Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), once China's Google and the "B" in the famed "BAT", has been a perennial laggard in adopting new digital trends in China's quickly evolving internet landscape. Despite making early and major investments in AI, its core search ads business has struggled in recent years, as the industry slows and competition rises. After posting a disappointing FY19 results and losing half of its market share, we see the company's late forays into in-feed advertising and livestreaming as potential turnaround levers for the core ads segment. Using a sum-of-the-parts valuation method, we value Baidu at $164 per share under conservative assumptions. This represents 17% upside from the $140 current price.

Baidu 5Y share price compared to Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Company Overview

Founded in 2000, Baidu is China's largest search engine with a market share of around 70% (compared to second place Sogou's (NYSE:SOGO) 17%), according to StatCounter. Over the years, as mobile phones took off, Baidu has grown from a pure web search engine to a conglomerate encompassing a comprehensive mobile ecosystem, various AI initiatives, and a yet profitable video service provider iQiyi which it owns a 56.2% stake. As of FY19, iQiyi contributed 27% of revenue; the rest was together reported under the Baidu Core, with the majority (c.70%) coming from search advertising.

Below is a summary of Baidu's user product ecosystem as of November 2020.

Search: Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed (personalized timelines within the Baidu App).

Information: Baidu Encyclopedia (comparable to Wikipedia), Baidu Tieba (reddit-style online communities based on topical interest), Baidu Knows (Q&A style knowledge search), Baidu Wenku (digital documents library), Baidu Scholar (academic search engine).

Short Video: Haokan, Quanmin.

Other: Baidu Maps, Baidu IME (input method editor, a Chinese mobile keyboard).

Livestreaming and In-Feed Advertising To Drive Core Business Recovery

Recent years, due to industry slowdown and rising competition from internet peers, Baidu's core business has come under intense pressure. FY19 revenue grew only 5% (compared to 28% in FY18), dragged down by 5% decline in advertising revenue. This was a significant underperformance in light of the 30.2% growth of online advertising industrywide in 2019, and mobile advertising's 47.8% according to Quest Mobile.

Baidu App's losing appeal to consumers has caused advertisers to divert significant budget to competitors like Alibaba, Tencent, JD (NASDAQ:JD), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), and increasingly Meituan (MEIT) and Douyin (TikTok). In the first half of 2020, as users spent more time at home on mobile apps and social media during COVID lockdowns, Tencent (which owns WeChat and various popular mobile games) recorded RMB 36bn in advertising revenue, surpassing Baidu's RMB 32bn.

Could COVID-19, and its resulting structural changes in user behaviors, be the last perfect storm to end Baidu's race in advertising? We think not. Amid strong headwinds, we think Baidu has lately taken meaningful steps to revive its core business by getting into e-commerce and livestreaming in addition to growing in-feed advertisements through news feed.

E-Commerce and Livestreaming

Last month, Baidu launched a shopping channel on its Baidu App, allowing its over 200m daily active users to directly make purchases after search. Through the app, users can view KOL livestreaming and compare products across multiple e-commerce sites like Alibaba, JD, and Suning. Three weeks later, Baidu announced $3.6bn cash acquisition of YY Livestreaming's China business. With 4.2m paying users, YY is a leader in China's growing livestreaming industry. YY stands to benefit from the deal by leveraging Baidu's large user base and AI expertise to optimize its user monetization, while Baidu can gain immediately from YY's large creator network to build more content and advertising channels.

Baidu App's Shopping Function

Livestreaming and e-commerce are known to be complementary businesses. According to a Quest Mobile survey, 68% of the respondents said that above 10% of total purchases during the recent Double shopping festival were through e-commerce livestreaming. Now with a foot in both spaces, Baidu stands in good position to immediately diversify its advertising channels away from web and mobile app search.

In-Feed Advertising

Pioneered by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in 2006, in-feed advertising is a form of advertisement that is displayed between content feeds. Compared to traditional advertisements, it is more user experience friendly as users scroll through them without being forcefully distracted from their original activity. In-feed advertising is first introduced to China by Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) (Chinese Twitter) in 2012, and then later adopted by NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Toutiao and Tencent/WeChat. In-feed advertising has grown at 72% CAGR from 2015 to 2020 in China, according to iResearch. By 2022, the total in-feed advertising market size is expected to reach RMB 490bn, leading all online advertising formats.

Baidu rolled out news feed function in 2017, much later than competitors such as Toutiao (2012). However, relying on large existing user base and wide range of content access, the Baidu App quickly reached top rank among all major news apps in China in terms of monthly active users (400m MAUs vs #2 Toutiao 330m and #3 Tencent News 280m) accordingly to Analysys. In-feed advertisement relies on AI to optimize its user targeting and monetization efficiency. As a leader in AI, Baidu can potentially win in this space if it continues to grow the news feed function. In 2Q20, in-app revenue has already accounted for over 50% of the search revenue. We think this ratio will continue to expand and help Baidu stay in the competitive game of online advertising in the future to come.

Valuation

Using sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) with conservative estimations, we value Baidu at $164 per share. We value its core search and newsfeed business at $19.2bn using 12x P/E on forecasted FY21 earnings. Its iQiyi stake is valued at $8.7bn using 3x P/S on forecasted FY21 sales. Baidu's Cloud business is worth $9.6bn assuming 6x FY21 sales. Apollo and DuerOS are valued at $9bn and $2.8bn respectively based on their comparable peers and latest round of financing. With currently $34/share, Baidu's Ctrip stake is worth another $2.4bn. Assuming a c.40% premium imbedded in the purchase price of $3.6bn, the most recent acquisition, YY Live, is valued at $2.5bn (c.7x FY19 EBIT). Summing all these together, with a net cash of $5.4bn ($9bn as of latest quarter less $3.6bn payout for YY), we arrive at a valuation of $164 per share after applying 10% conglomerate discount. This represents roughly 17% upside from current price.

