below is the production detail history.

The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The gold and silver prices that I used for the third quarter of 2020 are 74.4:1 for Gold Resource with $1,894 for gold and $25.47 for silver. The calculation based on this ratio was applied to silver production for 3Q'20.

Oaxaca gold price realized was $1,884 per oz, and Nevada mine was $1,901 per Oz.

Mexico production was up substantially this quarter compared to the preceding quarter affected by the COVID-19 disruptions. Also, Nevada production delivered a record production up over 50% sequentially.

Below are the two historic charts describing the quarterly production Au/Ag and Au equivalent.

Production in gold equivalent estimated by Fun Trading below.

The company is not indicating a GEO production, and they should. However, I have stated an estimate below using the ratio of gold/silver.

Production numbers for 3Q'20 with gold and silver as co-products. The company also produced copper (428 tonnes), lead (2,157 tonnes), and zinc (5,538 tonnes) at its Mexican mines.

1 - Production for 3Q'20 was approximately 17,011 Oz Au Equivalent, up 2.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 80% sequentially. Those numbers include 7,847 Au Oz and 9,169 Ag Oz from Isabella Pearl in 3Q'20. Gold Production was 11,925 Au Oz.

2 - The gold price was estimated at ~$1,894/Oz for 3Q'20 compared to $1,490/Oz realized in 3Q'19. Silver is $25.47/Oz for 3Q'20 (Oaxaca). The ratio used for Silver/Gold is 74.4:1.

Below are indicated the historical details for metal sold.

Detailed sold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Gold Au Oz 11,165 13,056 10,205 7,649 11,925 Silver K AG Oz 477 418 408 191 327 Copper Cu Ton 492 452 488 246 447 Lead Pb Ton 2,459 2,286 2,514 1,140 1,849 Zinc Zn Ton 6,057 5,734 5,840 3,004 4,586

Note: Byproducts, especially zinc, are experiencing high treatment charges that make them less valuable.

Fun Trading estimates AISC.

The company indicates two different AISC related to its two assets. It is not helping. I decided to report the average AISC from both assets by combining the AISC for Oaxaca of $897 per Oz and Nevada Isabella Pearl of $945 per Oz. The AISC is back to normal this quarter.

One positive about Isabella Pearl is that the gold grade is surprisingly higher than expected.

Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Gold Resource 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 40.07 39.35 28.01 21.10 42.29 Net Income in $ Million 2.98 0.17 -3.12 -1.81 5.00 EBITDA $ Million 12.87 12.03 3.79 0.73 13.79 EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 0.00 -0.05 -0.03 0.07 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 6.66 13.65 4.98 -1.86 14.58 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 7.73 10.31 6.93 3.67 2.32 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1.07 3.34 -1.95 -5.53 12.27 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 12.93 15.34 22.48 18.05 36.55 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1.88 1.66 1.44 1.26 1.01 Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.80 65.69 66.02 69.99 71.05

Balance Sheet Discussion

1 - Revenues in 3Q'20 were $42.29 million.

The gold and silver producer reported a diluted income per share of $0.07 on revenue of $42.29 million compared with an income per share of $0.05 on revenue of $40.07 million in the last year's first quarter (please look at the table above for more financial details).

The company posted a net income of $5.0 million per share during the third quarter.

The company announced that it intends to spin off the Nevada Mining Unit in the press release.

Subsequent to the quarter close, we announced on October 5, 2020, the intent to spin-off the Nevada Mining Unit to its shareholders as a separate publicly-traded company, Fortitude Gold Corporation, to further create shareholder value.

If you need more information about the spin-off, I wrote an article on October 7, 2020, that I recommend reading.

2 - Gold Resource's free cash flow was $12.27 in 3Q'20

The company had a free cash flow this quarter of $12.27 million and a yearly loss of $8.12 million ("ttm").

3 - Cash and long-term debt

Gold Resource had an excellent cash position of $36.55 million in 3Q'20 and $1.01 million in long-term debt (including current).

Commentary and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Gold Resource delivered a strong quarter with a record free cash flow of $12.27 million this quarter. Oaxaca mine is back on track, and Nevada mine showed a record production that may continue the next few quarters, while the company is now accessing a new high-grade zone with 5g per tonne.

However, the main subject is the news about the Nevada unit's spin-off called Fortitude Gold Corporation.

I am still puzzled by this move despite what CEO Jason Reid said in the conference call. I do not see the benefit of separating the two assets (Mexico and Nevada). However, the company has decided to go for a spin-off, and we will have to see the real benefits of this move.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

GORO is trading a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $3.09-$3.12 and line support at $2.85-$2.90.

The short-term strategy is to sell at or above $3.10 and accumulate below $2.92. However, depending on the gold price, GORO may eventually experience a breakout or a breakdown before the end of 2020. If gold price continues to weaken, I see GORO going down to $2.60, and, conversely, if the gold price can hold above $1,900, I think GORO will be able to cross $3.50.

Watch gold like a hawk.

