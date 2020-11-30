The Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is the largest Canadian bank and also one of the largest financial institutions in the world. RBC derives almost half of its earnings through personal banking while its wealth management and capital markets arms contribute 20% and 22% to its bottom line respectively. From a geographical perspective, RBC's Canadian operations generate around 60% of RBC's revenues with the US being a distant second at 24%. The remaining 16% is derived from its international operations outside of US and Canada.

Source: RBC company filings

RBC generates the highest ROE in its peers group

There are a few sell-side analysts who point to RBC's higher than average trading multiple as a reason for their lack of enthusiasm towards RBC's stock. It is true that RBC trades at a 28% premium on a P/B (Price:Book ratio) basis. It is also true that RBC trades at a premium P/E ratio when compared to peers.

Source: Bloomberg, company filings, analyst consensus

The sell side analysts are not wrong in their valuation based arguments because valuations do matter. However, profit margins also matter. Stability of profits matter. What sets RBC apart from its Canadian peers is its sector leading profitability. Over the past seven years, RBC has averaged a higher return on common equity versus its peers which include TD Bank (TD), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CY), Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). Perhaps more importantly, RBC's return on equity has been more insulated in recent years and through the COVID-19 induced downturn. The chart below illustrates this point. It is worth noting that RBC's ROE is almost 40% higher than the average of BNS, CIBC and BMO. In a world where every basis point matters as does every dollar of margin, this discrepancy in profitability not just commendable, it deserves a premium multiple.

Source: Bloomberg, company filings

Part of the reason behind RBC's healthy and stable ROE has been its focus on nuts and bolts banking, commonly referred to personal and commercial banking. RBC has long sought to become the one-stop shop for their clients, where a customer can do their daily banking, mortgage borrowing as well as investing their savings for their future. This approach to banking is old-school, it is boring and it is profitable. RBC has been mechanically efficient in repeating this formula to manufacture growth. It is precisely for this reason that RBC has managed to remain as stubbornly profitable as it has while gaining a dominant market share in Canada.

Source: Royal Bank filings

RBC's personal banking formula has gone into building its dominant wealth management business. RBC has established a wealth management business that can best be described as a behemoth when compared against its Canadian bank peers. The strength of RBC's wealth management business should also not come as a surprise. Every single aspect of this approach generates fees that are stable and grow over time, adding highly profitable earnings to the bottom line.

Source: RBC filings

Even more impressive has been RBC's ability to copy and paste its formula in the wealth management business on a global scale. RBC's AUM in its wealth management business has grown past $800B at the end of Q3 2020, in part helped by its acquisition of City National. While RBC has not been shy about M&A, management has been clear that their future growth strategy will be focused on maximizing organic options. RBC owes some of their recent success to the strong growth they have enjoyed with their steady, fee-generative wealth management platforms. Continued upside in debt and equity markets will be additive in RBC'S profitability.

Source: Bloomberg, RBC filings

Unlike some other banks, such as BMO (BMO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), RBC has shied away from sectors which are cyclical or can be prone to economic volatility. RBC has not be shy about aggressively preparing for loses, setting aside larger than expected loan loss reserves for potential non-performing loans. These provisions may be reduced in the future, thereby further increasing future profits.

Source: Bloomberg, company filings

RBC has one of the lowest exposures to oil and gas, transportation and retail in its peer group. I had argued in my previous note that BMO's fortunes are strongly tied to a strong post-COVID economic recovery. RBC on the other hand, has one of the lowest amount of leverage to a post COVID economic comeback due to its business mix.

A significant downturn in Canadian housing could upend profits

Love it or hate it, RBC has significant exposure to the Canadian housing. For well over a decade, RBC has tied its cart to the Canadian retail banking and mortgage lending sector. The ongoing strength of both these segments has been the backbone of RBC's profitability. Concerns around the Canadian economy and its housing market have become more topical of late as calls of a "Canadian housing bubble" have increased from economists and financial institutions alike.

These concerns do not seem to bother RBC as RBC's mortgage portfolio has actually grown QoQ between Q2 and Q3. The bank believes that the credit quality of its mortgagers and the low loan to value ratios on those loans are sufficient to see it through any turbulence. An overwhelming portion of RBC's real estate exposure is in Ontario, which is the richest and the most populous province in the country. It is also a top destination for new immigrants into the country which has long been creating demand for housing in Ontario. The second highest exposure for RBC is British Columba which happens to be the second most popular destination for new immigrants. All in all, home prices can fluctuate, but demand trends will hold in these markets. This is where smart, conservative mortgage originations matter. In addition to a ~50% LTV ratio of its mortgage portfolio, RBC's housing loans are valued at ~4.3x the bank's common equity, which is very conservative, especially when viewed against the leverage carried by US banks heading into the financial crisis.

Source: Company filings

The weighted average FICO score of a borrower is 793. The loan to value of ratio of its portfolio is overwhelmingly low. These factors should provide the bank with a high degree of resilience if the Canadian housing market takes an unexpectedly large dip.

It should be mentioned that the Canadian government allowed for mortgages to be deferred during the pandemic. The result was an artificial decline in mortgage delinquencies. The deferral period has ended and mortgage delinquencies will likely tick higher. The upcoming year will be pivotal in demonstrating not only the strength of the Canadian housing market but the economy at large. The upcoming year could also test RBC's long-resilient operations.

RBC has room to grow its dividends but the regulators won't let

RBC has been a champion of the "dividend growers" club having doubled its dividend per share since 2010. Its stated payout ratio is 40-50% of its earnings. However, in light of the volatility caused by COVID, Canadian banks have been ordered to not increase their dividends or conduct any buybacks by OSFI (Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions). With the immediate uncertainty of the COVID shock in the rear-view, one would think that the banks would be allowed to re-evaluate their dividends, but sadly, this is not the case. The latest news out of OSFI suggests that the supervising body in Canada intends to maintain the restrictions for the foreseeable future.

Source: RBC filings

In this article we primarily examined the Canadian banking business of RBC against the backdrop of COVID. We also paid some attention to RBC's growing presence in the wealth management arena. These two parts of the business are the cornerstone of RBC's business and future profits. RBC is also active in US banking and global capital markets which are smaller but still important contributors to their profitability. We will focus on these areas of their business in a future write-up.

Like a rock

RBC's balance sheet remains in an exceptional shape and its mortgage lending business remains exceptionally conservative as does its exposure to COVID sensitive sectors. Investors will find that RBC trades at a premium to its peers. In my estimation, this premium is deserved given RBC's superior ROE and reliance on recurring fee-based revenue. The bank's dividend payout ratio remains low, and pleasingly, shows room to grow after normalcy has reasserted itself in the economy. Investors who own RBC can sleep well knowing that their investment comes with a rock-solid balance sheet, and a boring business that is copiously profitable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.