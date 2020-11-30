AUY is now a good, long-term investment. However, it is crucial to trade short term your long-term position due to the gold volatility.

The company produced 201,772 Au Oz and 3,040,341 Ag Oz, which are higher than the production indicated the same quarter a year ago.

Revenues for 3Q were $439.4 million, up 22.8% from the same quarter a year ago. Net adjusted earnings were $92.9 million or 0.10 per share.

Image: Cerro Moro Mine - Courtesy: Mining.com

Investment Thesis

Canada-based Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) reported its third-quarter results on October 28, 2020. The company's results were somewhat disappointing and fell short of analysts' expectations.

However, I was quite impressed with the quarterly results. The chart below clearly shows what has been achieved by the company and why I am more enthusiastic. Cash is now at a record high of $479.6 million.

Also, gold production per mine was up sequentially after some weakness the preceding quarter due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Besides Jacobina mine, all the other mines increased gold production, as shown below:

The investment thesis for AUY is more stable now. The gold and silver miner is part of the long-term precious metals group and should be accumulated on weakness. However, the short term is not as bright as we expected for gold and silver, and it is crucial to trade regularly in your long-term position.

To profit, you must trade short term about 30%-40% of your AUY position and take advantage of the gold volatility, which has reached a record due to the coronavirus effect.

A chart comparison below shows how AUY has performed compared to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) in 2020. We can see that Yamana Gold has outperformed GDX since May and is now up 28% from its January price. We can also see that the gold and silver sector is retracing from its high achieved in July-August. This trend may continue a few more months, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

CEO Daniel Racine said in the conference call:

We delivered another strong quarter, both operationally and financially. We produced 201,772 ounces of gold during the quarter supported by standout quarter from Jacobina, Canadian Malartic, El Peñón, and Minera Florida. Silver production was just above 3 million ounces due to an exceptionally strong performance from El Peñón.

Balance Sheet in 3Q'20. The raw numbers

Yamana Gold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 357.8 383.8 356.5 303.4 439.4 Net Income in $ Million 201.3 14.6 45.0 0.0 55.6 EBITDA $ Million 347.8 63.5 194.5 29.3 227.3 EPS diluted in $/share 0.21 0.02 0.05 0.00 0.06 Cash from operations in $ Million 157.4 201.7 129.4 92.2 215.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 82.7 104.9 67.0 49.6 61.9 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 74.7 96.8 62.4 42.6 153.1 Total cash $ Million 108.2 167.3 328.0 324.8 479.6 Total debt in $ Million 1,049 1,048 1,192 1,093 1,093 Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0.0125 0.01563 0.0175 0.02 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 951.9 952.3 952.0 953.2 954.5 Gold Production 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Gold Equivalent ounce ("GEO") Production K Oz 238,623 256,288 221,746 183,582 240.466 Silver Production M oz 2.48 2.97 2.73 2.01 3.04 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,481 1,484 1,589 1,713 1,924 Silver price $/Oz 17.73 17.50 17.47 16.83 24.35 AISC GEO co-product $/Oz 1,039 1,012 1,039 1,125 1,096

Sources: Company material.

Gold production details for the third quarter of 2020

Production in gold and silver was back to normal after a weak second quarter due to the COVID-19 disruptions, as we can see below.

The company produced 201,772 Au Oz and 3,040,341 Ag Oz, which are higher than the production indicated the same quarter a year ago.

The gold production per producing mine in 3Q'20 is show below.

The quarter was highlighted by excellent operational performances from Jacobina, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, and Minera Florida, all of which exceeded planned production targets.

Note: The production per gold equivalent ounce does not include the pre-commercial ounces from Barnat (13,000 Au Oz), included in the gold production above for the Canadian Malartic mine.

Production of gold equivalent was 240,466 ounces, up slightly from the same quarter a year ago and 31% sequentially.

Also, the AISC decreased this quarter to $1,096 per ounce.

An interesting table is comparing the AISC of about six well-known gold producers. We can see that Yamana Gold is a bit high compared to its peers.

AISC 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 GOLD 984 923 954 1,031 966 AEM 903 1,039 1,099 1,142 1,016 NEM 987 946 1,030 1,097 1,020 KL 562 512 776 751 886 KGC 1,028 1,050 993 984 934 AUY 1,039 1,012 1,032 1,125 1,096

From Fun Trading files.

Yamana Gold increased 2020 guidance to 915K GEOs.

Source: Presentation

Third-quarter 2020 financial analysis

1 - Revenues of $439.4 million in 3Q'20

Revenues were $439.4 million, up 22.8% from the same quarter a year ago, as you can see in the chart above. Net adjusted earnings were $92.9 million or $0.10 per share, which beat expectations. Cash from operating activities jumped to $215 million.

2 - Net Debt is $0.614 billion in 3Q'20

The company continues to lower its net debt. Cash is now $479.6 million, another record.

Net debt at the end of September was $613.7 million compared to $883 million in 3Q'19. Reducing debt is the most important priority right now. The company has sufficient liquidity to fully manage the business and form growth without having to borrow.

This includes, but is not limited to obligation related to the Jacobina plant expansions, development of the Odyssey underground project at Canadian Malartic, generative exploration, development of the integrated Agua Rica and Alumbrera project, and further balance sheet improvements, all while having excess fund to dedicate to possible other opportunities and dividend increases.

Source: Presentation (montage)

3 - Strong Free Cash Flow of $153.1 million in Q3'20.

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow is now $404.5 million yearly, with $153.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. It is a great improvement that triggered the decision to increase the dividend. CEO Daniel Racine said in the conference call:

Subsequent to the quarter, we have announced that we will be increasing our annual dividend by 50% to $0.105 per share effective in Q4. That is 425% higher than our dividend level just 18 months ago. Jason will talk more about our dividend and dividend policy during his remarks. Subsequent to the quarter, we also increased production guidance.

Again, Yamana Gold will pay $0.105 per share annually or a yield of 2.0% starting Q4.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Yamana Gold is now easier to follow as a long-term potential. Debt is going down, and the company generates an impressive free cash flow. However, when we look at the chart, something is amiss.

The issue is that the market is not focusing on the fundamentals but more on the future gold price. We are now well into a retracement from a gold multi-year high of $2,070 per ounce, and the company stock has retraced significantly since August.

Based on the 10-year gold chart, I have indicated that gold forms a cup and handle with a top at $2,070. We are now undergoing the second handle, which typically represents a 15% correction from the top before stabilizing theoretically.

Thus, we should wait until $1,750 per ounce to consider meaningful support for gold and, eventually, expecting a new uptrend.

Technical Analysis

AUY formed a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $5.85 and line support at $5.30. However, a few days ago, AUY experienced a breakdown and dropped below $5. The old line support is now a line resistance, and for the ones who are buying now, I recommend selling a part of your position at $5.30.

However, if the gold price cannot hold $1,800 and start to go down to $1,750 or lower, AUY will likely continue to go down between $4.65 and $4.25, where I recommend accumulating slowly. Be very prudent now and follow the gold price like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term AUY occasionally.