Biogen Inc. (BIIB) CEO Michel Vounatsos Presents at Biogen and Sage Collaboration Conference Call (Transcript)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Biogen and Sage Collaboration Conference Call November 30, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Joe Mara - Vice President, Investor Relations

Michel Vounatsos - Chief Executive Officer

Alfred Sandrock - Executive Vice President, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs

Marc Goodman - SVB Leerink

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Alethia Young - Cantor

Joe Mara

Thank you. And welcome to today's investor call to discuss our proposed collaboration between Biogen and Sage Therapeutics. Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of Biogen.com to find the slides for today as well as the press release from last Friday, November 27, which includes additional details related to Biogen and Sage's global collaboration. I also want to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for additional detail.

On today's call, I am joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Michel Vounatsos; Dr. Al Sandrock, EVP of Research and Development; and our CFO, Mike McDonnell. I would like to ask everyone to please focus your questions on this proposed collaboration and the topics covered in today's call, which we plan to conclude promptly at 9:30 AM. Thank you.

And, I will now turn the call over to Michel.

Michel Vounatsos

Thank you, Joe. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We are very excited about our proposed collaboration with Sage Therapeutics, a primary [ph] neuroscience company. Under the terms of the collaboration, Biogen and Sage will enter into an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone and SAGE-324 in the US.

Biogen will also receive exclusive license to develop and commercialize zuranolone and SAGE-324 outside of the US, excluding rights to zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, which fall under a prior Sage agreement. Biogen will pay Sage $875 million upfront, as well as potential milestones profit sharing and royalties. In the US, Biogen and we equally share development and commercialization costs as well as profits. In Biogen's ex-US territories, Biogen will be responsible for development and commercialization, and we pay Sage royalties on potential sales. And finally, Biogen will also purchase shares of Sage current stock for $650 million.

Allow me to outline three main reasons why we believe this collaboration on potentially differentiated assets should be beneficial for Biogen, our patients and our shareholders. First, the significant unmet medical need and multiple synergies with Biogen's portfolio. Major depressive disorders affect approximately 17 million people in the US alone and importantly depression is a common co-morbidity in patients and caregivers across several of our current therapy areas. In addition this collaboration will accelerate our expansion into psychiatry and are now Biogen to potentially provide a more comprehensive approach to improving the lives of these patients and caregivers. We estimate that approximately 50% of patients with MS, 40% of patients with Alzheimer's disease, 50% of patients with Parkinson's disease, 30% of patients with ALS, and 60% of SMA-caregivers do experience depression. We believe that there is a potential for Sage's lead asset zuranolone to help transform the treatment of depression and create tremendous value for patients and shareholders. Essential tremor is estimated to affect over six million people in the US alone and we expand Biogen's pipeline within movement disorders. Furthermore, we believe that the profile of SAGE-324 has potential in other neurological conditions, including epilepsy and Parkinson's disease, an area that we recently bolstered through our collaboration with Denali.

Second, diversification of our neuroscience portfolio. With multiple Phase III trial readouts expected next year in both major depressive disorders and postpartum depression zuranolone will add to the eight assets already in our pipeline that are in Phase 3 are filed. This includes [indiscernible] disease, ALS and ophthalmology. Importantly, this collaboration will further enhance our strategy to continue to build a multi-franchise portfolio and accelerate our expansion into our emerging growth area of neuropsychiatry. So value creation opportunities, including this potential collaboration within the last four years Biogen will have allocated approximately $6.5 billion to business development with more than 20 transactions enabling significant pipeline expansion. We believe this collaboration represents an additional opportunity for our next wave of value creation for patients and shareholders.

I will now pass the call over to Al, who will provide more details on Zuranolone and SAGE-324.

Alfred Sandrock

Thank you, Michel. We're very excited about the prospect of collaborating with Sage to develop innovative therapies for patients suffering from depression and other neurological disorders. Sage is a leader in psychiatry who we believe had discovered and developed important new drug candidates for major depressive disorder or MDD, and postpartum depression or PPD. From an R&D perspective, we have gotten to know many individuals in the Sage R&D organization and we are truly impressed by the talent, their knowledge of neuropsychiatric diseases and their drug discovery and development capabilities. As Michel said, MDD and PPD are highly prevalent disorders and we believe that Sage's lead asset zuranolone has the potential to be a first-in-class oral therapy for both. Zuranolone is a novel positive

Allosteric modulator of the GABAA receptor administered as 2-week once a day treatment. In prior clinical trials that has shown a rapid onset of action with separation from placebo typically occurring within a few days. This may provide a significant advantage over currently available antidepressants such as SSRIs and SNRIs. They can take four weeks to six weeks for efficacy to be observed. Moreover, long-term follow-up from prior clinical trials suggest that a single two-week regimen of zuranolone may provide a durable treatment effect. In fact, Sage recently announced one-year data from the natural holistic study of 30 milligram zuranolone called Shoreline, where the vast majority of patients required only one or two treatments per year with a mean number of treatments of 1.9. Once confirmed, this long lasting treatment effect combined with rapid onset of action means that zuranolone has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for MDD by allowing for as-needed episodic treatment

While the Phase 3 Mountain Study of zuranolone doesn't need its primary endpoint, we believe that zuranolone does appear to be biologically and clinically active and agree with Sage that the results of the Mountain Study may have been confounded by several factors, including lower than expected drug exposure as well as baseline depression scores. The safety and efficacy of zuranolone are currently being assessed in a number of late-stage clinical trials that we believe have been designed to take into account the learnings from the Mountain Study.

We believe that zuranolone may also have potential in other neuropsychiatric disorders, including bipolar disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. Beyond that zuranolone, we will collaborate on SAGE-324, currently in development for essential tremor. Sage-324 may also have potential for treating other neurological conditions such as epilepsy and Parkinson's disease. We believe that these important programs will diversify and strengthen Biogen's R&D portfolio and through this collaboration with Sage helped to position by Biogen as a pioneer in neuropsychiatry. Importantly this collaboration will add to our neuropsychiatry portfolio, which already includes BIIB104, a positive allosteric modulator of the AMPA receptor, and BIIB118 of CK1 inhibitor.

More broadly, we continue to develop and expand our deep pipeline, which upon closing of this collaboration agreement will include more than 30 clinical assets with nine in Phase 3 or filed with important readouts expected next year.

I will now pass the call back to the Michel. Back to Michel.

Michel Vounatsos

Thank you, Al. These are highly complementary to Biogen's current portfolio and potentially represent multi-billion dollar value creation opportunities. We believe we can apply our expertise in clinical development and commercialization to maximize the potential global launches of both Zuranolone and SAGE-324. This includes Biogen's demonstrated ability to successfully launching products and leverage, its global capabilities, including market access as illustrated by the success of SPINRAZA and biosimilars.

We are excited to work with the talented team of Sage and potentially bring these important therapies to the millions of patients' need around the world. As a reminder, this call is focused on the Biogen's Sage collaboration. So we will kindly ask you to limit your questions to this topic.

We will now open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We'll go ahead and take our first question from Michael Yee with Jefferies.

Michael Yee

Good morning and congrats on this on this deal. My question relates to some interesting insight from Michel suggesting there's a lot of overlap with these indications with some of your existing strategic focus areas like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. I guess my question is, can you just clarify, is the call point the same or is the sales force overlap the same? Or maybe just try to clarify how that relates to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's and others? I guess it's just -- they all have in these diseases, but is it actually synergistic related to strategic commercial infrastructure? Thank you.

Michel Vounatsos

I believe it is. And it's good to have all those synergies in all the key therapy areas where we are engaged. So we will be leveraging the neurology sales forces and the footprint that we have nowadays. And obviously, we will very carefully evaluate the potential additional target, psychiatrists, for example, but we know that in the case of AD, many patients and psychiatrists depending on some markets, but in the patient journey, the visit of psychiatrists is there either for diagnosis or treatment. And we see how we could eventually -- how we should eventually together with the partner supplement this footprint. We are not yet there. But the synergy is absolutely spectacular and it goes beyond the clinic.

We'll go ahead and take our next question from Umer Raffat with Evercore.

Umer Raffat

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. I have two if I may, one for Al and one for Michel, if that's okay. Al, so each has shown a very interesting analysis suggesting patients on their 30 mg dose with a handy above 24, had a meaningfully higher effect size in the trial, which was a narrow miss. I'm curious, they've shown that analysis only for the 30 mg, have you looked at that for 20 mg as well as placebo for handy above 24 and what did you see there? And secondly, Michel, on Aducanumab, can you speak to whether you intend to submit data from dosing study [ph] at FDA?

Joe Mara

I will start with the second question. We will not comment on Aducanumab today. We they review that please understand that I appreciate that you ask the question Umer. We will stick to the Biogen Sage collaboration for today.

Alfred Sandrock

Hi, Umer. This is Al. We looked at everything, all their data. And so I don't think Sage was disclosed what the 20 mg showed. So I'm not going to disclose it either. But rest assured that we believe that we understand why the primary endpoint was missed in Mountain. And we agree with Sage's assessment on that.

We'll take our next question from Paul Matteis with Stifel.

Paul Matteis

Great. Thanks so much for taking the question. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the work you've done in the commercial side surround in SAGE'S as needed dosing approach. On Wall Street, this has been somewhat of a polarizing topic where some view it as transformative, others view it as something that psychiatrists might be a little bit of burst too and worried about listening a patient for relapsed or suicidality. So how do you think about that from a regulatory and commercial perspective? Thanks so much.

Alfred Sandrock

Yes, I'll start. I mean, look, we're very excited about the potential for 217 to lead to. Essentially it's a paradigm shift in the way major depressive disorders are treated. The rapid onset of action in the durable treatment effect allows for even thinking about episodic treatment. And so whereas I acknowledge that there may be some medical education if necessary, since anytime you change the way, a branch of medicine is practiced. One has to educate and one has to provide the data that supports your medical education activities. But we believe that this is going to change the way, potentially the way major depressive disorders are treated. And I think it's going to be a welcome change.

Michel Vounatsos

So, this will require certainly some work from the medical affairs point of view and we are ready for that in order to change the paradigm, and being in PPD, where the unmet medical need is significant, but also and mostly in major depressive disorders. The SSRIs are extremely well-known as products for efficacy profile, but also for the limitation in terms of onset of action and the luggage of safety issues that they carry. And here, we believe we have differentiated product, but we will need to educate and to engage on the [indiscernible] as FFS front and we are prepared for that.

Alfred Sandrock

Can I also add that we're also excited about the potential for other indications, as we've noted. For example, bipolar disorder, we have trouble treating the depression in that because of the -- most of the drugs that are approved, I think, nearly all of them are antipsychotics that are used for treating the Mania, but treating depression and bipolar disorder is difficult because you worry about inducing Mania. I think this drug may have potential there. I'm looking forward to with Sage figuring out how we go forward in that as well as generalized anxiety disorder. So, I think there is a lot of different potential indication for 217.

We'll take our next question from Terence Flynn with Goldman Sachs.

Terence Flynn

Great. Thanks for taking the question. I was just wondering if you see the likelihood of success for Zuranolone in PPD versus MDD is similar or maybe if you have more confidence in one indication versus the other? And then, do you see the probability of success is in line with a typical Phase 3 program or perhaps higher based on the existing data? And then Al, if you could maybe weigh in on what will be required for FDA approval here, specifically for MDD? Thank you.

Alfred Sandrock

While I believe that the pathophysiology of PPD and MDD are overlapped quite significantly. That triggers may be different. But I think downstream very similar pathophysiology. So I view them in a similar way, if you will, I think the evidence and clinical trials is strong for both. And I don't really see a major advantage of one indication over another. So that -- and in terms of FDA approval, you should probably ask Sage, but I suspect that the reason why we're doing three trials, one in PPD and one in MDD plus the CORAL Study, which was just recently added to the Phase 3 program. That's a trial where we -- where zuranolone is added to one of the currently available antidepressant therapies given as an open label and comparing to placebo. I think that trial is pretty interesting as well because you take advantage of the rapid onset of actions. And if that trial is also positive, it gives doctors an option of either using zuranolone as a monotherapy or adding it to one of the currently available antidepressant therapies. So I suspect that all three are useful trials and very important for approval, but I would rather that US Sage what's required for regulatory approval.

Michel Vounatsos

So just to reinforce what Al just said, we already have multiple trials placebo controlled in PPD and MDD. That has shown positive results. And it has shown that the product is well tolerated, and that it is a rapid onset of action and we have clinical data suggesting to our ability to be confirmed. So it's a pretty good place to be.

We'll take our next question from Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Max [ph] on for Matthew Harrison. Thank you for taking our question. In regards to the safety profile of zuranolone, how confident are you, especially in regards to sedation events? And do you believe there'll be any risk to DEA scheduling? Thank you.

Michel Vounatsos

Well, we're obviously pretty confident. Otherwise we wouldn't have done the deal. We -- zuranolone has been used in over 2000 patients. I think its 2,500 patients so far, including several hundred now on the 50 milligram dose. And the worst thing is, as you as you pointed out, sort of [indiscernible]. These are issues that are the main issues, but I think when you have a two-week dosing period, and you take the drug at night, these issues can be mitigated. So, and we don't see anything -- at this point anything more serious than that. And so that's one of the reasons why we like the drug is the -- we think it has a favorable benefit risk profile.

We'll take our next question from Marc Goodman with SVB Leerink.

Marc Goodman

Yes, thanks. I was curious about the rapid onset studies that Sage is doing. Obviously, they're doing it on top of SSRI. I was curious in the real world given just the tough payer landscape, do you view this as a drug that would still be third or fourth line or whatever it is after you've tried multiple generics, and then you put this on top. How does that work in your mind? And then secondly, just with respect to this episodic -- if the episodic -- we're not a part of that is the rapid onset still enough to get you excited to do this deal? Thank you.

Alfred Sandrock

Well, I think there is a big advantage to having a rapid onset. I mean one of the problems with we have currently available drugs is you have to wait a long time for the drug to be effective. And meanwhile, patients are suffering and there is always the risk of suicide. And so I think that the rapid onset is clearly an important piece. In terms of the payer question that you asked, I don't think that will be a major issue. I'm not an expert on payers, obviously. But my understanding is that most of these SSRIs are generic [ph] now. And so, I'm not sure that's going to be a huge barrier. But I think from a doctors point of view, the ability to use it either as a monotherapy or in combination with one of the currently available therapies, have not having to wait for the -- one of the currently available ones to take effect to be able to get an effect within some of their studies. They see effects within three days, separation from placebo. So, I think that's a huge advantage.

I now forgot the second question.

Michel Vounatsos

I will take it. I mean, as I said from a clinical point of view, I fundamentally believe that physicians and patients are very worried either acute episodes of major depression that they have to wait four weeks to six weeks to see efficacy. So being able to treat accurately episodes of depression and deep depressions, I think it's a significant benefit that I -- while we speak, I'm confident that we can engage with the payers on this topic and this should be recognized.

We'll take our next question from Brian Abrahams with RBC Capital Markets.

Brian Abrahams

Thank you for taking my question, and congrats on the deal. I was wondering if you could speak a little bit about your views on the relative market opportunities for the zuranolone medication currently being pursued and that you might consider pursuing. I guess, I'm curious how you view PPD is comparing to some of the other depression indications? And then on 324, just curious what additional indications do you guys are most excited about moving that forward? Thanks.

Alfred Sandrock

I think PPD is a very important indication. I think it's been long ignored by the field that post part depression is real that occurs pretty frequently. And I think it's great that we can offer these women a chance to be free of depression after giving birth. So I think it's a major advancement in the field to even have a drug for PPD. And obviously, the burden of major depressive disorders is huge.

Brian Abrahams

So can you comment on the other indications [ph]?

Alfred Sandrock

Yes. Well, as I was saying the other indications are pretty exciting. I mean generalized anxiety disorder seems like a very promising indication. But as I said earlier, bipolar disorder where we really don't have good ways of treating with depression currently take -- it could also be very interesting. And so I'm looking forward to talking to Sage and figuring out what to do next after these three -- we have the three ongoing trials. Obviously, that's our top priority. But the next indications -- there will be a lot of -- it will be pretty interesting to figure out what to do next. And look forward to working with our collaborators at Sage.

Michel Vounatsos

So we potentially see a portfolio opportunity within one molecule or even the other one actually. So we look forward to engaging with the partner in order to optimize these moving forward.

Joe Mara

We probably have time for about two more questions.

We'll take our next question from Alethia Young with Cantor.

Alethia Young

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the deal. Just curious about a little bit about the essential tremor market kind of the current treatment there and what opportunity you see the kind of broaden out that market?

Alfred Sandrock

Well the current treatments for essential tremor are things like beta blockers per panel people -- have you other types of drugs like Mysoline and even some benzodiazepines -- long acting benzodiazepines are used, but there is really no -- I mean there is still a large unmet need particularly for the more severe forms of essential tremor. And so I think there's a real opportunity there.

Alethia Young

From an epidemiology point of view, we anticipate that approximately 7 million patients in the US, 7 million in the EU, 3 million in Japan, 70 to 80 million worldwide, highly dissatisfied market, social stigma -- essential tremor that is affecting the patients and the people living around the patients.

We'll take our next question from Cory Kasimov with JPMorgan.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, thank you so much for taking my question. This is Turner [ph] on for Cory so I'm just curious how do you aducanumab's outlook the desire for this deal or any other future deals, if at all? Thanks.

Michel Vounatsos

Yes. So I'm happy to take that question Turner. And look the deals -- with the deal we're very happy with the collaboration with Sage, and you should not link it to Aducanumab in anyway. It stands on its own. We're very happy with it. We're excited about the potential and have a multi-billion dollar drug per year in our future. And you shouldn't going to do. Thanks for the question.

Joe Mara

So, thank you all for attending our call today. We are very excited by the opportunity to work together with Sage and create value for the patients and [indiscernible] shareholders. Thank you, all. Have a good day.

