Eighth Review Of My Dividend Portfolio

Introduction

My eighth update has been long overdue, it's been approximately three years since I've published an update of my dividend portfolio. The COVID-19 pandemic and the drastic effect it had on the market prompted me to rethink my strategy of chasing high yielding stocks. I'm now in a much better place with my portfolio; I'm happy with its composition and it allows me to sleep much better at night, let's take a look at it together.

Current Composition In Order By Dollar Value And Personal Thoughts On Each Company

Top 5 holdings add up to 50% of the portfolio

Purchase price is true purchase price (not total return)

Portfolio is currently yielding approximately 3.91%

Apple, Inc. (AAPL)

Purchased in full at $23.22 per share (split adjusted)

Current PPS is $116.59 (split adjusted), yielding 0.70%

Share price is up 59% YTD

The first of my two technology stocks, this has clearly been a home run for me and will be tightly held going forward based on its strong financial position and ecosystem. Hindsight is 20/20 but I'm kicking myself for taking some profit off the table in 2017, as I sold 30% of my Apple stake by locking in a total return of 58% in less than 10 months. As my top holding and yielding only 0.70%, it's impacting my overall portfolio yield of 3.91% but I will not sell my remaining shares!

Duke Energy (DUK)

Average purchase price of $77.85 per share

Current PPS is $94.60, yielding 4.08%

Share price is up 3.7% YTD

Wanted to make sure that my dividend portfolio had a decent amount of the conservative, boring electric utilities with Duke Energy being my largest holding.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Average purchase price of $109.56

Current PPS is $168.89, yielding 2.39%

Share price is up 44% YTD

Bought this as my eCommerce play as on-line sales continue to grow year over year. The COVID-19 pandemic is adding to the demand of their services in the near-term but what mostly excites me for the long-term is Carol Tome, the new CEO. Ms. Tome is a highly respected executive who had a good career as CFO at Home Depot (HD), I'm optimistic that she will do wonderful things at UPS.

Dominion Energy (D)

Average purchase price of $74.32

Current PPS is $79.04, yielding 3.19%

Share price is down 4.5% YTD

Dominion is the second of my electric utilities in the portfolio, offering a solid foundation. Strategically bought additional shares of Dominion in early July after the announcement that they were going to sell its Gas Transmission & Storage segment assets to Berkshire Hathaway and lower its dividend as a result.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

Average purchase price of $81.80

Current PPS is $78.09, yielding 5.63%

Share price is down 17% YTD

Don't know how many times I've done various stock screens over the last few years (using different sites) where Prudential always seemed to pop up. Prudential's share price was above $90 before the pandemic hit but it hit a low of under $40 as a result. Prudential is slowly climbing back (currently at $78) but could see another downturn in the near-term until the recent spike in cases subside and vaccines are distributed.

AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV)

Average purchase price of $83.86

Current PPS is $104.89, yielding 4.96%

Share price is up 18.5% YTD.

The market is finally starting to show AbbVie some love. It seemed quarter after quarter AbbVie was doing and saying all the right things but its share price never gained traction. In the short time since October 30th when it released its quarterly earnings report and news of its dividend increase, shares are up 30%.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Average purchase price of $36.12

Current PPS is $42.70, yielding 3.37%

Share price is down 11% YTD

I guess you could say that Cisco has become my Binky. Perhaps we all have that one stock in our portfolio where we hate to part with it for one reason or another, even though some of the current financial trends aren't where we would like them to be. But I continue to like Cisco based on their strong financial position and healthy dividend. I'm willing to wait and see how their continued transition to subscriptions & software plays out. New CFO R. Scott Herren, starting December 18th, is expected to help on this front and comes highly regarded for his work at Autodesk (ADSK). Apple and Cisco are my two technology stocks, believe I could be doing a lot worse than holding these companies.

PPL, Corp. (PPL)

Average purchase price of $30.18

Current PPS is $29.11, yielding 5.70%

Share price is down 19% YTD

PPL was a situation where I tried to sneak in a yield chase while adding to my utility holdings. PPL announced earlier in the year that they were initiating a formal process to sell its U.K. power distribution business, using the proceeds to support strategic growth opportunities in the U.S. and return capital to shareholders. Will continue to monitor this situation, including a possible dividend reduction at some point downstream when/if a sale of its U.K. is finalized.

The Southern Company (SO)

Average purchase price of $49.87

Current PPS is $60.65, yielding 4.22%

Share price is down 5% YTD

The fourth utility in my portfolio, I'm looking to add to this position at some point down the road. Feeling pretty safe in having 4 utility holdings in my dividend portfolio that only comprises 14 holdings in total.

AT&T (T)

Average purchase price of $34.32

Current PPS is $29.03, yielding 7.17%

Share price is down 26% YTD

I don't think there's many more companies that have as many articles written about them on Seeking Alpha than AT&T. Seems like people either love them or hate them. This is probably a leftover of my yield chasing days. For the bears, AT&T's heavy debt load continues to be on the forefront of their minds. AT&T has also been negatively impacted by the pandemic, especially its WarnerMedia division. For me, they continue to focus on reducing the debt with their tremendous cash flow and continue to indicate that the dividend is safe. Will continue to monitor with every quarterly report and conference call.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Average purchase price of $30.34

Current PPS is $37.23, yielding 4.08%

Share price is up 0.25% YTD

As you're probably well aware, Pfizer has been in the news as of late based on their promising COVID-19 vaccine that will hopefully receive approval from the FDA on December 10th. Another item of note is that Pfizer will be lowering its dividend going forward but I believe the difference will be made up by the dividend from the spinoff shares of Viatris that Pfizer shareholders received. Pfizer and AbbVie are my two pharmaceutical stocks, no complaints right now.

Unum Group 6.25% Jr Sub Notes (UNMA)

Purchased at $24.03, yielding me 6.49%

Current PPS is $27.75, yielding 5.62%

Notes mature on 6/15/58 and are callable on 6/15/23 at $25 per share

Was happy to scoop up some shares 3.9% below par. Will be able to enjoy the 6.49% yield on my investment until at least June of 2023.

Prudential Financial 5.625% Jr Sub Notes (PRS)

Purchased at $24.99, yielding me 5.625%

Current PPS is $27.65, yielding 5.09%

Notes mature on 8/15/58 and are callable on 8/15/23 at $25 per share

Was able to scoop up some shares essentially right at par, was hoping to add to this position below par but it never materialized. Will be able to enjoy the 5.625% yield on my investment until at least August of 2023.

Viatris, Inc. (VTRS)

Received shares of Viatris less than two weeks ago as a spinoff from my Pfizer holding. Really not sure at this point want I'm going to do with these shares, will see how the dust settles after a few quarters of earnings and conference calls before making a decision to either buy more, hold, or sell. As mentioned in my Pfizer write-up, I believe Viatris' dividend (to be announced) will make up for Pfizer's dividend reduction. More to follow in the coming quarters.

Lessons Learned

The most important lesson I've learned since my first portfolio article is that I shouldn't "chase yield". I'm sure we've all heard it many times over the course of our investing lives, and I knew better, but I succumbed to some of the tantalizing high yields.

As a result of the pandemic, another lesson that hit me over the head is to be leery of companies with high levels of debt. Cash and cash flow is king, especially during uncertain times like we're in now.

A final lesson I wanted to pass along is that I've trained myself to not get mesmerized or caught up in the euphoria of the day-to-day market news, articles, and opinions. I don't want to be one of those people that is wheeling and dealing on a weekly or monthly basis just because I can.

Takeaway

As you can see, I currently only have 14 stocks in my portfolio. Having so few is by design, as I really enjoy digging into SEC filings, quarterly reports, and listening to (or reading) the quarterly conference calls. It's the best way to really understand the business/leadership of each holding and I couldn't do this if I had 50 or 100 stocks in my portfolio. Thank you for taking the time to read the article and accompanying me on my journey. As always, I welcome and look forward to your advice and suggestions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, CSCO, D, DUK, PFE, PPL, PRS, PRU, SO, T, UNMA, UPS, VTRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.