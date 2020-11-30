DHT is well-positioned to weather the anemic future oil market without any problems.

The company's strategic plan is based on the two following pillars:

1. To enhance shareholder returns.

2. To strengthen the balance sheet.

For another quarter management executed brilliantly on the capital allocation strategy. In relation to the first pillar, DHT Holdings (DHT) announced a $0.20/share dividend distribution making a total payment of $215 million (or 24% of market capitalization). Regarding the second pillar, management made debt prepayments of c. $92 million or $0.54/share reducing the company's leverage at c. 30% or just c. $18 million per vessel.

Looking into 2021, the tanker market is forecasted to be weak for the first half of the year and start improving from H2 2021 onwards. The slow recovery of the oil demand combined with the slow unloading of the onshore and offshore storage is the key driver of the anemic H1 2021 market.

In this environment, management acted proactively by positioning the company defensively. Specifically, DHT managed to reduce the company's 2021 spot cash break-even rate to just $10,600/day.

Finally, in the recent earnings call, management communicated that DHT will continue to focus on enhancing capital returns and investing in the balance sheet. That said, I estimate a Q4 2020 dividend of $0.07/share assuming a 60% net income distribution. The company's target price remains at $6/share.

Taking all the above into consideration, I believe that the company is well-positioned to weather a weak H1 2021 tanker market. At the same time, the company has the liquidity and the balance sheet to be aggressive should a suitable opportunity arises in the future.

For all the underpinning assumptions of this analysis, I invite you to download the DHT Dashboard. The file covers DHT's financial summary, financial statement projection, the assumptions underpinning the analysis and the company's updated valuation.

Last but not least, it is highly recommended to read DHT Holdings: Well-Positioned for a Counter-Cyclical Strategy to get an overall sense of the key factors that influence the company's valuation and capital allocation strategy.

Building internal financial muscles & enhancing returns are top priorities

For another quarter, DHT delivered exceptionally its capital allocation strategy. To start with, management declared a dividend of $0.20/share or $34 million. As a result, the YTD dividend payments amount to a total of $1.35/share or $214.5 million.

It is worth noting that DHT follows a flexible dividend policy aligned with the cyclical tanker market. To that end, the quarterly dividend declaration is supported by the achieved TCE rate in the same period.

Moving to the deleveraging front, management repaid a total of c. $79 million under the revolving credit facility tranches. Also, the company prepaid the outstanding loan on DHT Scandinavia amounting to c. $13 million. As a result, the total prepayments for the third quarter amounted to c. $92 million or $0.58/share.

As of September 30, 2020, the company leverage stands at c. 30% with 5 unencumbered vessels. The average gross debt on a per vessel basis is $17.8 million only. To put everything in context, the residual value of a VLCC is c. $16 million assuming a scrap rate of $400/lightweight tonnage

It is worth to highlight that the company sits on a healthy liquidity balance of $245 million inclusive of $170 million undrawn RCF under the ABN Amro and Nordea credit facilities.

DHT to weather the headwinds of a weak tanker market

In November the U.S Energy Information Agency (EIA) published the short-term energy outlook. EIA forecasts that the global consumption of petroleum liquids fuels will average 92.9 million b/d for 2020 compared to 101.5 million d/d in 2019. In 2021, oil demand will increase by 5.9 million b/d or 98.8 million b/d.

Looking into 2021, I expect that the market conditions will start to improve in the second half of the year on the back of the following reasons:

1. The massive floating storage volumes that build up in 2020 are unloading albeit very slowly.

2. The oil demand is growing but again very slowly.

In this kind of environment, the company has acted proactively. For the last quarter of 2020, the company has already booked 79% of the available VLCC days at an average of $38,400/day. As a result, DHT is well-positioned to weather the Q4 2020 weak market. The chart below illustrates the estimated cash flow generation for the last quarter of 2020 assuming $15,000/day for the remaining 21% of available days.

Moving to the first half of 2021, the company's time charter coverage amounts to 35%. For this period, the spot cash break-even for DHT's fleet is just 3,400/day. Needless to say, DHT is insulated from the forecasted H1 2021weak tanker market too.

Management plans focus on shareholder returns and balance sheet resilience

In the recent earnings call, management demonstrated the future capital allocation strategy. Specifically, the strategic plan will focus on capital returns and building a strong balance sheet.

The table below presents my estimates for the last quarter of 2020. Taking into consideration the forecasted Q4 2020 market and the company's projected liquidity compared to the covenant requirements, I estimate a dividend declaration of $0.07/share based on 60% net income distribution.

Each +/- $5,000/day change for the remaining 20% of the available VLCC days results in a +/- $0.02/share impact on the company's EPS and +/- $0.01/share dividend payment for the quarter assuming that the company will distribute 60% of Q4 2020 net income.

Peers comparison

The table below presents a comparison between DHT and its direct competitors (Euronav (EURN), Frontline (FRO), Teekay Tankers (TNK), International Seaways (INSW), Nordic American Tankers (NAT), Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), Navios Maritime Acquisitions (NNA), Top Ships (TOPS) and Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)) for several key metrics.

It is important to note that for the key metric of EV/EBITDA, the company trades at a 2.7x multiple with pees' mean at 5.2x.

Also, DHT has one of the most defensively positioned balance sheets in my US-listed tanker universe since the net debt to total capitalization ratio stands at just 27% with peer's mean and median at 40% and 30%, respectively.

Conclusion

The analysis suggests that DHT is well-positioned not only to weather the anemic tanker spot market but also continue enhancing shareholder's returns and deleveraging the balance sheet. The key drivers of the company's resilience are the following:

1. Management acted proactively by locking the majority of the fleet in time charter contracts.

2. Management continues to earmark the excess cash from operations for debt prepayment. In this way, DHT's 2021 amortization schedule stands at just $5 million.

As a result, the company's spot cash break-even rates for 2021 stands at $10,600/day only.

Last but not least, management reiterated that the future capital allocation will focus on enhancing the capital returns and investing in the balance sheet.

To that end, I estimate a Q4 2020 dividend of $0.07/share. In addition, the target price for the company's shares remains at $6 (13% upside).

Market-specific risks

1. 3rd wave of COVID-19 to materialize in Q4 2020 or early 2021.

Market-specific catalysts

1. The oil market conditions continue to improve in the future.

DHT-specific catalysts

1. DHT finds attractive acquisition opportunities and sells older tonnage on an EPS and NAV accretive basis.

2. DHT allocates any excess cash from operations to further deleveraging and enhancing shareholders' returns.

