Investors And Risky ETF's

Investors must be very cautious about what they are getting into these days in their search for return because when market distortions arise, the markets must work them out.

The financial markets are flush with liquidity generated by a willing Federal Reserve system but all the money seems to be adding to an "unhinged" risk/reward trade off.

Major amounts of money have found their way into leveraged and inverse ETF's these days as investors search far and wide for return.

There is a major search for return going on in the financial markets these days.

One of the major reasons for this is that the Federal Reserve has flooded the financial system with so much liquidity that interest rates have reached very low levels, which has resulted in investors constantly seeking “good news” to justify higher stock prices or investors seeking out riskier or newer assets to provide them with a more elevated return.

The inherent trouble (with this) is that the normal relationship between risk and reward is ‘unhinged.’”

One place that this has come out is in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), or, “blank check” companies that have provided a major outlet for wealthy investors looking to capitalize on all the money floating around looking for return.

As I have written, SPACs are a wonderful vehicle for “distorting markets.”

Lots and lots of money has moved into “blank check” investments.

But the search for return continues.

Risky ETFs

Another place that investors are placing money is in leveraged and inverse ETFs.

Leveraged and inverse ETFs have raked in $16.3 billion through the first 10 months of the year, on pace to top 2008’s record haul of $16.7 billion….”

This according to Michael Wursthorn, writing in the Wall Street Journal.

The funds use leverage to double or triple daily returns and sometimes offer investors a change to profit off the inverse, or opposite, of an index’s move.”

But, it should be noted that these vehicles are very, very risky and so should not be invested in without full knowledge of the risks involved and the possibility for major losses.

Mr. Wursthorn writes that many of the biggest players will not get into these leveraged products, even after securities regulators have recently opened up the opportunity to greater competition.

Just last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued its approval to end the freeze on the newly leveraged ETFs.

But, BlackRock Inc., the biggest EFT manager by market share, doesn’t include these kinds of funds among its product. Neither does Vanguard, second largest. And, Invesco, another major manager does not plan on getting into this area of the market.

Yet, the SEC opened up the space, and, according to the numbers, many, many investors have moved into it. The SEC comments,

Leveraged ETFs may be appealing to a limited number of sophisticated retail investors who understand how the products work, but aren’t appropriate for most.”

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton is quoted as saying, “We would expect broker-dealers and investment advisors to recommend them in limited circumstances.”

Well, we’ll see.

But, The Market Distortion Goes On

James Mackintosh, who also writes for the Wall Street Journal, points out that even “the flakiest junk bonds” have rallied “hard.”

For example, triple-C rated junk bonds, those bonds that are rated as close to default, have, in November, moved up to provide a 7.3 percent return.

Again, as investors have gotten on the Covid-19 vaccine bandwagon and have also taken a positive stance on the economy due to the outcome of the presidential election, the confidence has risen that these risk-loads can be carried.

And, it seems that this “optimism” will continue…at least, for awhile.

Still Areas That Don’t Seem To Be Convinced

Mr. Mackintosh, however, does not seem to be completely convinced. As he writes,

The Treasury market seems to have missed the memo.”

That is, the yields on U. S. Treasury securities do not seem to be reflected this optimism. I have also written about this before. The inflationary expectations built into the yields of U. S. Treasury securities have not indicated that government policies…whether they be of a monetary or a fiscal nature…will have much impact upon future inflation.

That is, inflation is still expected to stay well below 2.0 percent for a long time…at least, for ten years and more.

Mr. Mackintosh writes,

It is about the Federal Reserve and inflation, or rather the lack of it. After a decade when faster growth, low unemployment and zero interest rates did nothing to spark inflation, many no longer expect even extraordinary Fed action to push up prices faster.”

This is all connected with my picture of credit inflation, where Fed policy is transmitted to asset prices, like the stock market, but is not flowing into the real production of goods and services. That is, stock market prices can hit new historical prices, but consumer prices remain stable.

Furthermore, The Dollar Continues To Weaken

Another piece of evidence that is consistent with the behavior of bond yields is the falling value of the U. S. dollar. Monday morning, November 30, 2020 it is costing right at $1.2000 to purchase one Euro. As I wrote in the article just cited, the weakening dollar is consistent with an economy that is not doing all that good and it is highly likely that the dollar will continue to decline in value.

Financial markets seem to be out-of-touch with one another. Because of past action on the part of the Fed and the federal government, these markets are distorted. We are seeing this distortion come out in financial flows and in relative risk/return tradeoffs.

Investors need to be aware of these distortions as they search for higher returns because distortions and disequilibrium’s cannot last forever. Investors, in my mind, need to remain watchful… and, flexible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.