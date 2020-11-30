Pfizer is scheduled to provide an update on their three late-stage gene therapy programs at ASH in December which could be a price catalyst.

Pfizer has been working on New Pfizer for almost a decade. The spin offs of Consumer Health and Upjohn appear to be the last steps.

Source: Finviz

“With the separation of Consumer Health last year and the expected separation of Upjohn later this year, we are significantly transforming our company. We are evolving from a diversified enterprise to a more focused and innovative biopharma company, from a scientific fast follower to a first-in-class scientific powerhouse. The transformation of this magnitude (began in 2010) could not happen within 1 or 2 years. The increased R&D productivity, as well as the depth and breadth of our pipeline, gave us the confidence to move so quickly over the past year to transform into the new Pfizer. Albert Bourla Pfizer 2020 R&D Day

Pfizer (PFE) has a storied history dating back to its founding in 1849. Businesses do not thrive for over 170 years without redefining themselves, which is what Pfizer has done. The latest chapter was written in November when they spun off the Upjohn franchise. This followed the Consumer Health spin out with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2018 which cleared the way for a New Pfizer era of biopharma innovation.

Pfizer stock has established a base over the past few years while the market cap of $200 billion remained at the 2006 level. Competition-prompted by patent expirations-will have that effect. Remember Lipitor? It provided an average of $11 billion annually in the nine years ended in 2011, contributing 25% of Pfizer revenues. Last year the LDL drug generated a respectable $2 billion-still 20% of Upjohn. How about Viagra? Similar cycle. Same result.

Pfizer is projecting average revenue growth of at least 6% through 2025, though much of that growth is back-end loaded. The good news is that you could generate 10% annually on your investment while you wait for the pipeline to produce these results.

Source: Pfizer Q3 presentation, page 8

Combined yield of 10%: Getting paid to wait.

Investment in Pfizer shares today provides healthy dividend income that we expect will continue to increase. Albert Bourla 2020 R&D day

The current dividend yield is 4.2% with a ten-year history of growth. Total return investors should consider selling covered calls, which can bring the annual yield to over 10% with minimal risk of having calls assigned. At the time this article was written, a buy-write strategy would result in the following:

Buy stock assume $37.

Earn next dividend likely $0.40 per share on January 30, 2021.

Sell January $41 strike calls for $0.50 premium (my premium Nov 27th).

Dividend plus option premium of $0.90 per share is > 10% annualized.

There is some "risk" of the stock rallying 11% to the strike price-a good problem to have. Some investors would roll the option forward. Alternatively, take the profits and wait for an inevitable opportunity to rebuy at a lower price. Pfizer is highly unlikely to run significantly higher in the short term (see chart). The real appreciation opportunity is longer term.

For more see: Dividend Investing With Covered Calls: Why Stop at Yield?

Financial recap: A look back to step forward

As can be seen in the below spreadsheet graphic, Pfizer maintained revenues despite increased product revenue competition from generics. A bigger concern was the drop in operating cash flows and the increase in stock repurchases. The balance sheet could handle it, but clearly not sustainable.

The minority stake in the GSK Healthcare JV can been seen in the jump in long term investments in the fourth quarter of 2019. This should be monetized by 2022 but the timing is at the sole discretion of GSK. This spin off JV ownership stake was the primary reason that net debt was cut in half from $43 billion at the end of 2017 to $22 billion by the end of 2019.

Source: Pfizer Q3 presentation

Modest dividend increases were prioritized when Pfizer topped share repurchases over the past seven quarters. As usual, Pfizer displayed capital discipline choosing to allocate generated cash to fund their pipeline programs.

Source: Author spreadsheet, with data from quarterly filings

Beneath these numbers, Pfizer was busy retooling their business, signing new collaboration agreements, building manufacturing facilities and investing in their New Pfizer future. Though Pfizer reported results that produced yawns, the company was far from stagnant. The 2020 financial guidance was confirmed after the third quarter. This is worth remembering as the look of the financial results are likely to be confusing to reflect the Upjohn transaction.

Source: Pfizer

Biopharma: The best of both worlds

Biopharma really is the best of both worlds. Biotech regenerates growth to offset patent expirations. Pharma monetizes clinical success to fund and grow dividends. In fact, Pfizer expects to generate new product revenues exceeding $15 billion from its pipeline by 2025. Oncology and rare diseases are expected to be significant contributors.

Oncology

I'm very proud of Pfizer's trajectory from a niche player to a bona fide leader in oncology. The portfolio has delivered unparalleled growth with a 32% 5-year revenue CAGR, generating nearly $10 billion in revenue in the last year. Andy Schmeltz President Oncology R&D day

Pfizer has done a good job growing their share of the global oncology medicines market, doubling 2016 revenues to $9 billion last year. This growth has moved them into the top ten global oncology revenue producers.

I find it notable that Pfizer has opted out of autologous cell therapy. The disappointing early results from Gilead (GILD) and Novartis (NVS) seem to confirm that decision. Autologous has many challenges and is likely to be displaced by allogeneic cell therapy. Pfizer will participate in allogenic through its partnership with Allogene (ALLO) and Cellectis (CLLS), but the pipeline growth opportunity in the next few years does not anticipate any cell therapy.

See also: CAR-T Cell Therapy: Will First TO Market Mean First T Disappoint?

Rare Diseases

There are approximately 7,000 rare diseases in the world, and fewer than 5% have an improved therapy on market. Further, it is important to note that 80% of rare diseases are genetic. The Rare Disease unit was formally established in 2015 in order to further pursue our aspiration of leadership in the space after having made key investments internally in tafamidis and externally with Spark in 2014 and Bamboo in 2016, Sangamo in 2017 and Vivet just last year in 2019. To be a true leader in rare disease, a critical component for us to realize our aspiration is gene therapy. Suneet Varma President Rare Disease R&D Day

Gene therapy is core to Pfizer’s rare disease franchise, contributing to the 6% CAGR guidance. Pfizer has three late-stage clinical programs that are expected to gain regulatory approval by 2023. Updated clinical data, for these patients with Hemophilia B, Hemophilia A and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, could represent a catalyst at ASH 2020 (December 5-8). The hemophilia programs were collaboration efforts with Spark and Sangamo (SGMO). In addition to the three phase 3 gene therapy programs, Pfizer has 10 preclinical programs.

Gene therapy as a therapy modality represents an important component of our growth strategy. And over the past 6 years, we've made significant investments to build a state-of-the-art, end-to-end infrastructure that spans research, development and commercial to enable the delivery of these transformation therapies to patients worldwide. We're proud of our current late-stage pipeline with 3 programs that are expected to gain regulatory approval by 2023. Seng Cheng CSO Rare Diseases R&D Day

Author graphic from SEC filings

We believe that gene therapy research holds tremendous possibility in bringing improved quality of life for patients. Through our investment in research and development, and our continued commitment to innovative collaborations, we are working to make that promise a reality.” Bob Smith Sr VP Global Gene Therapy Business

Vaccines

Pfizer and BioNTech (BNTX) have been in the news a lot lately disclosing phase three data for their Covid-19 vaccine. While hugely important to all of us, this is not much more than “noise” financially. The vaccine is being priced to make it widely available and is not likely to generate much operating cash flow. But make no mistake: Pfizer has been investigating mRNA and RNAi technology for years which contributed to their collaboration readiness. Acquiring their partner BioNTech or some other mRNA vaccine company would be consistent with their biopharma aspirations. See the genomic medicine notes at the end of this article.

One of the three late-stage products which could generate peak revenues over $3 billion is a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. If so it would add 50% to the current vaccine revenue group. Another is Vupanorsen, a phase 2 antisense cardiovascular therapy developed in collaboration with Ionis (IONS).

Author graphics from SEC filings

Genomic Medicine Next

Genomic medicine has been embraced by Pfizer. They have been involved in this space for about two decades. Their website includes multiple videos and insights into their efforts for anyone interested in additional information. Gene therapy is expected to play a major role. Not many companies can match the global manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization strengths that Pfizer brings to the sector.

Will the BioMarin (BMRN) CRL provide Pfizer an opportunity to be both best-in-class and first-in-class for hemophilia A? Pfizer believes it is possible as they stated during the R&D day presentation. Will they need two years of phase 3 data or will the one year ABR primary endpoint suffice? Here was an R&D day Q&A exchange:

Cantor Fitzgerald Q: Does the FDA's recommendation for BioMarin to show 2 years of ABR data close the commercial gap between you and BioMarin? Or will you also have to show 2-year ABR data? Benda Cooperstone A: the FDA maintains its same high standards and has not changed the goalpost for approval in gene therapy. We've had robust and collaborative interactions with the agency around our hemophilia A and B programs and currently, there are no planned changes to our ongoing development plan.

See also: BioMarin Declining Factor Levels Unlikely To Impact Uniqure Or Sangamo Phase 3 Hemophilia Trials

Allogeneic cell therapy and gene modulation is beyond the 2025 guidance. Pfizer has identified their interest in collaborating on other neuroscience and rare disease programs, but as was seen with decisions made by Ionis and Sangamo to partner with Biogen (BIIB) and Novartis, Pfizer will be a follower in CNS. Still, glad to see they are prepping for the next 100 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE,SGMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.