Let me start by clarifying my stand on Growth vs. Value for the current market environment. I believe the current trend favors Value stocks more than Growth stocks, and I shifted my investments into old sectors. You can see my stand on the subject in my recent article. However, if you are solely a Growth investor, you should check out the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ). Emerging markets eCommerce tech companies offer substantial potential compared to any other growth play on the market, and EMQQ is the easiest way to invest in EM Tech companies.

Looking At EMQQ

EMQQ, the Emerging Markets Internet & E-Commerce ETF, tracks the leading tech and E-Commerce companies operating in emerging markets. ETF only invests in companies with greater than 300 million dollars market cap. The fund's top ten holdings equal to 59% of its total assets. Looking deeper into the top ten, we see that six of them are China-based companies.

When we look into the country weights, we see that more than 75% of country weights concentrated to South East Asia with 59% exclusively in China. China exposure is understandable as it is the biggest market in the region, with many companies fitting into the criteria of the fund. On the other hand, it has an expense ratio of 0.86%, which is not low by any means, yet there are not many ETF alternatives, so it is understandable.

EMQQ had a spectacular year, gaining more than 80%, and it overperformed most of the Growth ETFs in developed markets. The fund's rally is continuing while many Growth ETFs stagnated after the vaccine news. Rally of US Growth stocks lost steam as the needle switched to Value stocks, yet EMQQ is still solid.

On the other hand, it is notable that most of these big corporations are expanding to new markets. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has operations in the whole world, and its emerging and frontier market operations are rapidly evolving, so in reality, EMQQ is more diversified than it looks.

Emerging Markets Vs. Developed Markets

Population in emerging markets is growing. Due to the nature of EM, countries grow faster than advanced economies. GDP per capita is lower in the emerging countries, and its increase provides a unique opportunity to EM investors. The middle-class population becomes wealthier over time. Thus, their consumption rapidly increases. In the meantime, consumption habits evolve, shifting to new sectors. We have seen this change earlier in advanced economies, and now it is time for EM.

Increased development in emerging countries results in higher internet usage per capita, as well as increased smartphone and computer penetration in the nation. This transition process creates a boom in the technology sector and eCommerce. On the other hand, metrics like smartphone penetration are not increasing significantly in advanced nations as it is already saturated.

In the last ten years, emerging markets underperformed developed markets, but the past does not reflect the future when it comes to market performance. Developed markets' stellar performance in the past decade is likely to lose steam, and I believe in the next ten years, EMQQ can outperform QQQ.

P/E ratios of S&P 500 companies nearly doubled this year. Although 2020 was disastrous for the economies with the horrible pandemic that killed more than a million people and cut down millions of jobs. Still, markets saw record highs after an initial crash.

Though there is a vaccine coming for the new year, it will take a while for the economy to get back to old levels. Looking at the high valuations of US markets and stagnated future GDP growth projections, I do not think QQQ has much room to rise. Nevertheless, EMQQ is still promising as EM technology eCommerce can grow faster than US mega-cap giants and bring stellar gains with the high GDP growth.

Growth Is Resilient In Emerging Markets

Recent trend shift to Value stocks slowed the Growth rally in the US, but the picture is entirely different for emerging markets. The MSCI Emerging Markets Growth Target Index had seen resistant gains while EMQQ holdings had the lead. The market realized the potential of EM growth and shifted to the EM Growth story. I believe the robust growth of China and South East Asia EM will continue, as financial institutions expect strong GDP growth after the pandemic.

China Is Booming

China managed to handle the COVID-19 crisis better than most of the world. After the first wave that hit Wuhan, China had minimal COVID-19 cases compared to the Western World. A lower number of cases resulted in minimal damage to the economy, and China managed to achieve growth despite the pandemic.

Although emerging markets overall had better growth rates, they still had a -1.7% growth rate on average. On the other hand, China grew by 1.9% despite everything going on. EMQQ has high exposure to China, and I believe it will be beneficial to the fund to achieve better gains than the rest of the EM.

Growth is faster in new sectors, like E-Commerce. China's predicted revenue growth for 2020 in E-Commerce is +29.5%, while user growth is around +8.3%. It is a notable growth rate, and the extensive developments in E-Commerce are likely to continue with the increasing urbanization rate and the growing population.

Moreover, China created successful brands in tech and eCommerce. Now many of these giants are known by most of the world, and their expansion is continuing. Growth projections clearly show the divergence of China from the rest of the world, and I believe China will be the winner of 2020-2021.

Weaker Dollar Is A Good Sign

During the pandemic, the Fed printed more dollars than they ever did in history. Fed policy rates sharply dropped to extreme lows. Soon, the supply of dollars is likely to increase further with the expected stimulus package, thus negatively affecting the price of the US dollar. The weak dollar outlook is a good sign for emerging countries and EM investors as it will improve the financials of EM countries and the companies operating in these regions. It offers a valuable opportunity for investors to secure the buying power of their money.

Takeaway

Although Value investing is a better play for the current market, EMQQ offers a better opportunity for investors that want to invest in Growth companies than the US Growth ETF. I believe EMQQ will outperform its peers in advanced economies with faster recovery rates and robust growth opportunities in EM. Also, the weak dollar outlook will help EM after the pandemic.

I am bullish for EMQQ in the long term, but I think Growth stocks are expensive, and investors should seek better opportunities to get on the train. Still, it is a way better play than QQQ if you are looking to invest in Growth, and you think the rally is continuing.

