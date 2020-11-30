There are several short term catalysts that could drive the stock higher: gaining analyst coverage, Q4 results release and any news on Tencent partnership.

Despite the explosive growth and exposure to a hot Southeast Asian mobile gaming market, the stock trades at a significant discount to its gaming peers.

Gravity is fast growing Korean gaming company that grew revenues 70% last quarter and 176%, 102% and 26% in 2017, 2018, 2019 respectively.

Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY) is a South Korea based game developer. The company is the exclusive license holder for the intellectual property of Ragnarok, a popular Korean manhwa (comic) inspired by Nordic mythology. Nearly all of its revenues are generated from games based off of the Ragnarok franchise. Gravity operates in many geographies around the world, but Southeast Asia and Taiwan should be considered its primary market.

Despite the explosive growth and exposure to a hot Southeast Asian mobile gaming market, Gravity trades at a significant discount to its gaming peers on a 2020 and NTM EV/EBIDTA basis. I believe this is due to many misunderstanding the company due to its operations in many countries, no analyst coverage or earnings calls and language barriers. Even after a 334% appreciation in the share price YTD, Gravity Co offers an attractive investment opportunity with several short term catalysts to drive the stock even higher.

This article will present the following long thesis:

Games come and go, but the Ragnarok IP is incredibly resilient. Almost two decades since the launch of the first game, this is still an extremely popular and growing brand (especially in Asia).

A strong pipeline of games: Two new hit mobile games that will continue top line momentum through at least 2022 (Origin, Next Generation). Next Generation is still #1 in Taiwan, HK and #2 in Macau after a month - this is a strong leading indicator for how the game will perform in Southeast Asia.

Favorable game development arrangements: Gravity outsources Ragnarok mobile game development to partners in exchange for rights to the Chinese market. This results in minimal game development costs for Gravity, but unlimited upside potential if one of the games developed by a third party becomes a success.

Cheap valuation on EV/EBITDA basis compared to peers who are growing revenues slower: Gravity currently trades at ~14x 2020 EBIT (assuming YTD run rate) or ~8x 2020 EBIT (assuming similar Q3's results annualized). Comparable public companies are trading at 14-23x forward EV/EBITDA.

There are also some near term catalysts that could force a re-calibration of the company's multiple:

Gaining sell-side analyst coverage would put the stock on the radar among institutional investors (current institutional ownership is less than 10%). Twitter $GRVY expert @ValueGARP reports that JP Morgan Korea has recently reached out to Investor Relations.

Release of Q4 2020 results, which are expected to be strong as the new games in Korea, Taiwan/HK/Macau continue to top the charts.

Any positive developments on Ragnarok: Origin which is currently being developed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) for China, but there have not been public updates on progress recently.

Early Company History

Gravity launched its flagship online PC game Ragnarok Online in 2002, adapting the popular Korean Ragnarok comic into a massively multiple online role playing game (MMORPG). Since the launch, the game has racked up 80 million registered accounts worldwide. It is considered one of the "classic" MMORPG games and is one of the most played video games ever.

Off of the success from the game, Gravity went public in 2005, with its American depository shares trading on the NASDAQ - a first for a South Korean company. However, shortly after the IPO, the company found itself facing major internal issues. Jung Ryool Kim, then CEO and controlling shareholder, had diverted company funds to his personal accounts. A shareholder lawsuit was later settled by Gravity.

2005 also marked the peak of Ragnarok Online’s popularity. In the first quarter of the year, it reached its peak number of users and has been in decline ever since then. As RO growth stagnated, Gravity sought to diversify away from its flagship title and develop new games and revenue streams. However, the company was not particularly successful in these efforts as RO still represented 72% of total revenues in 2010. This failure really took a toll on its stock price. By mid-2014, the company's shares were trading under $1 and had to execute a 1 for 8 reverse stock split in order to remain in compliance with the NASDAQ.

Ragnarok Mobile Game Development Model

Gravity first started developing mobile games in 2012, but struggled to launch any financially viable games in-house. Unable to find success on their own, Gravity entered into a development agreement with Dream Square, a Chinese firm in 2015. Under the agreement, Dream Square could develop and launch mobile games in China based on Ragnarok Online IP. In return, Gravity would have the rights to these newly developed games outside of China (the deal was extended in 2016 and expires in 2021).

As @89ollie explained in his blog (translated from Swedish):

Gravity has basically given away the majority of the revenue from the Chinese market, in exchange for getting finished games basically free. Gravity can, if the company wants, release these globally (and then pay royalties to the developers). This is the explanation for a steady stream of new games, low development costs, insignificant intangible assets...

Patient Investing agrees in a recent Seeking Alpha article, noting that this model "transfers almost the entire game development risk to third parties while retaining upside of any success".

The game development arrangements started to pay dividends in 2017. That year, Gravity introduced a new mobile game, Eternal Love, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The game was critically acclaimed as a successful mobile adaptation of the original Ragnarok Online game and became the #1 grossing app (Apple App Store and Google Play Store) in many of its end markets after Gravity gradually rolled the game out to rest of the world (ex. mainland China) by the end of 2019.

As you can see below, the initial launch of Eternal Love resulted in record high quarterly revenues ($67,521 MKW in Q4 2017). This growth kept up as Gravity gradually rolled the game out into different geographies. After it was introduced in Southeast Asia, company revenues hit another record of ($133,623 MKW) in Q1 2019:

Source: Company 20-F's and press releases

Last year, Eternal Love made up 80% of Gravity's total revenues. While the game has peaked in terms of popularity and ranking on the app stores, Gravity was ahead of the curve and have already launched new hit games in select markets. The company plans to roll these two games out to more markets in 2021.

Ragnarok Origin (Mobile MMORPG) launched in Korea on July 2020

#4 Grossing in Google Play, Apple App Store in Korea; #1 in Korea's homegrown app market One Store

Ragnarok X: Next Generation (Mobile MMORPG) launched in Taiwan/HK/Macau on October 2020 via a co-publishing arrangement with Bytedance.

#1 grossing in Google Play, Apple App Store in TW/HK/Macau. The game is still the top grossing game in Taiwan, holding the top spot for now over two months.

If these two games have similar performance as Eternal Love, 2021 and 2022 looks extremely promising. Gravity has already confirmed that Origin will be launched in Japan and Next Generation will be launched in Southeast Asia in H1 2020.

Additional upside that is not appreciated by the market comes from a partnership with Chinese giant Tencent. First reported in media in 2018, Tencent is set to release Origin in China (originally Love at First Sight and then First Love). There have been limited public updates on the game's progress (or the partnership with Tencent overall) from Gravity, but they did disclose targeting a 2020 launch for the game in the 2019 Q2 investor presentation. Currently, it is believed that Gravity are working to get this game approved in China. It has gone through extensive beta testing and experts anticipate that the cane could attract as many as 20 million users.

Business Overview

Mobile games (72% of TTM revenues): While Gravity's games are free to play, the firm generates revenue from in-game "micro-transactions", or purchases for consumable in-game items. Prices for in-game items can range between US $0.99 to US $99.99 depending on the market. In addition, the company also earns royalties and licenses fees from local market gaming companies and their game development agreements with Dream Square and Bytedance. Details such as take % for these agreements are not publicly available.

Online games (23%): In the vast majority of markets, online games (primarily Ragnarok Online) have free-to-play servers with micro-transactions. In Japan, there is a subscription fee in addition to available in-game purchases. Gravity also offers premium services that allow players to unlock additional features (ex: faster rates of item drops) for a nominal fee.

Character merchandising and other revenues (5%): Gravity provides system development, maintenance and integration services for third parties through a subsidiary NeoCyon (~4% of sales). In addition, licensing IP for character-based merchandise such as dolls and stationary contributes ~1% of revenues.

As the mobile games business has grown, Gravity's margins have expanded over time with operating margins at 21% year-to-date compared to 7% in 2016 driven by strong operating leverage and the game development agreements that keep research and development costs low (3-4% of revenues in the last five years).

Strength of the Ragnarok Intellectual Property

As I had never heard of Ragnarok before researching Gravity, I wanted to get a better understanding of just how strong the brand is - especially in the Southeast Asian growth market. I was impressed by the brand equity:

The original Ragnarok comic series was widely popular: it ran 10 volumes and inspired a Japanese anime Ragnarok the Animation in addition to the video games.

For many in Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Online was one of the first PC games (and also first MMORPG) they played and there is a strong sense of nostalgia surrounding the franchise. The game predated World of Warcraft by several years and is often described as a pioneer in the MMO genre of games.

Ragnarok games have a casual, cooperative atmosphere (different from other MMORPG's that can be filled with "toxic" players). Strangers became friends online, many even met their spouse on the game. These relationships developed on the game have to contribute to Ragnarok's brand equity.

In addition, a couple of recent developments also stood out to me:

Last year, Gravity held a series of live orchestral concerts featuring the soundtrack of Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Shanghai, Guangzhou Bangkok, Manila Jakarta. Tickets were sold out in 2 minutes! In total, seven thousand fans attended the concerts and paid for ticket packages ranging from $27.99 to $139.99 USD (video). To me, this was an impressive demonstration of Ragnarok's fervent and loyal fan base in Asia.

Furthermore: In March 2020, Free Fire, Esports Awards' Best Mobile Game of 2020, held a collaboration with Ragnarok Online with in-game items from Ragnarok Online available in Free Fire. Gamer Matters noted that “The Ragnarok IP is pretty big in the region, and so is Free Fire. So it’s a great collaboration between Garena and Gravity in this regard”. The fact that Garena / Sea Limited (SE), parent company of Free Fire, would partner with Gravity further validates the widespread appeal of the Ragnarok IP.

Total Addressable Market

Gravity operates in many geographies around the world and is well diversified by country, with no one country representing more than 17% of total sales (Thailand). Southeast Asia and Taiwan contributed 46% of total revenues (and more than 50% when looking at just mobile gaming revenues).

2019 Revenues by Geography:

Source: 2019 20-F

PC and mobile game revenues for Greater Southeast Asia (Southeast Asia and Taiwan) totaled $5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Currently, there are more than half a billion smartphone users. Roughly 40% of those users play mobile games. Among the online urban population, that proportion rises to 80%. Free-to-play mobile games are popular and expected to experience significant growth as internet user and smartphone penetration continue to expand.

The mobile gaming market is extremely competitive compared to PC or console games due to the lower barrier of entry and less resources required to develop a mobile game. Furthermore, marketplaces such as the Apple App Store and Google Play Store make it easy for mobile game developers to distribute their product worldwide. PUBG, Lineage M, Free Fire and Fate/Grand Order are some of the titles that Ragnarok competes with.

Investment Risks

The Ragnarok games are based on a Korean comic developed by Mr. Myoung‑Jin Lee. Gravity's exclusive licensing agreement with Mr. Myoung-Jin Lee for Ragnanok IP expires in 2033. It is too early too tell if it will be extended or not, but the many $GRVY experts on Twitter note that Mr. Lee is very integrated in Gravity's business and seems happy with the arrangement. Rather than the agreement expired, it is more likely it will be extended but with different terms.

The development agreement with Dream Square expires in March 2021. If it is not extended, it may affect future pipeline of mobile games.

Gaming is a highly competitive industry and the life cycle for mobile games is short, lasting from six to 24 months and typically reaching peak popularity in the first few months. Company revenues may stagnate if Gravity cannot launch new hit games beyond 2022 (after Origin and Next Generation are expected to reach maturity).

Japanese gaming company GungHo Online Entertainment is a controlling shareholder with 59.3% ownership. Gung Ho could make adverse decisions for the company. Public shareholders of the common stock do not have voting rights, but this is a low probability risk.

Valuation and Price Target

Gravity currently trades at an 2020 EV/EBIT multiple of 14x after a satisfying rally in the stock during Thanksgiving week. I am assuming the YTD 2020 run rate to calculate an annualized 2020 - which is quite conservative. Other analysis have based the EBIT off of Q3 2020 revenues annualized. Using that method would imply a 8.3x multiple - cheap!

Assuming 25% EBIT growth (likely conservative) in 2021 and a 18x forward next twelve month EV/EBIT multiple, I am assigning at $250/share price target for Gravity.

On a forward next twelve month (NTM) EV/EBITDA basis, a 18x multiple is certainly reasonable when compared to peers:

Netmarble, fellow Korean mobile game developer, trades at a 23x 2021 EV/EBITDA with a 2021 consensus growth rate of 10%

Netease (NTES) trades at a 19.7x NTM with 17% expected 2021 growth

Zynga (ZNGA) trades at 13.9x with 35% growth

Glu Mobile (GLUU) trades at 15.8x with 11% growth

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) trades at 16.5x with 3% growth

The table below shows the corresponding share price based on the EBIT growth and multiple assumptions:

Technical Analysis

The stock was stuck in a trading range between ~120 and 140, even after reporting great Q3 results on November 13th. After a great rally in the stock during Thanksgiving week, it appears that GRVY has broken out of the range and is charting a new upward trend.

Conclusion

The market is beginning to appreciate Gravity's transformation into a mobile gaming growth company operating in high growth Greater Southeast Asia. Despite a great run in the stock in 2020, there still exists tremendous upside on the backs of two new hit games, increased institutional investment and approval/launch of a Tencent developed game in China. I look forward to seeing how these catalysts materialize over the next few years.

Further Reading / Listening

Value Hive Podcast: $SE $GRVY and Digital Transformation w/Mads Christiansen

$GRVY, an interview with @Pappakeno1

Gravity: Predictable Gaming Cash Flow, Cheap Valuations

Gravity - The Big Picture (In Swedish)

GRVY Twitter List

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRVY, SE, ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.