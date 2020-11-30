B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) CEO Eyal Cohen on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 30, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zev Dekel - Chairman

Eyal Cohen - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Todd Felte - RHK Capital

Operator

Zev Dekel

Thank you. Hello and thank you for joining our call today. Encouraged by the progress we have made so far, I would like to share with you my view from three different point of views. From a quarter-to-quarter perspective, revenues grew and the operating profit and net income have turned around dramatically. From an annual perspective, all the divisions have made significant progress in sales, marketing, cost structure, efficiency and internal competitive capabilities. From a strategic perspective, the Company is now on a very well executed, consistent path of enhancing and fortifying its competitive position and grow its international business, global business with its specific challenges, risks and opportunities.

So I would like to thank you and would like to turn the call to Eyal Cohen, our CEO.

Eyal Cohen

Thank you, Zev. Hello and thank you for joining our call today. I am pleased to meet our shareholders' expectations for a profitable third quarter and positive outlook for the fourth quarter this year and for the year '21.

Our supply chain and RFID division presented a strong performance in the third quarter and this first nine months of the year despite the COVID that adversely affected its revenues. The supply chain keeps on record profitability and the turnaround in the RFID division continuing in full force. We are investing in the robotic business to be the growth engine of BOS both the coming years. According to IFR Research, worldwide sales of industrial robots have compounded annual growth of 14%.

We plan to realize this growth potential by expanding our North American presence, which we have targeted as a key market for our robotic division. At the beginning of the year, we opened the sales office in the U.S., but the COVID pandemic has made the penetration much more complicated than expected. We have adjusted our sales and marketing plan and made personnel changes to the U.S. sales. I believe that with those changes, we are well positioning toward the year '21. Accordingly, we expect both revenues for year '21 to exceed $33 million and net profit of above $1 million.

Thank you, and now we will take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will begin question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Todd Felte of RHK Capital. Please go ahead.

Todd Felte

Congratulations on a great quarter there, and it was nice to see the turnaround. I appreciate you giving guidance for year 2021, and you had projected $33 million in revenues. What's your current backlog?

Eyal Cohen

Hi, Todd, thank you for the question. Our backlog as of the end of the third quarter was $40 million. So, we still need to bring new deals in the amount of about $90 million to meet the target of year '21. It is challenging, especially when we don't know the future effect of the COVID on the economy and when the COVID restriction will remove. In addition, we have the challenge of penetrating to the U.S. market in the year '21. So, we have lots of work and challenges. And we embrace it, myself, the Board of Directors, officers and the all BOS employees.

Zev Dekel

I would like also to add that Eyal is just now leading us placing in terms the sales, marketing and support infrastructure in the USA. It's a lot of effort, and you begin to see the buildup of this infrastructure, which I believe that will bear-fruit as we go along next year and in the years, of course, ahead.

Todd Felte

Okay. Also, along with the guidance of $33 million, you projected net income of over $1 million. And if I'm doing my math right, that's around $0.25 a share, which seems like your company is fairly undervalued. Are you planning any Investor Relations events or webinars? I know things are tough during COVID, but was just seeing if you had any IR events on the schedule?

Eyal Cohen

Currently, we don't have IR frame. We don't have IR event. But I believe that next year, we will participate in the conference -- investor conferences. I'm not sure whether we'll take IR frame. I think with the good results, we can -- it will be -- I hope it will be reflected in the share price, but let's see.

Todd Felte

Okay. And finally, reading through the financial statements, I see you have a tax loss carry-forward of around $70 million, and that's over $16 a share. Have you considered any options to utilize that tax loss carry-forward? Or would you be open to being acquired by another company that would want to utilize it?

Eyal Cohen

I think it's a huge benefit. By the way, other companies, in certain cases, record tax assets in the balance sheet and record tax income accordingly. And this will write tax assets on $70 million, I guess, we'll to record tax income of about -- more than $10 million. We don't use it. We don't use such accounting, but I'm sure that it could -- we will use it in the future. But it's a great opportunity for other companies as well as our public platform as well. So, it's great opportunities for other companies to use such a huge tax loss.

Todd Felte

Okay. And now that you've forecasted consistent profitability, then maybe it becomes more of an asset if anyone was looking to acquire you guys. Just finally, it's been a while since we've had any large contract announcements. Can you kind of just give -- add a little color to the pipeline? What types of companies you're targeting? If you expect any announcements in the near future, if you're close on any contracts, just any color since you really haven't had any announcement since July.

Eyal Cohen

Yes. I think that we will start the sales activities in the U.S. in January. We decided to start it after the holidays in the U.S. And I hope that in the first quarter of next year of year '21, we will release announcement on the contract. This is the plan. Also in the Israeli market, we are penetrating some strategic account here in Israel from the defense industry, from the plastic industry, logistics. And once we will have some -- we will reach to a -- once we will get a significant order, absolutely, we will release announcement. And for now, we are investing all our effort to -- in the recent nine months, actually, all the effort to build is the operational platform and the sales platform of the future growth engine of BOS, which is the robotic business. And I hope that news will come in year '21.

Todd Felte

Okay. Well, I'll hop back in the queue. Congratulations again on completing the turnaround and for a great quarter.

Zev Dekel

Thank you.

Eyal Cohen

Thank you.

Operator

Eyal Cohen

Yes. Thank you. Thank you for joining our call today, and I'm looking forward to meet you again at our next conference call in March '21. Thank you.

Operator

