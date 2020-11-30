NextEra Energy (NEE) is a major electric utility supplying power to Florida as well as other parts of North America through its NextEra Energy Resources division. Their strong dividend growth and a backlog of renewable projects give this utility a strong growth angle. However, the company’s shares have become quite expensive recently and may not be the most attractive investment at this level.

Earnings and Growth Prospects

NextEra’s third quarter results were good, with GAAP net income increasing to $1.229 billion from $879 million a year ago. The company’s resilience in Florida Power & Light earnings, despite Florida’s economic problems, bodes well for the company’s resilience. The company’s rising debt, which has now reached $48.3 billion, is of minor concern, but it is being invested in profitable ventures and their debt to equity remains at a reasonable level of 1.14 for now.

The company’s acquisition of Gulf Power stands to provide some growth in the future, through cost savings and broader rate base. The company’s plan to apply to change rates in 2021, when the companies merge, should also benefit their earnings. NextEra Energy Resources has been aggressively expanding in recent years and with many projects lined up (double their existing renewable capacity), their expansion doesn’t seem to be cooling down any time soon.

Dividend

The company has a dividend yield of 1.86%, which on its own is not exceptional. However, they have increased their dividend year over year for the past 25 years. The company’s 10-year dividend growth rate of 10.22% is impressive, and the rate of growth has picked up slightly in recent years to 12%+ increases annually, since 2016. The strong growth rate is a positive mark for the company, but a low yield at this level makes it less attractive from simply a dividend perspective. The dividend looks to be sustainable, though the growth rate may slow, with a 61.2% payout ratio and a dividend growth rate of 12% outpacing the company’s targeted 6-8% adjusted EPS growth.

Valuation

The company’s forward price to earnings ratio of 32.84 puts it well above its 5-year average of 22.9 or the industry average of 18.54. The company is also valued at a significant premium to renewable-energy peer Avangrid, which has a p/e of 22.91. Given that Avangrid’s earnings growth rate is expected to be higher than NextEra’s over the next five years, NextEra seems a bit overvalued, especially given its share price gains this year.

Conclusion

NextEra has shown very strong growth for a utility company, thanks to their NextEra Energy Resources division and acquisitions. Coupled with this, it offers great dividend growth, albeit with a low overall yield. Unfortunately, the company’s shares are expensive compared to other utilities or the company’s historic valuation. At current levels, NextEra remains a good company, but not a very attractive investment absent a decent pullback.

Author's Note: If you enjoyed this article and found it useful, please consider hitting the orange "Follow" button up above to be notified when I publish new content and leave a like down below if you would like more content covering NextEra or other utilities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideas.